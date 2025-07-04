Tattoos in Cuba: From Stigma to Artwork

By Fabiana del Valle

HAVANA TIMES – It used to be that having a mark on your skin was almost a guilty verdict. In my childhood, we had a neighbor who gave me the shivers. My mother told me that he had been in jail. There was really no need for more details, that phrase and the sight of his arms covered with markings were reason enough to make me walk on the other side of the street with my heart in my throat. In my little girl’s eyes, that skin stained with ink was synonymous with danger.

Neither my mother nor I ever imagined that years later, without being a bad person, without belonging to a fringe group or having spent time in the penitentiary, I’d sport several tattoos on my skin, and that each one would represent a chapter of my life.

Up to just a few years ago, a tattoo was almost a mark of exclusion, viewed with distrust or associated with being a social outcast. Today, it’s identity, belonging, a way of saying who you are, when the words don’t cover it. What was previously hidden out of shame, is displayed today with pride.

On the streets of Havana, in the little towns lost among mountains, or in any coastal neighborhood, it’s a common sight to see young and not-so young people exhibiting their tattoos like a banner.

On this island marked by material restrictions of all kinds, where personal expression collides with the imposed limits, the need for self-expression grows, and the body becomes a canvas. At least there, no one can tell you what to put on and what to erase.

A tattoo can be many things: a memory, a loss, a promise, laughter held on the skin. It can be a charm against sadness, or a simple act of esthetic enjoyment. But it doesn’t always have to mean something – it’s there, period. Living in a context where so many freedoms are limited, markings on the skin become a way of recovering control over something.

Thanks to the internet, the social networks, and the weekly audiovisual packets, the new generations of Cubans have grown up seeing tattoos on artists, athletes and influencers. They’re no longer “prison marks” or “gang stuff,” they’re declarations of authenticity. They’ve moved out of the fringes and have become part of the center.

In Cuba, without clear legal backing, the tattoo industry is flourishing. The tattoo parlors function in a legal limbo, at times camouflaged behind licenses for beauty salons or small private businesses. But yes, the quality is growing, and the styles have become more diverse – embracing realism, minimalism, geometry, portraits, symbols, right up to phrases that encapsulate universes.

Often though, they’re less esthetic than expressions of pain. On this island, the tattoos speak of sorrows, emigrations that break up families, intimate struggles, names of people no longer with us. For me, it’s a way of writing on your own body those stories that no one can censor. Tattooing yourself is recovering a voice, a gesture of rebellion and of tenderness, a scar that’s chosen. It’s giving a voice to a body that for a long time had to hide itself in order to fit in.

Certain tensions persist. In many workplaces, tattoos still inspire distrust, and for the older generations it’s still hard to understand this form of expression. But the new ideas impose themselves, and the tattooed body no longer asks for permission, it’s simply there.

These marks reveal the desire to order and express our own views in an atmosphere where the official discourse often doesn’t match our real lived experiences. Beyond the design itself, they become a symbol of the generational disconnect between those who grew up fearful of being visible, and those who today reclaim the right to be seen.

A tattoo is no longer a stigma, but a language. It’s the skin telling its own story.

Read more from the diary of Fabiana del Valle here.