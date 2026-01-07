Nicaraguan Gov. Paranoia: Heightened Surveillance Ordered

after the fall Maduro in Venezuela

“Co-president” Rosario Murillo instructed the regime’s structures to reinforce surveillance in neighborhoods and on social media. Photo: El 19 Digital

Rosario Murillo convened a meeting at the presidential bunker, El Carmen, without Daniel Ortega present, ordering a ‘state of alert’ and the immediate detention of those who ‘threaten peace.’

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – During a meeting convened 12 hours after the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro — attended by a group of Sandinista Front leaders and senior officials from the government, the Army, and the Police — Nicaragua’s “co-president” and regime spokesperson Rosario Murillo ordered all territorial party structures to remain in a “state of alert.” She also instructed them to increase surveillance in neighborhoods and on social media, sources linked to the FSLN Secretariat confirmed to CONFIDENCIAL.

The closed-door meeting took place on the afternoon of January 3, 2026, at El Carmen — which serves as a residence, presidential compound, and headquarters of the Sandinista Front. Murillo was accompanied by Fidel Moreno, FSLN organization secretary; Gustavo Porras, president of the National Assembly; and National Police chief Francisco Díaz. She was occasionally assisted by her daughter, Camila Ortega, while co-president Daniel Ortega was absent.

Murillo insisted on maintaining “maximum alert” in response to the US bombings and the capture of Maduro in Venezuela. She ordered increased surveillance of what she called “radical opposition elements,” on “deportees from the United States,” and of any potential “formation of groups that might disturb our peace.”

Operations and Surveillance in Neighborhoods

In neighborhoods and communities, Murillo instructed Sandinista groups to establish targeted surveillance over any “celebrations, the hanging of banners, posters, graffiti, or any activity that threatens the peace that we Nicaraguans enjoy.”

The orders specifically include “monitoring comments on social media,” under the argument that “social networks are the main axis” for coordinating critical messages and expressions of rejection regarding events in Venezuela or even Nicaragua’s own sociopolitical situation.

She also ordered the creation of “revolutionary surveillance command posts in neighborhoods and communities” to report to district-level authorities any “comments against our good government,” as well as information about “what is happening in our sister Venezuela.”

Territorial structures were further instructed to report effectively on “every situation that occurs in our neighborhoods,” with the aim that anyone who “threatens peace be detained immediately.”

Following Maduro’s capture, Murillo accused Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro of having been “kidnapped” in Caracas, without directly mentioning the United States or President Donald Trump.

Murillo Orders Surveillance of “Radical Opponents”

Murillo specifically called for increased surveillance of what she described as “radical opposition elements,” and “deportees from the United States,” as well as the possible “formation of groups that disturb our peace.”

Between January and November 2025, Donald Trump’s administration deported 6,095 Nicaraguans, according to CONFIDENCIAL. The migrants arrived in Managua on 54 flights.

Maduro’s capture has divided the Americas between those celebrating the end of the Chavista leader’s rule and those denouncing US actions as illegal.

Maduro will remain detained in a New York prison and is scheduled to appear again before US courts on March 17, 2026.

Repressive Arms of the Regime Receive Instructions

One source linked to the FSLN Secretariat in El Carmen confirmed to CONFIDENCIAL that those summoned by Murillo to the meeting were “a select group,” including the FSLN’s top political secretaries, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of the Interior, the National Police, and the Army. Other officials participated virtually.

During the meeting, the “co-president” instructed that a “state of alert” be activated across all territorial structures of the FSLN, the Police, the Government, and municipal governments, in response to “the situation that occurred in Venezuela,” a direct reference to the detention of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in Caracas in the early hours of January 3, 2026.

According to one participant, Murillo’s instructions were to be replicated at the departmental, district, and territorial levels, as well as through the National Police and the political secretaries assigned to each sector across Nicaragua.

“No documents or written orders were distributed at the meeting; the instructions were given verbally,” the source said.

