By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Activists around the world are calling on Indian authorities to free Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist who was arrested over the weekend. She is accused of sharing an online document, which was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. The document included information on how to support the ongoing farmers’ protest. Ravi is one of the founders of the Indian Fridays for Future youth climate strike.

