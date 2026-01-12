Children of the Cuban Diaspora Documentary

Children of the Diaspora

The documentary Children of the Diaspora surpasses 50,000 views on YouTube, uniting Cuban identity on a global scale

HAVANA TIMES— Children of the Diaspora, a moving documentary by Cuban-Spanish filmmaker Lunes Oña, has officially crossed a major milestone, amassing more than 50,000 views on YouTube in less than two weeks. Since its digital release, the film has sparked a global conversation about identity, reaching viewers in dozens of countries and revealing the vast footprint of the Cuban experience.

Children of the Diaspora features testimonies from 21 young Cubans raised in nine different countries, from Scotland to Ecuador and Angola. Through their stories, the film investigates what it means to live between two cultures: the inherited Cuban homeland and the foreign country of their upbringing.

The film explores how Cuban identity survives and evolves across borders. It has resonated deeply within the diaspora.

“The concept came from my own life,” says director Lunes Oña, who was born in Madrid and lived in Panama before settling in Miami. “Experiencing different cultures while living in a home that always remained Cuban motivated me to explore similar stories. This film is an emotional map of a fragmented identity, and seeing it reach more than 50,000 people around the world confirms that it is a shared story.”

Where the Documentary Has Been Seen

Viewership is led by the United States with more than 29,000 views, followed by Spain (5,500+), and notably Cuba, where over 3,200 viewers have tuned in despite connectivity challenges and ongoing blackouts. Significant engagement has also been recorded in Mexico (1,900+) and Canada (1,200+).

Beyond these main hubs, the documentary has found audiences in countries as diverse as Brazil, Venezuela, Italy, Germany, Chile, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Argentina, France, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Colombia, Sweden, Costa Rica, and Peru. Its reach extends even further to regions with smaller yet present communities, including Angola, the Netherlands, Australia, Russia, Qatar, and Norway — demonstrating that the story of the Cuban diaspora is truly a global phenomenon.

Before its success online, Children of the Diaspora enjoyed a successful run of screenings at prestigious venues in Miami, including the Tower Theater, the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, the Koubek Center, and the University of Miami. Outside Florida, it traveled north to the Oxford College of Emory University in Georgia and to the Cuban Cultural Center of New York. Internationally, it screened at Casa de América in Madrid, cementing its status as a vital cultural document.

Lunes Oña is a trans Cuban-Spanish filmmaker and creative director based in Miami. He is the founder of Always Lunes, South Florida’s leading cultural platform for connecting the underground music and arts scene, which was named “Best Instagram” of 2023 by the Miami New Times. Oña’s work often explores themes of identity, memory, and belonging.

Children of the Diaspora is available to watch for free on YouTube. English subtitles are available. Watch here:

