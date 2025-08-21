Contrasting Views on Cuba’s Tourism Industry

Photo from the Havana Times Photo Contest in 2019, by Antonio Cabrera Rasgado

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Unable to recover to pre-Covid numbers of visitors, is the Cuban tourism industry now about to boom or continue a steady decline? Here are two perspectives on this question.

On the one hand Travel and Tour World paints a picture of a resurging industry sparked by upgrades (in the military conglomerate GAESA owned and foreign managed) hotel infrastructure and a notable increase in Canadian visitors.

Meanwhile, others in the industry claim the opposite is happening as Havana Times has previously reported. They say Cuba’s declining tourism is due to a combination of factors, including the country’s severe economic crisis leading to shortages of fuel, food, and basic services, frequent power outages, deteriorating infrastructure, and a struggling healthcare system. US sanctions also limit travel options for US citizens and deter investment.

Additionally, those seeing a decline note structural issues within the tourism industry, such as poor service, a lack of foreign investment, and outdated business models, which have reduced the country’s competitiveness compared to other Caribbean destinations like in the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

The promising perspective

Travel Tour World states: “Recent data further highlights this positive trend, with a remarkable 50,083 international travelers arriving in Cuba in the latest month-end report—a 112.34% increase from the same period in 2024. This surge signals a strong recovery and a promising future for Cuba’s tourism sector as it overcomes global challenges.”

However, the travel promoter notes:

“According to data from Cuba’s National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI), while the total number of visitors for the first seven months of the year has reached 478,388, it still falls short of the 622,204 tourists recorded during the same period last year. However, the recent growth in visitor numbers, particularly in the summer months, presents an encouraging outlook for the rest of 2025. It highlights the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the nation’s tourism sector, which has been significantly impacted by global shifts in travel patterns.”

Travel and Tour World goes on to state some of the reasons for its promising forecast for the island’s tourism.

“The uptick in visitor arrivals is being credited to various key factors, including improvements in service quality across Cuba’s hospitality industry. Over recent months, hotels and resorts across the country have undergone extensive refurbishments and upgrades. These improvements in quality have led to better customer satisfaction, which, in turn, has helped to rebuild the trust of international travelers. This renewed confidence is evident in the increasing number of visitors choosing Cuba as their vacation destination.”

Travel and Tour World goes on to state what it sees as other reasons particular to Canadian visitors to Cuba.

“Another key factor contributing to Cuba’s tourism recovery is the strong showing of Canadian travelers. Canada has long been one of the island’s primary sources of international tourists, and Cuba is anticipating a robust winter season driven by its Canadian market. The favorable exchange rate, direct flight connections, and the island’s reputation for excellent hospitality are major draws for Canadian visitors. With many travelers eager to escape the harsh winter months in Canada, Cuba’s warm climate and affordable options make it a favored destination for an all-inclusive vacation.”

Finally Travel and Tour World says “the repeat visitor rate also stands as a testament to Cuba’s lasting appeal. Many travelers return to the island year after year drawn by the authentic cultural experiences, welcoming locals, and an ever-evolving tourism infrastructure.”

Photo by Nan Calora from the 2019 HT Photo Contest.

Visitor Comments from the Reddit website

To their post: Cuban tourism is not recovering and reports a drop of nearly 30 percent in April, readers on Reddit posted the following comments.

Useful-Stay4512

I am sitting on a flight to HAV from Tampa as we speak – the Cuban folks seem to still be going to see family etc – but as far as tourist tourists I can’t see anyone going to Cuba really – no food and no lights etc

bigstinkycath

Pretty much. My non-Cuban coworkers who’ve been to the island before say they won’t be coming back anytime soon due to the blackouts and the food shortages

Jeeperscrow123

No food and no lights? Sure maybe in poorer parts of Havana, but definitely not the tourist parts.

Ronniedasaint

I was there a little over a year ago … No, thank you!

BigDSAT

Honestly as an American who until a few months ago was a frequent visitor to Havana I can deal with the power outages and as an American I have zero issues finding good meals in Havana. Half the menu may be unavailable at times but there is always good food if you go to the right places. What has turned me off from possibly ever returning again is the non stop harassment by the people usually trying to scam you. Every 50 feet someone wants something from you. I literally had two different people trying to take drinks out of my hands while I’m walking around. A Pepsi once and water another time. I hear exchange money in my sleep when I’m there. Then of course 5 people will try to talk you into going to their restaurant. It’s not enjoyable anymore, then add to that all the trash piled everywhere with that smell etc. Havana has always been an adventure but over the last 2 years or so people have become so aggressive towards the tourist and it makes us not want to come back. Yes I say “us” because I also know several other people that used to be frequent visitors and have no desire to go back.

Anonyous:

Went to Cayo Coco May 1st to a 4 star resort. 1100 capacity, there were 90 tourists. Had the pool to ourselves most days. It was awesome.

Amars78

There spotty electricity. That is one of the reason I believe people aren’t going.

Tall_Pinetrees

Been there yearly for last 5 years. Made a lot of friends. Left Habana today & the talent drain is huge! There’s not a lot of future there. If you’re only doing the tourist thing you don’t see the place is literally falling apart. Outside the govt hotels, it’s spotty power, and no air at all humid 80 nighttime degrees is uncomfortable. Open the window? Mosquitos will love it. There’s great restaurants in Havana and the people are incredible. It’s the govt that has the screws turned down.

Shelland1234

I visited Cuba for the first time this week. After two days I moved my return date from Sunday to Saturday. I do not like to do tourist things, I wanted to walk the streets of Havana and see and get to know Cubans. I could not walk or even sit down without multiple people asking for money. It’s sad and I feel for the Cuban people, but as a foreigner it is impossible to see Havana without a tour guide. I hope things do get better soon. (Feel free to give me advice on what I could have done differently.). I literally just wanted to walk around and spend money in the non tourist areas).

Anonymous

The money from tourism only goes to GAESA which reinforces the brutal regime. Furthermore, I sincerely doubt the “independent” nature of the private home casas particulares (short term rentals). There is nothing that happens on that island without the government getting in on it. Don’t support tyranny. Boycott Cuban tourism

Miami306guy

Why go to a place that has outages multiple hours a day?

Forsaken_Hermit

Will the government actually diversify their economy or double down on more tourism?

Legitimate-Text-8010

I myself am a Cuban and an American citizen and I would have a hard time seeing the poverty. It makes me sad breaks my heart.

ImaFreemason

Well I made it there in April. Will go again next April.

Chris_0823

I can’t stop you but you should strongly consider not going. Money that you spend to travel to Cuba is money that will go into the pockets of the regime and its leaders. In my eyes going to Cuba means funding oppression.

Nomen__Nesci0

Good. I know I have a great time, and every bit helps the Cuban people.

We look forward to your comments on the state of Cuba tourism, your plans to visit or not, and why.

