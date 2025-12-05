Help Havana Times Continue in 2026

Photo: Juan Suarez

Dear Readers,

We are now in our 18th year of daily publishing and we hope to be able to continue throughout 2026. Frankly, I dislike asking for monetary help but that can’t be avoided if we want to continue. We have never received grants of any kind but rely solely on reader-donors and occasional philanthropic assistance.

For numerous years, I received a small amount for translation from two other publications, which helped offset our expenses. However, last year their financial situation demanded some cutbacks, so harder times set in for me and Havana Times.

Even though we are practically an all-volunteer daily publication we still have total annual expenses of around $19,000. This includes our hosting, servers, and webpage services, numerous necessary subscriptions, and our security services that are vital for preventing attacks and dealing with them when they occur. We also spend a considerable amount to protect our large database and maintain an open archive of all our posts – from day one in October 2008 – so they’re available to readers.

As you know, we have no paywall, and subscriptions are free. All articles are available without payment to all readers, something that used to be the rule and is now the exception.

Our diary writers and journalists, photographers and weather forecaster in Cuba receive a very small stipend for their contributions to the publication. Some contributors who live outside the country receive the same token amount as well.

So, now, in these exceedingly difficult and troubled times, we need your help to assure the publication’s presence throughout 2026.

You can make your donation directly by Paypal if you have an account with them, or, if not, you can use their guest checkout option to send a donation from your credit or debit card.

Click on “Donate Now” and you will see the possibilities.

With deep thanks for your support!

Sincerely,

Circles Robinson, editor