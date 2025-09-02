Rosangela: Ten Years Repairing Washing Machines in Havana

Photo: courtesy of the interviewee.

By Rachel Pereda (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – When someone in Havana needs to repair a washing machine, they imagine the mechanic will be a tall man, with rough hands and a smell of grease. But the person who shows up at the door is a young woman with a firm step, a calm gaze, and a soft voice who asks, “Where’s the patient?”

Rosangela Hernandez has spent ten years crossing the city with a toolbox and the composure of someone who knows what she’s doing. Among wires and gears, she not only brings appliances back to life but also dismantles the way many people view women in traditionally male trades.

Her story reminds me, in some ways, of Margaret P. Colvin, a 19th-century US inventor who created the Triumph Rotary Washer, a rotating drum washing machine that she presented in 1876 at the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia.

The invention was praised for its efficiency, but Margaret’s husband took over its manufacturing and marketing, placing himself at the center of the credit. Like many women of her time, Margaret P. Colvin was overshadowed despite being the mind behind the innovation.

Rosangela, or Rosy, as her clients know her, writes her story with her full name. There are no intermediaries or figures taking her merit: every washing machine she repairs and every satisfied customer who recommends her is her patent, proof that women too can pick up a screwdriver and change the rules.

From Antilla to the Capital: From Chance to a Toolbox

Rosy was born in Antilla, Holguín, but over a decade ago she moved to Old Havana, that maze of narrow streets, faded facades, and balconies overflowing with hanging laundry. There she began adapting to a new life, never imagining that metal and gears would one day become part of her daily routine.

It all began thanks to her neighbor Jorge, a well-known washing machine repairman in the area. One day, he asked her to bring him some tools at a job site. When he saw her, he suggested she become his assistant. She accepted without thinking twice. What started as a simple favor turned into learning: “Little by little, he taught me until I became independent,” she recalls.

Her family was surprised but supported her, even helping her buy her first tools.

Now 28, Rosy works door-to-door throughout Havana. She climbs stairs, crosses interior courtyards, and chats with every customer before she starts. That initial conversation, she says, helps her both understand the problem and connect with the people.

Most of the time she repairs automatic washing machines, especially Samsung, Daewoo, and Ocean models, although she isn’t afraid of any brand. Among her most memorable cases was a customer whose washing machine had been through several repairmen, without success. The owner had even replaced some parts. “After checking everything, I discovered the problem was just a broken wire,” Rosy says, with a mix of pride and modesty.

The reactions to her arrival are usually the same: first surprise, then respect. Some men look at her with skepticism at first, but everything changes once the washing machine spins like new again. “People have always treated me well, but what I like most is proving that I can do it.”

The Challenge of Spare Parts and the Ingenuity to Find Them

In Cuba, washing machine parts are not manufactured, so finding them requires patience and creativity. Rosy buys at fairs, negotiates with other repairmen, and, when necessary, fixes used components. Some parts work for several brands, so she adapts them to make sure the customer isn’t left without service.

Beyond repairs, she dreams of teaching the trade to other women. She has already trained several men who were her assistants and is willing to share her knowledge with anyone who wants to learn. She also has another dream: opening a restaurant. Cooking is one of her passions.

Her work also brings moments that stay with her. Once, an elderly woman living alone confessed she didn’t have the money to pay her right then. Rosy agreed to repair the washing machine anyway. The customer was very happy when she saw her appliance working again; later on, she kept her word and paid her.

When asked what advice she would give other women, she doesn’t hesitate: “Never rule out the possibility of succeeding in a world designed for men. Don’t be afraid and overcome the stereotypes.”

Perhaps one day Rosy will open that restaurant she dreams about, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee will mingle with memories of metal and soap. Maybe, between tables and dishes, she’ll still take calls from loyal customers asking her to “take a look” at the washing machine.

Because her story isn’t just about a woman who repairs motors; it’s about someone who learned to assemble dreams and trades without giving up on either.

Unlike Margaret P. Colvin, Rosangela is making sure that this time, history doesn’t sideline the woman at the heart of the story.

First published in Spanish by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

