With Hotel Closures in Cuba, What Happens to Tourism?

Photo: Canva

We present a list of hotels closed in Cuba due to the 2026 energy contingency and also the airlines modifying their flights.

By Mayli Estevez (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The temporary closure of several hotels in Cuba’s main tourist hubs has forced major Canadian tour operators to modify their marketing policies. The measure, adopted to reduce costs and because the island lacks fuel, is affecting travelers with confirmed reservations as well as airlines that maintain regular operations to the country.

In recent weeks, low-occupancy establishments in Cayo Santa María, Cayo Coco, Varadero, and Holguín suspended operations, leading to the relocation of guests and a review of contracts with foreign tour operators.

According to information provided by the Canadian operator Transat to travel agents, as of February 6, 2026, the following hotels in Cayo Santa María remained closed: Valentin Perla Blanca, Sol Cayo Santa María, and Melia Buenavista.

In Cayo Coco, one of the country’s most important sun-and-beach destinations, the following ceased operations: Iberostar Origin Playa Pilar, Gran Muthu Imperial Cayo Guillermo, Iberostar Origin Daiquiri, Tryp Cayo Coco, and Hotel Mojito.

In Varadero, Cuba’s principal beach resort area, the closure of Hotel El Patriarca was listed, while in Holguín the suspension of Gran Muthu Ensenada was reported.

Given this scenario, Transat announced flexible policies for travelers arriving between February 7 and April 30, 2026, to hotels affected by the closures. Clients may change dates, hotels, or even destinations without penalty. In cases of cancellation, the operator will issue a credit that can be used within one year from the original return date.

Airlines Adjust Policies Amid Operational Disruptions

Air Canada Vacations (ACV) reported it will offer greater flexibility to customers with upcoming travel to Cuba. Packages purchased before February 5, with flights scheduled between the 6th and 25th of that month, can be modified without additional charges.

Options include changing travel dates or receiving a travel credit valid for one year. For passengers already on the island, ACV recommended contacting local representatives to resolve any inconveniences stemming from hotel closures or operational changes.

The Cuban government acknowledged on Sunday, February 8, 2026—reported by the EFE news agency—that the country will run out of aviation fuel, a shortage that could last at least one month and affect all international airports.

In the aviation sector, WestJet announced more flexible policies for flights to Havana, Varadero, Cienfuegos, Cayo Largo, Holguín, and Santa Clara, citing power outages as the reason for the measure.

Passengers may make changes or cancellations without fees until February 25, although for WestJet Vacations packages a hotel penalty of 200 Canadian dollars per person applies.

Meanwhile, Sunwing Vacations, the largest Canadian tour operator in Cuba, opted for more limited communication. The company stated only that it is monitoring the situation and will follow Canadian government guidelines, without announcing a specific flexibility policy for its clients so far.

Iberia was the first Spanish airline to react to the alert regarding the lack of fuel at Cuba’s main airports. According to the Spanish newspaper El País, the company activated fare flexibility for ticketed passengers, allowing them to change flight dates, modify the destination to a nearby one, or request a refund—either as a voucher or via the original form of payment.

Despite these measures, Iberia emphasized that, for now, it is maintaining its regular operations between Madrid and Cuba, with no changes in frequencies or cancellations. The airline says it is continuously monitoring the situation to adopt additional measures if necessary.

For its part, Air Europa chose an operational solution to guarantee its flights. The airline will make technical stops at Santo Domingo airport to refuel on Madrid–Havana–Madrid routes at least on February 10, 11, and 12, which will lead to schedule adjustments.

W2Fly, the W2M group airline linked to Iberostar and also operating flights between Spain and Cuba, has not yet announced any decision related to the fuel shortage on the island.

The closure of hotels, combined with energy uncertainty and operational restrictions, once again highlights the vulnerability of Cuba’s tourism model.

First published in Spanish by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

