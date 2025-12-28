Rituals During a Nighttime Havana Blackout

By Irina Pino

HAVANA TIMES — At night, when emergency blackouts strike unexpectedly—those that last more than five hours, I no longer strain my throat, hurling insults that no one hears. I go straight to turning on the little lamp and the rechargeable fan; the latter has a built-in light that illuminates fairly well.

If I head to the kitchen, I take the lamp with me, it works just like a flashlight. There, I heat up food and wash dishes, or make something light, since I don’t usually eat late.

It’s true that my apartment is not plunged into total darkness, because some light comes in from the CIMEX building. That state-military institution has a generator, and it helps me move freely through all the spaces.

Sometimes I stand on the balcony with my pet, who climbs up onto the railing, to listen to music or watch videos, and that’s how I pass some time.

Afterward, I generally go to my bedroom, remove the bedspread, lie down with two pillows under my head, bring the lamps closer, and then look for the book I’m currently reading—or one that has caught my interest and that I have on my phone—and I immerse myself in another world.

I’ve read quite a few books during these blackouts. I revisited some like Dangerous Liaisons, the biographies of Sylvia Plath and Katherine Mansfield, and also The Scarlet Letter. It’s curious how someone can become interested in reading when being in the dark more readily invites rest and then sleep.

Finally, if the blackout lasts too long, I stop waiting and fall asleep with the breeze from the fan.

I know neighbors who tell me they go out into the street and sit in a park to talk with others while they wait for the electricity to be restored. Many young people start playing dominoes lit by their cell phones, while those with more money go into places of entertainment where there is always music and drinks.

What stands out is how social differences have become established, visible in how families with higher incomes have generators in their homes, and also in private businesses. The latter remain open late into the night.

By contrast, most state businesses and institutions shut down their services when the electricity goes out. In general, this country is paralyzed and without hope of progress of any kind.

