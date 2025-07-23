Havana’s La Puntilla Shopping Center with Empty Shelves

Photo Feature by Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – Built in 1996 by the Cuban military’s CIMEX Corporation, the La Puntilla Shopping Center, located on 1st Street between A and B, Miramar, Havana, started off as a thriving business with a variety of departments, such as leather goods, clothing, furniture, perfumes, home decor, hardware, a supermarket, and even a “Everything for 1” section. On the fourth and top floor, there was a pizzeria and a nightclub. Downstairs, there was a fast-food cafeteria. Children could also enjoy rides and electronic machines shaped like animals.

It was well stocked for years, but with the currency switch from CUC to MLC in 2021, its conditions began to deteriorate gradually, and products started disappearing. Goods from the Spanish department store El Corte Inglés were even brought in—far too expensive for Cubans’ pockets. Just imagine: a turrón de Jijona cost over 10 MLC.

Now, in 2025, another currency change is coming for this store. This time it will operate in US dollars, although payments will still be accepted via the “Classic card,” yet another scheme to extract foreign currency. To get this card—which isn’t free—you need at least 5 USD, and 1 dollar is deducted from each deposit. If the cardholder plans to leave the country, the money left on the card is not refunded. It’s simply shameless exploitation.

It’s shameful how no delivery trucks have come to restock merchandise in months. The shelves in every department are bare. In the supermarket area, most shelves are empty. Looking at them gives a thoroughly unpleasant feeling.

A few items still remain, like bottles of wine, detergent, and canned food. However, there are no discounts on any of these.

I asked several employees whether the store would indeed be switching to dollars. Some lowered their heads and said they didn’t know. Only two of them, confidentially, said it’s definitely happening soon—but they didn’t know the exact date.

The widespread rumor is that only a few MLC stores will remain. What I don’t understand is why people with cards in that invisible currency can’t transfer their funds to the Classic card so they don’t lose their money. After all, it was dollars that were deposited in the account.

The bank also doesn’t return the dollars from that card. A friend of mine who wants to get his money back was told they’d call him. Days go by, and he still hasn’t gotten it. It’s a real trap.

The only solution I see is to try to buy things as quickly as possible. Completely empty the card—even if it’s just on a washbasin and a garden sprayer.

I’m leaving you the photos so you can see the disaster with your own eyes.

