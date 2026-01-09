Cabello: Venezuela at Peace Because We Control the Weapons

Venezuelan Minister of the Interior Diosdado Cabello (c)

Venezuelan Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, said they have prevailed because “we are united and remain united”.

By Efecto Cocuyo

HAVANA TIMES — During a nighttime tour of Caracas, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said that nearly a week after the US military action that ended with the capture of Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela is “at peace” because the State still “has the monopoly and full control of the weapons.”

“We have been reconstituting ourselves after the attack that [the United States] carried out against our people, against the peace of the country, and which ended with the kidnapping of the brother president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, and of comrade Cilia Flores,” Cabello said from Plaza O’Leary in Caracas.

He added that the country’s weapons are in the hands of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and the State security bodies. “Having possession of the weapons has allowed us to maintain control, so that no group can carry out acts of violence different from those caused in the early morning hours of January 3 by the United States,” he noted.

He stressed that to guarantee peace “there are command units, command unity, and unity of work” among the country’s security bodies.

“To the various (security) components, thank you—from the very last soldier to the last police officer—because what we have been doing is dedication, it is sacrifice, and it is a task that has allowed Venezuelans today to close their eyes and sleep peacefully,” he said.

First published by Efecto Cocuyo and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

