Job Offer for Skilled Cubans on the Island of Granada

Photo: Pexels

They offer contracts in US dollars and work visas for the island of Grenada to Cuban masons and carpenters.

By Ernesto Eimil

HAVANA TIMES – The Embassy of Grenada in Havana announced a job offer for Cubans living on the island. The diplomatic mission posted on its social media the start of the hiring process, which has sparked the interest of many people. As of September 16, 2025, the post had more than 2,800 likes on Instagram and over 2,500 comments.

The call targets experienced masons and carpenters willing to work on the Lesser Antilles Island for one year. Interviews will take place between September 18 and 24, 2025, at the country’s diplomatic headquarters in Havana, located on 5th Avenue, between 20th and 22nd streets, in the Playa municipality. The interview process is very short: it will begin this Thursday and end the following Wednesday, so the Grenadian Embassy advised potential candidates to hurry.

According to the announcement shared on social media, those selected will have housing, transportation, and round-trip airfare covered, as well as work permits and visas handled by the embassy.

To learn the details of the offer, El Toque wrote to the embassy via its social media accounts. The institution replied with a document that listed the job characteristics and salary. According to the text they shared with us, both masons and carpenters will receive approximately US $200 per week, with immediate start once the contract is signed. The offer is particularly attractive for Cubans, especially considering that travel and lodging expenses are included.

This means the workers will earn about US $800 per month. According to the informal foreign exchange market reference rate, the current average salary on the island is just under US $14. Cuban workers would earn more than 50 times that amount. In 2024, the minimum wage in Grenada was just over US $440 and, according to some publications, the average salary ranged between $740 and $925. We do not know how many positions need to be filled.

The mason profile includes tasks such as building walls and structures, working with bricks, blocks, and stone, waterproofing and finishing, as well as reading blueprints. Carpenters, for their part, must assemble structures, install doors, windows, and paneling, make furniture, and carry out fine carpentry work.

In both cases, a basic level of English is required to communicate in the work environment, as well as compliance with safety protocols and the use of personal protective equipment.

As desirable (not mandatory) skills, masons will be valued for experience in decorative masonry, roofing knowledge, and experience as a crew leader. In the case of carpenters, in addition to the skills already mentioned, experience in restoration or custom furniture design, handling of software or technical drawing programs, and leadership will be viewed positively.

The Grenadian Embassy stated that the company that issued the call is called Dre Construction. We did not find much information on Google about a company by that name in Grenada. In a deep search, we came across two exact results: a company with the same name that appears to be based in the United States, but which also had little information on its website; and another in the United Kingdom called D R E Construction Ltd. We do not know whether the Government of Grenada is linked to the company or is acting as a facilitator in the hiring.

Cubans interested in the offers should send their résumé to [email protected] or call +53 7 2046764 / 7 2048890, Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

First published in Spanish by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.