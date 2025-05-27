Going to the Gym: A New Lifestyle

At the gym.

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – Since I arrived in Brazil two and a half years ago, settled in, and started eating meat regularly, I noticed a change in my body. My physical capabilities increased. I could work double or even triple the amount of time, doing much more exhausting tasks, and I could endure it.

So I asked myself: How will my body respond if I start working out at a gym? But at the time, my personal finances didn’t support the idea—at least, that’s what I thought.

Going to a gym regularly in this city costs more than 100 reais per month (around 17 dollars), depending on the quality of the place and the services it offers. That amount, seen in dollars, doesn’t seem like much. It’s probably in line with the averages in most countries—or even cheaper.

The only problem is the salaries in this country. To put it into perspective, Brazil is among the worst-paying countries in Latin America. As of 2025, the minimum wage is around 250 dollars a month, while Costa Rica, which tops the list, surpasses 700 dollars.

Over the past year working as a butcher, especially in the early phase, I’ve done fairly physical work, and I’ve noticed improvements in my physical condition.

Although my salary has increased during this time, much of the raise is due to economic adjustments, general inflation, etc. Every May, salaries go up about 5% based on the national economy.

That means I earn more, but everything is also more expensive. Meat has gone up 20% and so has rent. In short, I’m not earning more. I’m probably earning less. However, I can now afford to pay 170 reais a month for gym membership, but only because I decided to stop spending on sweets and soda.

When I stopped to think about it, I realized they were not only affecting my health but also my wallet.

I’ve been training for a couple of weeks now. The 170 reais that I pay includes a trainer, which makes it more expensive, but I’ll have time to assess whether it’s worth staying at that gym or finding a cheaper one.

I’m very motivated—not just because of the physical changes I might experience, but because I’m investing in my health.

Read more from Osmel Almaguer’s diary here.