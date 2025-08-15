My Take on Christian Communities in Curitiba, Brazil

Family Day at the Neo Missio Social Center

By Osmel Almaguer

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil is a country of believers. According to Datosmacro.com, more than half of the population practices the Catholic religion, and a little over a quarter identify as evangelical Christians.

Curitiba is no exception. Churches abound in this city. If I were to draw a one-kilometer radius from my house, I could count about ten, maybe more, because I’m not sure I’ve walked every block of this neighborhood.

Evangelical churches tend to establish a fairly close relationship with their communities. Regularly—sometimes more, sometimes less—they care for both the spiritual and material lives of those who attend.

Some see their premises, their buildings, and the work they do as something separate, reserving the concept of “church” for the living body of Christ—that is, for the people. That’s the case with the congregation I attend, which sees itself as a Neo Missio Social Center.

Just to name a few of the (social) services offered to the community, there are music classes, jiu-jitsu, ballet, and tutoring for children. Fees are generally 50% lower than average, and there are programs to include low-income people for free.

I can’t say everything is perfect. We’re human, in a fallen world, and there have been cases in other churches of pastors stealing the money believers dedicate to God.

I’ve also steered clear of those churches that talk too much about money—those that collect tithes and then keep asking for more and more, always with some justification that has nothing to do with God.

Neo Missio has a fairly balanced system for generating resources without burdening the congregation. One particularly complete initiative is Family Day, where church members who are entrepreneurs set up a fair attended by other members and people from the community, and everyone has a great time.

The first edition of Family Day, held last Saturday, was a complete success. There were games, raffles, food, bazaars, and even an excellent lecture on professional culture. I think it’s a space where people interact, learn, shop, eat, and—above all—have a lot of fun.

This is how Neo Missio raises resources to continue the mission Jesus left us on Earth. Other churches also organize bazaars, cake nights, and similar activities.

