My Son and His Girlfriends

By Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES – It’s not easy to find a girlfriend on an island in crisis—especially now, with prices sky-high and transportation so difficult. Even so, some young people manage to find a partner. Despite it all, my son has had three girlfriends.

In a previous diary, I wrote about the dilemma my son and his friend faced when they both liked the same girl. They almost ended up in a physical fight, although fortunately it never got that far. Luckily, it was just a verbal clash without serious consequences, since they’re from the same neighborhood and have known each other since childhood.

Let me tell you, I give each of my son’s girlfriends a different last name—not to mock them, but as a humorous way to identify them.

Jenifer López liked to play both sides. During the Covid pandemic, she used to come over and spend hours in my son’s room. During that period, Leo began making dance videos based on choreographies by Michael Jackson and the Korean group BTS. He’s been a fan of Michael since childhood. She even participated in one of those videos.

They weren’t just choreographies, they also carried messages about the situation people were living, as isolation and economic hardship worsened. Those were times of massive deaths, and the world was covered in a dark cloud.

However, Leonardo’s work was created with a perspective filled with humor. At that time, there was a currency exchange. People who had US dollars exchanged them for MLC, a magnetic currency that allowed purchases in certain state-run stores. Money became food and essential goods. Some people still regret losing their USD in the dumbest ways—meanwhile, the banks came out ahead.

He spent many hours practicing his steps until they reached an acceptable level. Some videos he recorded with a small digital camera, others with his cellphone. He worked alone in his room. Before filming, he’d warn that nobody should interrupt him.

With that girl, he never had a real chance. I found a letter on my laptop where he expressed what he felt for her. It was sad—and at the same time, not sad—to see he was in love. A first love in youth is never forgotten.

After a few months, she left for the United States to reunite with her father. Later, David (Leo’s friend) made the journey through various countries and caught up with her. They’re still together and have a child.

Melissa Manchester—a singer in a rock band and also a photo model—seemed more promising. I thought things would work out. The couple had shared interests: manga series, Korean pop music, rock, and pop. They talked for hours and went out often. I liked her and found her intelligent. I miss our chats and how affectionate she was with me.

After her birthday, which included a cake and gifts, I don’t know what happened—she decided to end the relationship, and to this day we don’t know why. She started showing signs of emotional imbalance, and my son got tired of trying. Still, we stay in touch through WhatsApp.

The last girl, Jenifer Aniston (I named her that because she’s blonde), is an influencer he met—I’m not sure if through social media or at a party. It was a short relationship, though he did meet her parents and even stayed at her house for a few days. That relationship didn’t last either. Jealousy caused the breakup. She wanted to control him and check his Instagram messages, where Leo posts his content. Comments flood in there, and he’s gained quite a few admirers.

I had the idea that I’d gained a daughter. We had started to grow closer; she admired my photos and had read one of my books. But it happened again. All that hope was dashed once more.

For now, he’s focused on his work, making reels and hanging out with his friends, who, by the way, have never let him down.

Any girl could fall for Leonardo. Aside from his talent, he’s a very sociable person and behaves like a gentleman.

