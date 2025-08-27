A Job Found… and Something More

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – My integration as a butcher at Festval, one of the most prestigious supermarket chains in Curitiba, was confusing. There was uncertainty, lots of requirements to meet, and too much tension—but also a very positive impression.

When they sent me the schedule for my integration—the training days and the official start date, at different places and on different days—I ended up confusing the locations and missed the opportunity to do the integration.

An HR specialist at the company assured me that they would contact me in the following days to reschedule.

Days began to pass, and I started getting nervous because nobody contacted me. So, I went back to looking for jobs online and found a position as a butcher shop manager at Grupo Muffatto, another large supermarket chain.

The manager position at Muffatto was much more appealing, not only because the salary was clearly higher but also because of the additional benefits, extra payments, and what it would represent in my work resume.

I applied for the job without much hope, since my only experience in that position had been covering a vacation at the company where I had previously worked. But to my surprise, they contacted me.

Three days had gone by waiting for Festval to reach out when I had my first interview with Muffatto. That same day, Festval also wrote to me to continue the integration process.

In the interview with Muffatto, which was online, I asked them if the position was mine. They told me the process would be a bit long, so it would be wise to continue with the integration at Festval until it was certain I’d be accepted by them.

I completed the integration at Festval, and it was impressive. I understood why they have such prestige—a modern company, elite in its services, and very humane in its treatment of employees and working conditions.

I worked for them for a couple of weeks while the selection process with Muffatto continued.

At Festval, the working conditions were excellent. Warm water to wash utensils—very useful for Curitiba’s winter. Knives and cutting boards in different colors depending on the type of meat. A drinking fountain and a device to wash your boots before entering and after leaving the department. And an excellent work environment, without shouting or arguments.

During that time, I tried to learn everything I could about specialty cuts, which is Festval’s butcher shop focus, while waiting for some signal that the manager position at Muffatto was mine. Finally, that signal came—and it was very good news.

Those days of uncertainty were behind me, when I had to start at Festval not knowing if I’d stay, trying to memorize dozens of meat codes and company procedures that might no longer be useful in the future.

Muffatto set the integration date for August 28. It’s a big challenge for me, but I feel very motivated.

Amid an expanding job market, this personal experience shows that despite increasing migration flows, there are always opportunities for those who arrive with skills and the will to work.

Festval, Grupo Muffatto, and other major supermarket chains are growing at a rate of two to three branches per year, suggesting overall economic growth in the state and promising abundant job opportunities in a city that knows how to efficiently absorb its incoming workforce.

If you’re Cuban and you’ve just arrived in Curitiba, work hard, miss as little work as possible, and invest in your own training—you’ll see the results.

Read more from the diary of Osmel Almaguer here.