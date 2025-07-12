The Cuban Government’s Formula for Success in Hard Times

I am convinced that you haven’t studied well our manual for creative resistance. Cartoon by

Alen Lauzan

As the difference grows between the bellies of Cuban leaders and the situation of everyday Cubans, the government preaches creative resistance.

Cartoon by Alen Lauzan (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The online publication El Toque is often attacked by the Cuban government for undermining its economic strategies and citizen confidence in them by publishing the real exchange rate of the Cuban peso to the US dollar and other foreign currencies. The government has its own fictitious exchange rates that have no relation to everyday Cuban life for its citizens.

For more from Cuba visit Havana Times.