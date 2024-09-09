Cuban Repressors in the United States (Video)

By El Toque

IHAVANA TIMES – In recent months, we have seen numerous reports about Cuban government officials, or their close relatives, attempting to enter the United States through various means, including “political asylum.”

Some have been rejected during the process; others have managed to enter the country labeled by the Communist Party regime as “the enemy,” seeking acceptance in a society far removed from the ideal promoted by the Cuban government’s “revolutionary” doctrine.

The video has English subtitles available:

