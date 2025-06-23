Calling all Photographers: Havana Times 2025 Photo Contest

Photo by Yaniel Tolentino (Winner in the category: Wrinkles, HT 2017 Photo Contest)

By Axel Saenz

HAVANA TIMES – So far 11 photographers have sent in their entries for the contest. We also look forward to receiving your best photos. Remember that you have until September 15th to send in your entries. Professional and amateur photographers of all ages and nationalities may participate.

This year there are five categories:

Portraits

Bridges

Nature

Markets

Documentary Essay (a small series of 3 photos)

Publication: All semifinalist and finalist photos will be published and prominently displayed for several days by Havana Times and remain available to readers.

Prizes: This year, thanks to one of our judges, we are once again offering monetary prizes for the winners of each category. Special mentions will also be extended in each category. The winners and special mentions will each receive an attractive certificate for their achievement.

The winners in each category will receive US $100.

Contest rules

1.– Professional and amateur photographers of all ages and nationalities may participate.

2.– The photos must have been taken anywhere in Latin America or the Caribbean. It doesn’t matter when they were taken.

3.– The photographs must be entered under the following categories: Portraits, Bridges, Nature, Markets, Documentary Essay (series of 3 photos)

A maximum of three pictures can be sent for each category. There is no minimum.

4.– Photos must be sent in files no larger than 1 mb. They may be horizontal, vertical, or square. There should be no water marks or credits imbedded on the photos. If you have any questions on this, please ask.

5.– Number the photos within each category. For example: Portraits 1, Portraits 2, and Markets 1, Markets 2, Markets 3, etc. And separately in a text document send us a short caption for each photo.

6.– Sending us your pictures: Photographs should be sent to our contest curator Axel Saenz at: [email protected] with a copy to [email protected]

7.– The deadline for submissions is September 15, 2025

8.– During the selection process Havana Times will publish the semifinalists, finalists, and winning images.

9.– Participation in the contest implies acceptance by the author that the photos submitted will be included in the archives of HT and may be used in Havana Times and the social networks where HT is present (with due credit to the author).

10.– Prizes: The cash prizes to the winners of each category will be sent by an agreed method. The certificates to the winners and special mentions will be sent via email or on a cloud drive or both, depending on the wishes of the person.

11.– Contest winners will be announced on or before November, 15, 2025, through HT. This decision is final.

12.– Participation in the competition implies acceptance of each and every one of the rules. HT is empowered to resolve any contingency not provided for in the Rules.

13.– THE JURY will be composed of 10-15 members, including photographers, writers, and Havana Times guest readers from several different countries.

For any questions or for more information contact: Axel Saenz at: [email protected]

See the winning photos from previous years:

2024 2023 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009