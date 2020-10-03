Playing with a Girl – Frowned Upon

By Ben Anson

Photo decortips.com

HAVANA TIMES – The other day, upon a wonderfully warm afternoon – without any breeze – quite balmy, I was occupied at the school in which I work. A prestigious and locally celebrated bilingual school here in Copan Ruinas – Honduras.

One found oneself locked away inside an empty classroom, entirely alone and sat behind a beaten old desk – caught between lesson planning and Jamaican dancehall music, which distracts me terribly via YouTube. I simply cannot sit in silence and conduct such tasks without blasting accumulated playlists through my headphones as I struggle to extract albeit a tiny amount of inspiration from deep within me.

“Lesson objectives… how will the teacher meet each student’s individual learning needs?”

I stare at such questions for a good ten minutes at a time, before producing an answer such as the following:

“The Teacher will determine a student’s individual learning needs via careful and entirely considerate modern methods thus acquiring a slow yet steady understanding of the individual at hand, thereupon arriving at the enlightened point in which the teacher shall find himself quite capable of comprehending the issue(s) affecting said student.”

These long, waffle-ridden statements are a must if one is under scrutiny from superiors… They are far better than providing an honest answer of “frankly, I’ve no idea.”

One does one’s best however.

After submitting my plans, I dedicate the remaining free periods (until home-time) consuming cherished Dancehall and Hip Hop tracks via YouTube.

Classroom door slightly adjacent, sunlight beaming through – shining brilliantly across the cold, cement floor, I hear the shrill, incessant squawks of Macaws flying overhead, and the distant sound of our school janitor mowing a patch of grass somewhere. Volume goes up… fifty percent on the laptop. Groove time.

“Tell every evil and demon, dem can’t stop me nor Dre Island,

Anytime me a drive inna my van, big fat ‘matic inna mi right hand”

Jamaica’s prized artist ‘Popcaan’ sings through those black and green headphones I strap on round my head. A beautifully multicolored butterfly jotters about the classroom – occasionally resting upon a window bar. It flutters its gaudy wings at a pace. Some believe that being alone in an enclosed space with a butterfly is to be alone with the returned spirit of a deceased relative who has come to visit… I think of my late grandfather. Good old Charlie boy.

Sliding my two legs up and down, whipping an arm anticlockwise to the rhythm of Popcaan’s track ‘Family’, “Mr. Ben” reclines in his teacher’s chair – behind the desk – jamming alone and contemplating the wonders of life.

I belt out the chorus – unphased by whoever overhears me.

“Life a the greatest ting, dawg,

Me no lef’ gun, and me no lef’ my God”

It was then that this tremendously pleasant experience was interrupted by a singular Whatsapp phone call. The obnoxious, infernal buzzing from my Huawei came as a great, uninvited disturbance.

“Who the motherfuck… for fuck’s sake – who the fuck is calling me you cock-”

I really must stop reacting in such a fashion whenever some poor soul decides to call me. It is decidedly abnormal.

“Oh, it’s Oli – okay then.”

“My younger brother. Calling all the way from Marbella, Spain no less.

It had to be answered, needless to say.

“Oli mate! Yes, yes – hello!”

A colorful conversation ensued – as always, whenever the pair of us engage in a phone call. All was going nicely up until the point in which he asked me what I was up to.

“Well, for the last half an hour before I leave the school I’ll probably go and play basketball with one of the girls in my class.”

He appeared shocked.

“What? Well how old is she?”

“About eleven mate.”

“Well what do you mean you are going to play with her?”

My voice changed. I despise the tone, so typical of the English – that unwanted, entirely unnecessary interrogation over something so utterly trivial – why must they always bring their bullshit to the table?

“I’ll give you three guesses mate…”

“Yeah don’t get cocky, what do you mean you’re going to play basketball with a girl in your class?”

“Right… well… what happens is, we walk down to a court – yeah? She and I throw a basketball at a net, we bounce it around a bit as well – and we call the act “playing basketball”…

“Well are you allowed to?”

Memories of England flooded my mind like a tsunami. At once I was cast back to the warped, mentally unstable and petty mindsets of one’s countrymen. Something which has sadly stuck with my brother despite his living outside of the UK. You can take the Englishmen out of England, but you can’t take England out of the Englishman.

In a country which produces more sex offenders than Cuba produces rum, the tragic, sick and immediate thought of a grown man playing with a little girl is one of vile sexual perversion. That’s what he and other Englishmen and women mean with a question such as “are you allowed to play with a girl?”

You see, we have been raised in a country where a teacher can be fired and his or her career ruined for simply hugging a child – even in pain. To think that a man is made to feel ‘weird’ at best for playing sports with an eleven-year-old girl is just unacceptable.

It was a simple question, which served a yet another reminder as to why in May of next year I’ll have spent five years outside of pathetic, sick little England.

Read more diary posts from Ben Anson