Cuba: Urgent Call to Release Political Prisoners

65% of the 1,158 political prisoners in Cuba were citizens who took part in the July 11, 2021 protests.

By Anamely Ramos González

HAVANA TIMES — Cuban human rights activists made public today an urgent call to action demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all people imprisoned for political reasons in Cuba, in a regional context marked by recent announcements of releases in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The statement, which was published with more than two hundred signatures, is headed by former Cuban political prisoners—many of whom spent more than ten or twenty years in prison—followed by relatives of people who today remain deprived of their liberty for political reasons. They are joined by Cuban activists inside the island and in exile, as well as supportive foreign citizens.

The text denounces the incomplete and manipulative nature of the release processes announced by the Cuban State between January and March of 2025, which benefited only a portion of the people who had been promised freedom, and warns about the recurring use of political prisoners as bargaining chips in dynamics of pressure and international negotiation.

The call urges democratic governments, multilateral organizations, diplomatic bodies, media outlets, and international actors —including the Vatican— to promote, within the framework of international law, concrete and sustained actions that contribute to the respect for human rights and the upholding of democracy, with Cuba included unequivocally.

The signatories emphasize that the release of Cuban political prisoners can no longer remain a rhetorical promise or a demagogic gesture, but rather an urgent demand that commits the international community and Cuban and international civil society as a whole.

The full statement and list of signatories can be found here:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1st53wpmySHl-aG72CVMqqHfgv4FpT2eI/edit?usp=share_link&ouid=100348508451940841645&rtpof=true&sd=true

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.