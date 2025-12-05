International News Briefs for Friday, December 5, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Friday, December 5, 2025.

“One of the Most Troubling Things I’ve Seen”: Lawmakers React to U.S. “Double-Tap” Boat Strike

Dec 05, 2025

The Pentagon has announced the U.S. blew up another boat in the eastern Pacific, killing four people. The Pentagon claimed the boat was carrying drugs but once again offered no proof. The U.S. has now killed at least 87 people in 22 strikes on boats since September. This comes as controversy continues to grow over a September 2 strike, when the U.S. targeted and killed two men who had survived an initial attack. Nine people were killed in the first strike. On Thursday, members of Congress were shown video of two men being killed at a time when they were clinging to the side of their overturned boat. Democratic Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut spoke after watching the video.

Rep. Jim Himes: “What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service. You have two individuals in clear distress without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, who are killed by the United States.”

Lawmakers also questioned Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, the operation’s commanding officer. Many questions remain over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s role. The Washington Post recently reported Hegseth had ordered Pentagon officials to “kill everybody” on the boat.

Pentagon Watchdog Finds Hegseth’s Use of Signal App “Created a Risk to Operational Security”

Dec 05, 2025

The Pentagon’s inspector general has released its report examining Hegseth’s sharing of sensitive information about U.S. strikes in Yemen on a Signal group chat earlier this year. The report found Hegseth’s actions “created a risk to operational security that could have resulted in failed U.S. mission objectives and potential harm to U.S. pilots.” The report also criticized Hegseth’s use of a personal cellphone to conduct official business. Hegseth himself refused to cooperate with the investigation, refusing to hand over his phone or sit for an interview.

CNN Finds Israel Killed Palestinian Aid Seekers and Bulldozed Bodies into Shallow, Unmarked Graves

Dec 05, 2025

Israel’s military is continuing to pound the Gaza Strip in violation of the October 10 ceasefire agreement. Al Jazeera reports Israeli ships opened fire toward the coast of Khan Younis, while air raids struck the city of Rafah. There are reports of explosions and Israeli artillery fire around Gaza City, including airstrikes near the Maghazi refugee camp.

Meanwhile, a CNN investigation has found the Israeli military fired indiscriminately at starving Palestinians collecting sacks of flour near an aid distribution site near the Zikim crossing in June, then bulldozed their bodies into shallow, unmarked graves, with some bodies left to decompose or be partially eaten by dogs. Gaza officials and the United Nations estimate about 10,000 Palestinians remain missing from Israel’s more than two-year assault, while the official death toll recently passed 70,000.

Ireland, Slovenia, Spain and the Netherlands to Boycott Eurovision over Israel’s Participation

Dec 05, 2025

Image Credit: ‘The Rising Star’ Keshet 12

Public broadcasters in Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Spain said Thursday they will boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, after the European Broadcasting Union refused to hold a vote on whether to exclude Israel. This is José Pablo López, president of Spain’s national broadcaster.

José Pablo López: “We maintain the same position we had months ago when we said Israel’s participation in the Eurovision festival was untenable for two main reasons, firstly because the genocide it has perpetuated in Gaza. As president of the corporation, I keep thinking that Eurovision is a contest, but human rights are not a contest.”

Eurovision is among the most popular TV and online events in the world; last year, viewers from 156 countries cast votes for their favorite contestants.

Protesters Picket New Jersey Warehouse, Seeking to Block Arms Shipments to Israel

Dec 05, 2025

In New Jersey, protesters picketed this morning outside a Jersey City warehouse that is used to transport military cargo to Israel. A recent report by the Palestinian Youth Movement and Progressive International found the warehouse handles over 1,000 tons of Israel-bound military cargo every week, including thousands of MK-84 2,000-pound bombs that have been used to level Gaza.

Supreme Court Allows Texas to Use Racially Gerrymandered Congressional Map Favoring Republicans

Dec 05, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for Texas to use a new congressional map designed to help Republicans pick up as many as five seats next year. A lower court had previously ruled the redistricting plan was unconstitutional because it would likely dilute the political power of Black and Latino voters. Liberal Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her dissent, “This court’s stay ensures that many Texas citizens, for no good reason, will be placed in electoral districts because of their race. And that result, as this court has pronounced year in and year out, is a violation of the constitution.”

FBI Arrests Suspect for Allegedly Planting Pipe Bombs on Capitol Hill Ahead of Jan. 6 Insurrection

Dec 05, 2025

The FBI has arrested a 30-year-old man from Virginia for allegedly planting pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters in January 2021 — on the night before the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The suspect, Brian Cole, is expected to appear in court today.

DOJ Asks Judge to Rejail Jan. 6 Rioter Pardoned by Trump, After Threats to Rep. Jamie Raskin

Dec 05, 2025

The Justice Department has asked a judge to rejail a participant in the January 6 insurrection who had been pardoned by President Trump. The Justice Department made the request after the man, Taylor Taranto, showed up near the home of Democratic Congressmember Jamie Raskin, who served on the January 6 House Select Committee. Security has been increased for Raskin. In October, Taranto was sentenced to time served for making a threat near the home of former President Obama.

Grand Jury Refuses to Reindict Letitia James After Judge Throws Out First Indictment

Dec 05, 2025

A federal grand jury in Virginia has declined a second attempt by the Justice Department to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on charges that she lied in her mortgage application. In a statement, Letitia James wrote, “As I have said from the start, the charges against me are baseless. It is time for this unchecked weaponization of our justice system to stop.” It’s the latest defeat to President Trump’s campaign of retribution against his political enemies. The Trump administration is reportedly considering a third attempt to obtain an indictment against James.

Protesters Ejected from New Orleans City Council Meeting After Demanding ”ICE-Free Zones”

Dec 05, 2025

Image Credit: New Orleans City Council

In New Orleans, about 30 activists were ejected from a City Council meeting Thursday after calling for ”ICE-free zones” and asking local leaders to do more to protect immigrants. During a public comment period, members of the public went to the microphone one by one and were cut off when it became clear they wanted to speak on immigration, which wasn’t on the formal agenda.

Brittany Cary: “And I’m asking City Council for ICE-free zones. Make all city-owned property ICE-free zones, and prohibit ICE and DHS from using city property to stage their operations. No collaboration with ICE. City Council must pass ordinances that codify noncollaboration” —

Chair: “Ma’am?”

Brittany Cary: — “between the city of New Orleans and ICE, including all of its offices and” —

Chair: “As I stated previously, that is not germane. Thank you for your comments.”

The protests came as the Border Patrol announced a surge of more than 200 federal immigration agents into New Orleans, which the agency is calling “Operation Catahoula Crunch.” They aim to make 5,000 arrests over two months. We’ll go to New Orleans later in the broadcast.

Honduran Presidential Candidate Nasralla Blames Trump’s Interference as Opponent Takes Lead

Dec 05, 2025

Honduran presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla has alleged fraud after his conservative rival Nasry Asfura regained the lead, as election officials continue to tally up votes from Sunday’s election. Nasralla also accused President Trump of interfering in the race by publicly backing Asfura. Some election officials have also publicly criticized the election process. On Thursday, Marlon Ochoa, who serves on Honduras’s National Electoral Council, decried what she called an electoral “coup.” She said, “I believe there is unanimity among the Honduran people that we are perhaps in the least transparent election in our democratic history.”

Trump Hosts Leaders of DRC and Rwanda in D.C. as U.S. Signs Bilateral Deals on Minerals

Dec 05, 2025

President Trump welcomed the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to Washington, D.C., Thursday for the signing of an agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict in the eastern DRC. Trump also announced the U.S. had agreed to bilateral deals that will open the African nations’ reserves of rare earth elements and other minerals to U.S. companies. The signing ceremony was held in the newly renamed Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

Trump Struggles to Stay Awake in Another Public Event, Adding to Speculation over His Health

Dec 05, 2025

During Thursday’s event, Trump struggled to keep his eyes open. This follows other recent public appearances where Trump appeared to fall asleep at times. And once again, Trump was spotted wearing bandages on his right hand, which appeared bruised and swollen. That fueled further speculation about the president’s health. On Monday, the White House said the results from Trump’s recent MRI exam were “perfectly normal,” after Trump was unable to tell reporters aboard Air Force One what part of his body was scanned.

Reporter: “What part of your body was the MRI looking at?”

President Donald Trump: “I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain, because I took a cognitive test, and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing. Goodbye, everybody. You. too.”

Netflix Announces $72 Billion Deal to Buy Warner Bros. Discovery

Dec 05, 2025

In business news, Netflix has announced it will buy Warner Bros. in a deal worth at least $72 billion. The deal could reshape the entertainment and media industry, as it will give Netflix control of Warner’s movie and TV studios, as well as the HBO Max streaming service.

12 Arrested as Striking Starbucks Workers Hold Sit-In Protest at Empire State Building

Dec 05, 2025

Image Credit: X/@FightForAUnion

In labor news, a dozen striking Starbucks workers were arrested in New York City Thursday as they blocked the doors to the Empire State Building, where Starbucks has a corporate office. Starbucks workers at over 100 stores are on strike.

Democratic Socialists Win Two Jersey City Council Seats in Groundbreaking Victories

Dec 05, 2025

In New Jersey, democratic socialists Joel Brooks and Jake Ephros have made history after winning election to the Jersey City Council. They’re the first socialists elected to public office in New Jersey in over a century. This follows the historic election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s next mayor.

Judge Sentences California Animal Rights Activist to 90 Days in Jail for Freeing Abused Chickens

Dec 05, 2025

A University of California student has been ordered to serve 90 days in jail for breaking into a Sonoma County poultry slaughterhouse and freeing four chickens. Twenty-three-year-old Zoe Rosenberg of Berkeley received the sentence on Wednesday, after a jury convicted her in October of felony conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts. She was ordered to pay more than $100,000 to Petaluma Poultry, which is owned by the agribusiness giant Perdue Farms. Rosenberg’s supporters with the group Direct Action Everywhere say the chickens she rescued were worth $24; they’re reportedly alive and well at a sanctuary for rescued farm animals. Rosenberg told supporters her action was prompted by investigations that found routine violations of California’s animal cruelty laws at Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouses.

Zoe Rosenberg: “We found that there were dead birds among the living, that the air quality was so poor that chickens were struggling to breathe. I myself was struggling to breathe even with a KN95 mask as I investigated this facility. … And we have been calling on the California attorney general to take action, because the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has made it abundantly clear that they do not care about these animals whatsoever, that they care far more about the profits of Perdue, a company that makes over $10 billion a year on the backs of these animals.”

National Parks Service Prioritizes Free Entry on Trump’s Birthday Over Juneteenth and MLK Holidays

Dec 05, 2025

The Trump administration has ended a policy granting visitors free access to national parks on the Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day holidays. Instead, the 116 parks that charge entrance fees will now waive admission charges on June 14 — President Trump’s birthday.

Read more news here on Havana Times.