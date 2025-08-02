In Search for Lost Work

Uniform for working at Festval supermarkets ready for my first day on the job.

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – When I lost my job, due to that position I had bet on and that didn’t work out, I had to start looking quickly.

The most natural thing was to go back to my previous role as a butcher, not only to increase my chances in the job market but also to boost my self-esteem, which hit rock bottom when my former boss told me I was a terrible salesman.

Returning to the comfort zone.

It’s not that I feel fulfilled cutting meat, but I don’t dislike it and I’m not bad at it either. My dream lies elsewhere, but in a country like Brazil, being an immigrant, the plate of food on the table comes first—everything else follows.

My resume here isn’t too extensive, but it was enough to throw it into the job market and have six companies reach out to me. I interviewed with three and chose the last one I spoke with.

Its name is Festval, a luxury supermarket chain based mainly here in Curitiba, where it has 25 stores. It’s known for excellent service and fairly expensive prices. Just to give you some context: some of my middle-and upper-middle-class Brazilian friends dream of being able to shop there regularly.

I chose this chain because it represents a radical improvement in terms of the work environment, and although I’ll be earning a bit less than in my previous job, the work schedule is much more accommodating, which makes up for it.

From a professional standpoint, I’ll have the chance to learn some premium meat cuts that I never practiced at Super Goes, and that will strengthen my resume. That’s all I know for now about the company where I’ll be starting work on August 4th.

In the two weeks I’ve had in between jobs, I’ve been using the time to fix things around the house, switch phone companies, close bank accounts I no longer use, and deal with a few health issues.

It is what it is; there’s no point in mourning what’s lost. Beyond the material inconveniences, starting over has its own charm.

Read more from Osmel Almaguer’s diary here.