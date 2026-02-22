Gloria Estefan Denounces Persecution of Immigrants in USA

and calls on Latinos to speak out

Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan at a press conference prior to her participation in the

Viña del Mar International Song Festival. / EFE / Adriana Thomasa

At the Viña del Mar, Chile International Song Festival, the Cuban-American artist criticized Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

By EFE (14ymedio)

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban-American singer and music producer Gloria Estefan sharply criticized on Saturday the persecution of immigrants carried out by President Donald Trump and urged Latinos to unite and raise their voices against abuses.

At a press conference prior to her Sunday performance at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival (Chile), Estefan was particularly critical of the actions of agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, known as ICE, which has already led to several civilian deaths.

“One thing is trying to catch criminals and people who are harming a country, and another thing is conducting raids on families, children, and people who have contributed greatly to the well-being of the country and who do not use public resources,” she said.

“They are undocumented. However, they contribute by paying taxes, through their businesses, through the beautiful things they bring to that great country that is a mixture of so many cultures. Anyone who is in the United States is an immigrant,” she added, before encouraging Latinos to unite and protest against abuses.

She emphasized that “uniting as Latinos in the United States is important and showing up when you see something that is not right. Speak up. This is not part of our great country. These are truly difficult times all over the world.”

She stressed that “the beauty of the world lies in being able to share our cultures and create them. We have seen two people murdered before our eyes. As a woman, as a Latina, as a mother, for our children to see that daily on social media is very difficult. We must be very strong.”

During the press conference, Gloria Estefan explained that her debut at Viña del Mar 44 years ago was one of the two times her “legs were shaking” from nerves.

She said she is returning to the major festival to “continue giving affection” to her audience in the same way they have given it to her, she told EFE.

“The greatest prize for me would be for that audience to leave entertained, enjoying themselves, dancing, and having spent a beautiful evening, forgetting their problems for a moment,” Gloria said ahead of her performance.

Gloria Estefan opens the International Song Festival with the first performance of the evening, followed by Chilean comedian Stefan Kramer and Italian singer Matteo Bocelli.

Published in Spanish by 14ymedio and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

