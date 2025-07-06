Nicaraguan Filmmaker Premieres “Profane Prose” Short Film

Still from the Nicaraguan documentary “Una prosa profana” (Profane Prose) by filmmaker Juan Vílchez // Photo: Courtesy

The film explores themes of “power” and “guilt”, inspired by the “spirit of rebellion” in Prosas Profanas by Ruben Darío, says the director

By Niu (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – “Una Prosa Profana” (Profane Prose) is the latest short film by Nicaraguan filmmaker Juan Vílchez, offering a look into “power dynamics, corruption, guilt, and revenge.” According to the director, the film is inspired by the “spirit of rebellion” found in Ruben Darío’s poetry collection Prosas Profanas.

“The story was born out of my desire to explore relationships of power, guilt, and personal ideals. I drew inspiration from experiences close to me and from things I’ve observed throughout my life in and outside Nicaragua,” says the young filmmaker.

Juan Vílchez developed the project throughout 2024 and shot it over five days in November, self-financed through his savings and supported by friends. The film stars Marina Jacoby, Miss Nicaragua 2016.

Una Prosa Profana tells the story of Valentina, a frustrated young poet who accepts an invitation from Aura, a retired prosecutor, to give private writing lessons at her mansion. What seems like a professional opportunity quickly turns into a tension-filled encounter as secrets from the past surface, linking the two women, according to Vílchez.

“I didn’t base the short film on a specific poem, but rather on the book’s spirit. I was inspired by how Dario used poetry to question established structures, something Valentina, the protagonist, also does through her decisions,” the director explains.

The short film features a Latin American cast led by three main characters: Marina Jacoby plays Valentina, Brazilian actress Cynthia Chavez portrays Aura, and Alex Enriquez, based in Los Angeles, plays Roman, the prosecutor’s son.

Collage of behind-the-scenes images from the filming of “Una prosa profana” // Photo: Courtesy

The supporting cast includes Mexican actor Max Villa as Valentina’s boyfriend, and Salvadoran actress Gabriela Melgar as a mother who complicates the young poet’s life. David Chi, a US-based filmmaker living in the Bay Area, is also part of the US cast.

The short film is about to begin its run at independent film festivals, including the San Francisco Festival in San Jose and Sundance. Later, it will be available to Nicaraguan audiences via platforms like YouTube.

Filmmaker Juan Vílchez during the filming of “Una prosa profana” // Photo: Courtesy

Juan Vílchez’s Journey to the United States

In June 2023, Juan Vílchez decided to emigrate to the United States, motivated by professional aspirations and a romantic relationship with a Nicaraguan citizen living in the US.

“There aren’t many opportunities for artists in Nicaragua, and I feel like there are more in the US.,” he says.

The first few months were challenging due to cultural adjustment and being away from family. For a year and a half, he worked at the San Jose airport in Northern California for the marketing company Clear. At the same time, he freelanced on platforms like Upwork, offering video editing, wedding photography, and headshot services.

His full-time job and freelance gigs allowed him to save enough to move into his own apartment and invest in filmmaking equipment. He has spent around $6,000 on audio and video gear.

Recently, Vílchez was able to quit his airport job to focus entirely on his artistic career and freelance work.

Promotional posters for Juan Vílchez’s short films, from left to right: “Familiars,” “Minotauro,” and “Etéreo” // Photo: Courtesy

A Passion for Film

Juan Vílchez’s love of cinema began during his childhood in Ocotal, Madriz. His father, a fan of mafia movies, introduced him to The Godfather saga and actors like Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

As a child, he also loved video games like Zelda, which required solving puzzles, something he credits with sparking his interest in creating thought-provoking stories.

“Since I was little, I always knew I was going to do something creative,” recalls the filmmaker, who enrolled at age 17 at the American University (UAM) to study Communications and Public Relations.

His choice was no accident—he carefully reviewed the curriculum and picked a program that included courses related to photography and film.

At 17, his mother gave him his first camera, a Canon T3, with which he and his friend Carlos Gonzalez shot their first short film: Somos.

“Anyone who knows cameras knows the Canon T3 isn’t very good—it’s super cheap and awful—but when you’re just starting out, that doesn’t matter. What you want is to tell a story,” Vílchez says with a laugh.

Before Una Prosa Profana, the young filmmaker wrote, produced, and directed four short films in Nicaragua: Minotauro, Etéreo, Familiars, and Momento cursi de la noche. These were screened at festivals such as the “Ícaro International” and the “Lúdico Festival” in Spain.

Vílchez says his work tends to focus on themes like family, corruption, and ambition, always with an eye toward challenging traditional narratives and representing stories that make audiences think.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.