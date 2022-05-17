Dozens Wounded as Israeli Forces Attack Funeral for Palestinian Killed by Israeli Police

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In occupied East Jerusalem, dozens of Palestinians were injured Monday as Israeli forces used rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas and foul-smelling “skunkwater” to attack a funeral procession of a Palestinian man killed by Israeli soldiers. On Saturday, Waleed al-Sharif succumbed to wounds he suffered April 22 when Israeli troops shot him in the head with a rubber-coated bullet as they fired so-called less lethal munitions at worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. An eyewitness said Israeli forces left al-Sharif bleeding for nearly half an hour before he was finally taken to the hospital in a coma. He’s among 54 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the year.

