HT 2025 Photo Contest Finalists

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The final round of judging for our 14th Photo Contest is underway. We started with 350 pictures from 52 participants and after the first cut there were 152 from 35 photographers still in the competition in the five categories. Now for the finals we have 59 photos from 18 photographers:

Portraits (7), Bridges (9), Markets (9), Nature (7) and Documentary (9) sets of three photos each.

The jury is now selecting their choices for first, second, third and fourth place in each category.

We assign 10 points to 1st place, 5 to second, 3 to third and 1 to fourth. Then we add up all the points to find the winners and special mentions.

The jury this year is made up of ten people residing in four countries. Most of the jurors have taken part in judging all, or nearly all, of the previous 13 contests.

Prizes: The winners of each category will receive a prize of US $100.

Here are the Finalists:

Portraits

Bridges

Markets

Nature

Documentary (Sets of 3 pictures)

