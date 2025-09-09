Humanitarian Flotilla Continues Mission to Gaza Despite Attack

Boats participating in Global Sumud Flotilla initiative for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Image: ANTARA.

HAVANA TIMES – The Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza issued a press release from Tunis on Tuesday. We publish it here in full:

“Despite last night’s attack on one of our boats, the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) remains resolute and undeterred,” they reported in a press release on Tuesday, September 9.

“We are preparing to depart from Tunis, pending final mechanical checks, weather assessments, and participant readiness. Our mission is clear: to expose Israel’s unfolding ethnic cleansing and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“The aggression we endured can in no way be compared to the daily horrors that Palestinians face under Israel’s brutal occupation, bombardment, and blockade. At this very moment, Israel is bombing Gaza in total darkness – under a complete communications and media blackout – deliberately seeking to silence Palestinians and erase their suffering from the world’s view.

“This attack on our boat anchored off the Tunisian coast was clearly a calculated attempt to intimidate us and distract global attention from the massacres and genocide Israel is carrying out in Gaza.”

Saif Abukeshek, GSF Steering Committee Member stated: “We are leaving on this mission. No acts of aggression will stop us. In the coming days the flotilla will be united at sea in our mission to break the siege, to end the genocide and to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for freedom. ”

Mariana Mortágua, a member of the Portuguese Parliament stated: “We are a superpower as a people. We are with the Palestinian people because we are defending humanity and human rights. Today it’s Palestine, tomorrow it’s all of us. All eyes on Gaza.”

“The Global Sumud Flotilla calls on governments, media and civil society worldwide to break their silence and act decisively. As Israel attempts to bury Gaza under rubble, we will shine a light on its continued crimes. We sail forward for justice and humanity, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and with determination,” concluded the press release.

The Flotilla gave several official channels to follow their progress:

Instagram: @globalsumudflotilla

Twitter/X: @gbsumudflotilla

Telegram: https://t.me/globalsumudflotilla

