Is There Racism in Cuba? History and Contemporary Times

By Miguel Bofill Villazon (Progreso Weekly)

HAVANA TIMES – All countries have unique racial contexts and face their own problems based on their circumstances. In Cuba, because of the ethnic diversity of our population, many are quick to assert that such issues do not exist, and as a result, we coexist in harmony where physical characteristics like skin color are not highlighted in Cuban life.

However, there are phenomena that extend far beyond the everyday and are present in everyone’s reality. The truly important question is: Does racism exist in Cuba?

The short answer is yes, it exists. However, the reasons and mechanisms behind its existence are truly analyzable aspects of the issue. To understand the problem, we must first delve into four key concepts:

Social Imagination: This concept, developed by the philosopher and sociologist Cornelius Castoriadis, is utilized in the social sciences to denote the social representations embodied in institutions. It is often used interchangeably with terms like mentality, worldview, collective consciousness, or ideology. The concept examines not only an individual’s perception of their environment but also their own perspectives and behavior patterns.

Race: Anthropologists and human genome researchers agree that there is no such thing as human races. The physical characteristics that differentiate us do not create a genetic gap large enough to scientifically separate us by race, so the correct term would be “ethnicities.” However, in social studies, the term “race” not only includes these physical characteristics, but also covers other factors such as religion, culture, origin, customs, and philosophies of life. In this context, it is not incorrect to use the word “race.”

Raciality: This is arguably the least discussed, and therefore least understood, of the four concepts. To summarize, it is the combination of the concepts of “Race” and “Social Imagination.” It reflects the way individuals perceive themselves and those around them based on their racial views, shaped by what they have learned or their personal beliefs. It encompasses prejudices and beliefs that are not necessarily negative.

Racism: A powerful and easily understood concept, which for many is also the easiest to apply, shares a foundation with Raciality. The key difference lies in its focus on prejudices that emphasize negative traits of individuals based on their race, ultimately leading to discrimination and, in some instances, exclusion or abuse.

Slavery: The Root of Racial Inequality

The arrival of the Spanish in the 15th century not only resulted in territorial conquest but also led to the establishment of a slave system that would determine the fate of millions of African people and their descendants. Cuba became the central hub of the colonial economy, driven by forced labor, particularly in export-oriented agriculture like sugar and tobacco.

Slavery imposed a rigid and brutal social order in which Afro-descendants were stripped of their fundamental rights, subjected to inhumane living conditions, and, of course, denied any form of freedom. This situation led to a profound racial stratification that persisted even after the formal abolition of slavery in 1886, leaving the Black population marginalized within the economic and social structure.

The Republic: An Incomplete Independence for Equality

With the declaration of the republic in 1902, Cuba achieved formal independence, but the aspirations of the Afro-descendant population for an egalitarian society remained unfulfilled. Although leaders and movements emerged to fight for racial independence, institutional racism persisted unabated.

The institutional racism exhibited by the intervening government and military, characteristic of American society—evident, for example, in residential and social racial segregation and the preference for appointing whites to positions of political power—only served to reinforce the Spanish legacy of racial discrimination.

The white Creole elite held political and economic power, while Black and mestizo individuals faced exclusion in critical areas such as education, formal employment, and political participation. Political emancipation did not equate to complete social liberation, leaving race as a factor of structural inequality in the country.

Triumph of the Revolution: Formal Equality and Invisible Challenges

After the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, the government announced the construction of a classless and racially independent socialist society, implementing measures to ensure equal access to education, healthcare, and employment. The struggle against racism was officially recognized as an inclusive priority within the socialist vision.

But despite formal progress, racial discrimination did not disappear in practice. Many expressions of racial inequality and exclusion became less visible; however, they continued to exist in various sectors or for specific individuals with deeply ingrained beliefs from the past.

Subsequent studies and testimonies from Cubans of African descent indicated that racial issues largely remained invisible in official discourse, making it challenging to identify and address the everyday and structural manifestations of racism.

Present Day: Recognition and Challenges

In recent decades, racism has started to be recognized as an urgent problem needing attention. Academics, activists, and social organizations have reflected on and condemned ongoing racial inequalities, particularly in areas like political representation, access to high-level positions, job opportunities, and the cultural expression of the Afro-Cuban population.

The Cuban government has taken steps to acknowledge the reality of racism, creating opportunities for dialogue and implementing programs focused on inclusion and respect for racial diversity. This includes research and publications on Afro-descendant culture and efforts to promote racial equality through the Juan Marinello Cultural Research Institute and the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, known as Color Cubano, which was approved in November 2019. The Color Cubano Social Laboratory was inaugurated on October 12, 2023, at the Quintín Banderas Cultural Center in Havana.

However, completely overcoming racism entails addressing deeply rooted prejudices and transforming societal structures. This process is still ongoing and requires ongoing political commitment and active engagement from all members of society.

Racial stereotypes that Cuban society carries with it

Cuban society, like many others in the Americas, carries a set of racial stereotypes that influence everyday social relations and, while not always explicit, profoundly affect the lives of people of African descent. These stereotypes, stemming from the island’s historical context, manifest in prejudices and behaviors that deny cultural diversity and perpetuate inequalities. Identifying these stereotypes and understanding their impact is crucial for progressing toward coexistence founded on respect.

One of the most common perceptions in Cuban society links Black people with poverty and marginalization. In many urban and rural areas, the Afro-Cuban population is often associated with neighborhoods or communities facing economic difficulties, precarious housing, and limited access to basic services. Although this association is rooted in unequal socioeconomic conditions, it becomes a kind of “absolute truth” that reinforces the idea that Blackness is synonymous with lack or failure. This not only stigmatizes a large group but also limits opportunities for social mobility, as part of society assumes that Black people are “naturally” destined to live in poverty.

Another deeply rooted stereotype associates people of African descent with specific cultural and physical roles, often reduced to clichés. Black men are frequently characterized by supposed exceptional physical strength but a deficiency in intellect or aesthetic sensitivity. Similarly, Black women are assigned traits such as exaggerated sensuality and a tendency toward emotionality or aggression. These clichés oversimplify and dehumanize individuals, ignoring their inner richness, personal diversity, and varied talents. Beyond self-perceptions, this fosters a negative racial bias that often leads to their being swayed by what is perceived as their inherent nature by others.

Related to the above, there is a tendency to exoticize or romanticize Afro-Cuban culture while separating it from the larger national project. For instance, music, dance, and religion are frequently showcased to tourists and in cultural spaces but are seldom acknowledged as essential elements of Cuban heritage and identity. This creates a paradox: Black culture is celebrated when it is “exotic” or “folkloric,” yet Black people are not always welcomed equally or fully recognized in other ways.

In everyday social settings, another prevailing belief is that Black people possess a “difficult” or “problematic” character. This unfair characterization is often reflected in their treatment in stores and public spaces. As a result, they may be viewed with greater suspicion or assigned unfounded negative responsibilities.

These judgments not only affect interpersonal relationships, but they also generate a kind of negative self-perception within the Afro-descendant community over time, leading to identity and trust issues. This internalization of racism can cause many individuals to unconsciously reproduce these prejudices in their interactions with society, thereby perpetuating the invisible barriers that hinder full inclusion.

Building a more just society requires a profound transformation in collective consciousness. This involves cultivating values such as empathy and respect for diversity across all sectors. Recognizing that racial diversity is not a problem, but rather a source of richness, is fundamental to fostering harmonious coexistence.

*Miguel Bofill Villazón is a journalist and scholar of racial issues.

