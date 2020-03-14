Features Segments Videos 

Industrial Tourism in Cuba (Video)

0 Comments

Video by Elio Delgado Valdés

 

 

HAVANA TIMES – Industrial tourism is one of the modalities being promoted in Cuba, and the abandoned sugar mills are one of the destinations.

In this video we give you a tour on a legendary train, the journey is one kilometer and has two stops.

At the hosts first they give the tourists a taste of fruits and explain about the root crops and vegetables of the Matanzas region.

The second stop is a performance. An experienced pruner goes up a royal palm, accompanied by a drummer.

At the end you can savor a bit of guarapo sugar cane juice; The whole show is with workers from the Australia sugar mill.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Night in the Capital, Havana, Cuba.  By Brian Okiec (USA).  Camera: zte cel phone

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]