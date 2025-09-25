Cyrille Aimee & Diego Figueiredo – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are French-Dominican singer Cyrille Aimee and Brazilian guitarist Diego Figueiredo with the classic song “Sabor a mi”. (2019)

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

