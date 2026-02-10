You Don’t Free a Country by Strangling Its People Even More

Cuban influencer Alexander Ota-ola with Donald Trump in 2020.

By Pedro Pablo Morejón

HAVANA TIMES — It’s exhausting to see the number of idiots and insensitive people — especially in Miami — repeating the little tale that Cuba will be freed the more pressure is applied and the more the people are suffocated.

They don’t even stop to think about what they’re asking for or whether that’s how a country is liberated. The only thing they achieve is to suffocate even more people who already live like hostages under a dictatorship.

It’s very likely that Putin won’t stop providing at least some fuel to his ally in this hemisphere, and the repressive apparatus — military, police, and henchmen — will never lack the minimum needed to keep the Communist Party in power. The ones who get screwed are the people: hospitals without electricity, power plants shut down, children dying… and the regime happy, blaming the “genocidal blockades,” while these balcony saviors beat their chests talking about freedom from the comfort of afar.

The European Union itself has warned that this could provoke an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Cuba. But even so, these people keep believing that a starving, powerless population will take to the streets. They don’t even ask whether the average Cuban wants that level of “strategic” suffering.

They talk about democracy while calling for measures that strip people even of the right to travel to Cuba or send money to their families — hard-earned money, earned through work. That’s also reaching into the pocket of individual freedom.

If they claim to defend the freedom of Cubans so much, they could also raise their voices for those who are here in the USA without papers or legal status, for those who see their rights violated in ICE detention centers. But that freedom seems to matter only when it works as a slogan.

They act very US American, but democracy in this country also deteriorates every day, while the president they so adore “dialogues” not only with Chavismo but also with Castroism. Wasn’t it that you don’t negotiate with dictatorships?

Between the communists who have the island kidnapped and the Trumpists who think the solution is to further punish the people, anyone gets fed up.

Yes, Cuba needs freedom. But that freedom can only be born from the Cuban people, not from ever more brutal sanctions nor from a foreign power. You have to have very little courage to ask someone else to come solve what many didn’t have the guts to confront when they were still there.

And then, when someone who never licked the regime’s boots says these truths, they label him a communist.

Yes, I’m writing this from the gut because it’s disgusting.

Read more from the diary of Pedro Pablo Morejón aquí.