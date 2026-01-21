Driver’s Licenses Are Now Cheaper Throughout Brazil

Street in Curitiba, Brazil

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – Measures taken by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Transport have reduced the cost of a driver’s license by up to 80%. Under the slogan “so that driving is a right for everyone and not a privilege for a few,” they have eliminated the requirement to use driving schools.

Other provisions that help reduce prices include the authorization of free online courses, the reduction of hours of practical classes, and the establishment of a price ceiling for the medical and psychological exams.

Graduates now have the option of obtaining a license at no cost, in addition to the fact that the physical license (paid) can be obtained at the DETRAN (Department of Transport) offices.

The news has been well received, creating optimism among the population. Although I don’t have a car, ever since I arrived in this country I’ve intended to get my license, but the prices always stopped me.

Under the old rules, a car driver’s license could cost between 2,000 and 5,000 reais (between 360 and 900 dollars), with the minimum wage being about 1,500 reais (about 280 dollars). Most of that money went to the driving schools.

Some neighbors, caught up in all the excitement, invited me to get my license, assuring me that in light of the new measures the driving schools were charging very cheap rates. But beware, I went to one not far from my house and yes, it is cheaper, but they still push hard.

The price they offered me was around 1,700 reais (about 315 dollars), an offer that led me to choose patience and continue researching the market.

Later I managed to understand the whole process more clearly. I understood that I can take the theoretical course through the CNH app, then go to the DETRAN offices and request the theoretical exam.

After that I can hire an instructor for the practical classes or take them through a driving school before the practical exam. The medical and psychological exams, as well as the practical classes, would be the only things I would pay for, at a total cost between 700 and 1,200 reais (between 130 and 220 dollars).

For immigrants who were already drivers in their countries of origin, the process is even simpler; it’s just a matter of translating and validating their driver’s license, at a cost between 400 and 600 reais (between 75 and 110 dollars), depending on the state where it is done and the country of origin.

I’ve already begun the free course, and I am almost certain many others are doing the same.

