Industrial Tourism in Cuba (Video)

Video by Elio Delgado Valdés







HAVANA TIMES – Industrial tourism is one of the modalities being promoted in Cuba, and the abandoned sugar mills are one of the destinations.

In this video we give you a tour on a legendary train, the journey is one kilometer and has two stops.

At the hosts first they give the tourists a taste of fruits and explain about the root crops and vegetables of the Matanzas region.

The second stop is a performance. An experienced pruner goes up a royal palm, accompanied by a drummer.

At the end you can savor a bit of guarapo sugar cane juice; The whole show is with workers from the Australia sugar mill.