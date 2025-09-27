Cuba: Recycled Containers Given Instead of Houses

Image of the containers that began to be installed as houses in Guantánamo. / Facebook/Abraham Gamboa Fontanal

The metal boxes are “an alternative in the face of the shortage of essential building materials” to ease the housing crisis.

By 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – In a country without cement, blocks, or rebar, except for new hotels, the State has resorted to shipping containers and converted them into homes. If before the boxes were only adapted as annexes for companies and temporary premises, now the country has a comprehensive plan for scores of families across the Island to inhabit them.

The main problem, and the greatest concern for future tenants, is the incompatibility between the tropical heat and a house made entirely of metal. (This, in a country without reliable electricity for fans or air conditioners when available.)

In Sancti Spíritus, areas have already been identified in eight municipalities where 133 containers will be installed, these “having reached the end of their useful life after transporting goods.” The project, already underway in other provinces such as Las Tunas and Guantánamo, is intended as “an alternative to the deficit of essential materials such as cement, steel, and aggregates.”

Authorities have insisted that recycling containers for housing is a practice used worldwide. However, they overlook the fact that elsewhere these are generally dedicated to well-equipped tourist facilities, with round-the-clock air conditioning and all kinds of comforts. They are rarely used as permanent dwellings for the population, and in Cuba they are not even equipped with air conditioners.

Still, the official press stresses that the containers are fitted with “anti-thermal coatings on interior walls and additional ceilings,” to make them suitable as homes. Reinforced concrete pile foundations are also included to prevent corrosion and dampness and, as a bonus, the authorities mention an “appropriate aesthetic finish.”

“This is a very new development, but given the shortage of building materials, the housing construction plan rests on this modality. That’s why the majority are destined for those affected by hurricanes as well as mothers with more than three young children, among others,” explained Nestor Borroto Gonzalez, director of Housing in the province, told Escambray newspaper.

In the face of public reluctance—since many see containers as a halfway solution to the housing crisis whose disadvantages will soon become evident—both the state press and the authorities insist that the benefits outweigh everything.

“These houses will have different dimensions depending on the size of the structure and will include a kitchen, bathroom, dining room, bedroom, doors and single and double windows made from local raw materials and products, supplemented with some from the national supply.”

The measure is already being implemented nationally by the Mariel Architecture and Engineering Projects Company, while in each province the local authorities are responsible for “foundations and urbanization.”

This past Monday, officials in Guantanamo reported the installation of 14 containers in Buena Vista, a village in Yateras municipality. The improvised homes will go to those left homeless by Hurricane Oscar (October 2024), who have been waiting for the aid promised by the State for over a year.

Earlier, at the beginning of August, the case of Las Tunas was also publicized. At that time, Hector Rodriguez, the provincial Housing director, optimistically announced that the first containers would be installed in the municipalities of Manatí, Puerto Padre, and Majibacoa. Among the advantages he highlighted were their resistance, durability, and low environmental impact.

“At present the province has 46 containers: 18 of them were assigned to the Electric Company for the construction of nine homes for its workers, and 28 will be distributed through the consejos populares (local councils) with the delegates, community groups, and the government in each territory,” the official said.

According to the National Office of Statistics and Information, even though in 2024 investment in Housing was 14% more than the previous year), only 7,427 dwellings were completed (53% fewer than in 2023). To make matters worse, 62% of those homes were built through private effort.

Translated by Regina Anavy for Translating Cuba.

