Repression, Fear and Silence in Cuba

By Fabiana del Valle

HAVANA TIMES – I don’t usually get involved in political debates if I feel I don’t have the preparation or knowledge to offer valuable insights. I try to stay away from these controversies while Cubans on both shores hurl insults at each other through social media.

But everything has a limit, and I surpassed mine a long time ago. Cubans who are in the comfortable position of exile believe that those of us inside should take to the streets. For them, demanding only “electricity and food” is a mockery of freedom.

After more than six decades of control, scarcity, repression, and broken promises, the Cuban people have not brought about a definitive change. I agree that it’s time we rise up and face power once and for all—but the phenomenon is more complex.

I believe it’s not about a lack of courage, ignorance, or passivity as our brothers across the sea claim. Cubans have shown an admirable everyday resilience, but confronting a system that has spent decades perfecting the art of repression and social control is no easy task.

Since 1959, Cuba has implemented a model where fear is an institutional tool. There is fear of being imprisoned for dissenting, of losing one’s job, of being socially excluded, of having your children targeted, of being labeled a “counterrevolutionary.” Surveillance or chivatos (informers) are found in neighborhoods, schools, and state-run workplaces. Fear has embedded itself into the skin of every Cuban like an inherited tattoo.

For decades, access to diverse readings was restricted. The internet opened a crack, but the State regulates, censors, and shuts it down whenever it sees fit. Independent media are persecuted, and their journalists are harassed or exiled. Unfortunately, for some, the official version remains the only one they know or can safely repeat aloud.

Activism has become an act of resistance. In many countries, the right to protest, to free expression, and to political dissent is part of the democratic environment. Here, these actions are paid for with prison, constant surveillance, or forced exile. Despite everything, some persist.

Another important factor is exhaustion. Hunger, long lines, blackouts, lack of medicine, high prices with insufficient wages, repression, and more—the list is immense. Surviving in this prison requires so much energy that it leaves little room for political organization. When every day becomes a battle just to secure the basics, thinking about rebellion seems like an unreachable luxury.

Moreover, every time social pressure grows, the system opens its escape valve. We’ve already experienced several mass exoduses: Mariel in 1980, the balseros (rafters) in 1994, and the stampede to Nicaragua starting in 2021. This eases internal tension and reduces the critical mass of the discontented. The vast majority prefer to leave rather than risk everything in an unequal struggle.

However, something changed on July 11, 2021. That day, thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the country. There was no prior organization or visible leaders. As expected, the subsequent repression was brutal, but it showed that fear can crack. I feel that since that day, the spark has remained lit. Discontent continues to grow beneath the surface, even if it’s less visible.

The system still has the tools to paralyze, punish, and divide. The cost for those of us who remain is high, something those who had the opportunity to escape should understand. Those who, when they lived here, endured in silence, and now that they’ve jumped the wall and tasted “the Coca-Cola of forgetfulness,” feel emboldened.

