Chile: Runoff on December 14th and a New Electoral Map

Chile reaches a runoff vote with a high turnout expected and a political system shaken by fragmentation and the end of old balances.

By Luis Miguel Santiañez Suarez (Latinoamérica21)

HAVANA TIMES – On Sunday, November 16, Chile held presidential and parliamentary elections under the system of automatic registration and compulsory voting, reaching a turnout close to 85%. This figure places the country at an unusually high level of participation and shows that when access conditions are eased and civic responsibility is reinforced, citizens respond. High participation, however, does not dilute the tensions the country is experiencing today; on the contrary, it illuminates them more clearly ahead of the runoff election on December 14.

First round voting results confirmed an open scenario: the Communist Party candidate Jeannette Jara obtained 26.8%, the far-right candidate Jose Antonio Kast 23.9%, and the populist Franco Parisi around 19.6%. Rather than clarifying the landscape, these numbers show a country that no longer distributes its support according to traditional formulas. Competition among three poles marks the end of the dominance of stable blocs and reinforces the idea of an electorate that rewards options capable of talking beyond their own party borders, even when ideological differences seem difficult to reconcile.

In the parliamentary sphere, the picture is even more complex. The right and far right advanced significantly but did not achieve uncontested control that would allow them to govern without major agreements. Meanwhile, an institutional development of deep significance takes on special relevance: a considerable number of parties failed to reach the legal threshold necessary to maintain their formal existence. Among them are historic groups like the Radical Party, as well as centrist and liberal-right forces such as Evópoli and Amarillos por Chile.

The forced shrinking of the party system reshapes not only the menu of political options but the very structure of Chile’s political system, creating a scenario where fewer acronyms converge, but not necessarily greater cohesion. This contraction brings both opportunities and uncertainties: it simplifies processes but also eliminates intermediate spaces that in earlier periods facilitated cross-cutting agreements.

In this context, the failure of Jose Miguel Insulza to win a Senate seat becomes a symbol of a broader generational and political shift. His absence deprives the center-left of a figure with extensive experience in negotiation and consensus-building—skills necessary in the fragmented Congress now emerging. Chilean politics thus loses a voice widely recognized for its capacity to build bridges between ideologically distant sectors.

The left reaches the second round with an evident challenge. Although Jara lead the first round, her percentage shows the difficulty of expanding her base toward moderate sectors that in other elections served as a point of convergence. The task for progressivism will be to appeal to those who seek institutional stability and coherent public policies without falling into polarizing rhetoric. In a context of profound transformations, the left has the opportunity to present itself as an anchor of democratic responsibility—so long as it can combine renewal with institutional continuity.

On the right, Kast’s advance has been significant, driven by the centrality of issues such as security, immigration, and public order. But his leadership coincides with an internal reorganization in which diverse visions coexist. While Kast represents a significant sector of the electorate, he does not control the entire right-wing space nor fully absorb those who identify with a liberal or moderate approach. The continued emergence of Parisi, with a vote that avoids labels and formal structures, confirms the existence of a broad segment that does not feel represented by any of the traditional coordinates. That electorate is not captive and will likely be decisive both in the election and in the governance that follows.

The road to the runoff, therefore, is not reduced to a confrontation between two names. It is a dispute over the type of country that is to be built amid a political process in transformation. Kast may gather support from the conventional right, while Jara may attract the broader progressive camp and those who seek to avoid a political hardening on sensitive issues. The way each candidacy interprets the signals of a plural, demanding country—tired of simplifications—will be decisive. Participation, which many had considered exhausted in previous cycles, once again appears as a key factor: a mobilized electorate tends to favor broader proposals, while lower turnout could tilt the process toward more segmented options.

The institutional impact of this election cannot be underestimated. With a Congress lacking automatic majorities and a party system undergoing contraction, the next government will need real negotiating capacity. Governance will be constructed project by project, with agreements that must be more solid and transparent than in previous cycles. The disappearance of several traditional parties, paired with the exit of figures with accumulated experience, alters Parliament’s internal dynamics and demands new leaders capable of dialoguing in a more pragmatic and less doctrinaire manner. For the center-left, this implies rebuilding its capacity for articulation; for the right, moderating or expanding its approach to govern a diverse country.

The 2025 elections mark a turning point in recent political history. The unprecedented turnout reaffirms the vitality of the democratic system, while electoral and parliamentary fragmentation redraws the landscape with greater complexity. The runoff will decide not only who governs the country but how governability will be shaped in an environment where no single force can impose its agenda.

Chile thus enters a stage in which dialogue, moderation, and institutional responsibility will not be rhetorical gestures but necessary conditions for sustaining political stability. Turning this balance into an opportunity will depend on how maturely political forces understand that the country demands less grandstanding and more capacity for agreement. And it may be there, more than in the immediate result, where the deeper meaning of this electoral cycle is ultimately played out.

First published in Spanish by Latinoamerica21 and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

