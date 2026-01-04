Cubans in Brazil and Homeowners

Homes in a middle class neighourhood in Curitiba, Brazil.

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – Housing is considered a major challenge in Brazil. Some sources estimate a deficit of six million homes nationwide. Nevertheless, there are options that allow low-income people to acquire a home of their own.

I recall having written about this topic before, mentioning alternatives such as buying a modest house directly from the owner; purchasing one through a real estate agency that operates under the government program Minha Casa, Minha Vida; or building it by buying the land and materials.

It is also possible to register on the COHAB (Popular Housing Company) waiting list, an option that can take longer but depends greatly on one’s salary.

A friend signed up for that program a year ago. I remember he advised us to do the same, and our lack of faith, combined with the bustle of everyday life, made us forget about it.

But last week this friend—a Cuban who arrived in Curitiba around the same time we did—called me to share the good news. They are about to sign a contract to acquire an apartment in a condominium on the outskirts of the city.

The down payment is 45,000 reais, but the government subsidized 30,000, so they will only have to pay 15,000 reais (about US $2,700).

They have until 2028, the projected date for the condominium’s inauguration, to pay that down payment in installments. After that, once they are living in the apartment, they will pay monthly payments of around 1,200 reais. This is not only quite affordable compared to the current cost of rent today, but it also protects them from future inflation and devaluations of the Brazilian currency.

My friends did not need any legal status beyond political refuge. It is another achievement in their lives, and they have shown remarkable focus since arriving in this country.

They already have a car; he has had his degree revalidated, she is studying for a professional career, and now they will have a home of their own. A good example of what a Cuban family can accomplish when it arrives in a democratic country and puts in the effort.

