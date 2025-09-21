Good News for Cuba Travelers: Tariff Exemptions Extended

Photo: Sadiel Mederos

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban authorities have once again extended a set of exceptional tariff benefits, established to ease the shortage of basic necessities and the energy crisis in the country.

The new provisions were published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette No.59 and will apply until January 31, 2026.

What is being extended?

The resolutions issued by the Ministries of Finance and Prices and Public Health, together with the Customs, extend until January 2026 the exemptions that allow the non-commercial importation of food, hygiene products, medicines and medical supplies, as well as power plants with a capacity greater than 900 watts, all without paying customs duties.

How do they apply and who can use them?

The benefits are aimed at individuals, whether through accompanied luggage or shipments, provided the imports are not for commercial purposes.

To qualify for the exemption, goods must be presented separately—that is, food, hygiene products, medicines, or medical supplies must be packed separately from the rest of the luggage.

Likewise, when goods are imported as unaccompanied luggage, the established limits must be respected: a maximum value of 500 USD or its equivalent in national currency, and a weight not exceeding 50 kilograms. In the case of air, sea, or postal shipments, the permitted range is between 200 and 500 USD, with a maximum weight of 20 kilograms.

Reason behind the extension

The government argues that, despite their existing efforts, the shortage of basic goods and power outages persist. The tariff exemption for power plants is maintained as a direct response to the frequent blackouts.

It is also acknowledged that some have misused these benefits, mainly for commercial purposes. For this reason, authorities have announced tighter customs controls to prevent distortions.

Nevertheless, access to these benefits remains conditioned by citizens’ ability to travel or pay for international shipments, which sustains inequality between those who have resources abroad and those who depend exclusively on domestic distribution networks —marked by scarcity and high prices.

The requirement remains that, to qualify for exemption, items must be correctly classified as food, hygiene products, medicines, or medical supplies, and presented separately from the rest of the luggage at Customs.

If these conditions are not met, passengers or senders may be subject to paying taxes and, in some cases, confiscation of the products.

The Gazette also clarifies that the goods covered under this regime are intended solely for personal consumption and not for commercial purposes.

First published in Spanish by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.