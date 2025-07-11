International News Briefs for Friday, July 11, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Friday, July 11, 2025.

U.N.: Israel Has Killed 800 Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza, Many at U.S. “Aid” Operation GHF

Jul 11, 2025

In Gaza, the U.N. human rights office said it’s documented the killing of nearly 800 Palestinians seeking aid by Israeli forces. Most of those have been at aid points run by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, GHF. The GHF announced it will now only operate one aid distribution site in Rafah, after shuttering hundreds of others across the strip, many of them U.N. aid sites, forcing Palestinians in desperate need of aid to move south. Aid groups say over 2 million Palestinians are now crammed into less than 15% of the Gaza Strip’s total area.

Israel Kills 16 Palestinians, Including 8 Children, Waiting for Nutritional Supplements

Jul 11, 2025

On Thursday, an Israeli attack on Deir al-Balah killed at least 16 Palestinians, including at least eight children, who had gathered outside the Altayara clinic, where they were waiting to receive nutritional supplements. The bodies of young children were seen lying on the street as medics scrambled to treat the wounded.

Abu Khoder Bachir: “Children and women were thrown to the ground. They were waiting for the place to open so they could receive nutritional supplements. You know that the crossings are closed, and there’s no food or drink. People are forced to wait here in order to get nutritional supplements for their children.”

Gaza Doctors Using Incubators for Four Babies at Once Amid Israel’s Blockade

Jul 11, 2025

The U.N. confirmed its first, very limited, fuel delivery into Gaza in at least 130 days. The U.N. says the amount allowed in covered less than one day of Gaza’s fuel needs. Hospitals remain in a critical situation. This is pediatrician Ziad al-Masry of Al-Helou Hospital.

Dr. Ziad al-Masry: “There are three or four newborn babies in one incubator. It is designed to accommodate one child, one premature baby. Our situation is like a disaster. The cramming of children leads to the spread of illness and inability to deal with them, and therefore leads to a direct danger to them.”

Trump Ramps Up Tariff Threat on Canada as Brazil Vows to Impose Reciprocal 50% Tariff on U.S.

Jul 11, 2025

President Trump on Thursday threatened to impose a 35% tariff on Canada starting August 1, as well as 15% to 20% tariffs on other nations. Like with other tariff threats he issued this week, Trump said the increased levy would be subject to negotiations. Trump accused Canada again of allowing fentanyl to cross the border into the U.S., a claim which has been discredited. Earlier this year, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, and 25% on car parts.

Separately, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva vowed Thursday to retaliate in kind if Trump goes ahead with a threatened 50% tariff on his country.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: “There’s no doubt that first we’ll try to negotiate. But if there’s no negotiation, the reciprocity law will put us into practice. If he charges us 50%, we’ll charge him 50%.”

In May, the U.S. Court of International Trade blocked much of Trump’s global tariffs agenda, ruling he exceeded his authority by invoking emergency powers. Trump is currently appealing that case.

U.S. Judge Blocks Trump’s Birthright Ban, Allows Class-Action Lawsuit to Proceed

Jul 11, 2025

Another federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s effort to terminate birthright citizenship, by approving a class-action lawsuit. The move allows plaintiffs to challenge Trump’s executive order after the Supreme Court moved last month to restrict nationwide injunctions — the legal mechanism that’s also been used in previous efforts to block Trump’s unconstitutional targeting of the long-standing immigration policy. Judge Joseph Laplante, a George W. Bush appointee, said Trump’s policy would lead to “irreparable harm.” The class-action lawsuit represents babies born in the U.S. to noncitizen parents on and after February 20. We’ll have more on this and other immigration cases later in the broadcast with the ACLU’s Lee Gelernt.

Protesters Confront Feds in Camarillo, CA, as Agents Target Farmworkers

Jul 11, 2025

Image Credit: Daniel Cole/Reuters

In California, dozens of farmworkers were detained as Border agents tear-gassed and clashed with dozens of protesters who intervened during a raid Thursday in Camarillo. This is a protester.

Protester: “These guys showed up all tough, [bleep] cowards, and they’ve already tried to push us out. But there’s more of us here now than there were before. At the end of the day, they’re the ones coming from over there. They’re not from here. … Farmers who work here take more of a beating than anyone else. They’re not the ones who deserve this [bleep] treatment.”

The standoff lasted into the night, with federal agents blocking roads with military-style vehicles and lining up dozens of handcuffed people against a wall who’d been arrested at agricultural fields. The agents said they were executing a warrant at a cannabis farm that also grows tomatoes and cucumbers. The farmworkers arrested were taken away on buses.

CPJ Calls for Release of Journalist Mario Guevara

Jul 11, 2025

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called for the release of a prominent Spanish-language journalist in Georgia who is facing possible deportation after being arrested while covering “No Kings” protests in June. Mario Guevara is originally from El Salvador and was live-streaming the demonstration when he was taken into custody. The Trump administration is ignoring a court ruling that ordered Guevara be released on bail. Guevara has lived in the United States for some 20 years and has built a large following for his reporting on anti-ICE protests.

Trump Admin Withdraws Head Start Services for Undocumented Children

Jul 11, 2025

The Trump administration has banned undocumented children in low-income families from receiving federal assistance from the Head Start program that provides federally funded educational, nutrition and healthcare services. The National Head Start Association said in a statement, “Head Start programs strive to make every child feel welcome, safe, and supported, and reject the characterization of any child as ‘illegal.’”

Gutting of State Department Resumes Following SCOTUS Ruling

Jul 11, 2025

The U.S. State Department announced plans to slash its domestic personnel by 15% after the Supreme Court gave Trump the green light last week to gut federal agencies and carry out mass layoffs. Hundreds of State Department bureaus will also be merged or eliminated in the so-called restructuring.

Kristi Noem Blames FEMA for “Slow” Response in Texas — FEMA Says Delay Caused by Noem Rule

Jul 11, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has called again for the elimination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, accusing FEMA of a “slow” response to the catastrophic floods in Texas. But FEMA officials say the agency’s response was a direct result of Noem’s own policy, which requires Noem to sign off on any work costing more than $100,000 before deploying personnel — something which she apparently failed to do promptly. Noem denied the claims.

Texas Flood Death Toll Reaches 121; 160 People Still Missing

Jul 11, 2025

The death toll in Texas has risen to at least 121, one week after the historic flash floods devastated the state. There are still over 160 people unaccounted for. Among the rescue workers helping in the recovery effort are several teams of volunteers from Mexico, including a group of firefighters and the international rescue crew Topos Azteca. This is the group’s founder, Héctor Méndez.

Héctor Méndez: “It’s called empathy. When you see the people are suffering and you can help them, you have to go do the work. … We’re all the same people. We’re one family. So we’re going to be here until they tell us to leave.”

Texas Dems Slam Gov. Abbott Gerrymander Attempt in Wake of Flooding Disaster

Jul 11, 2025

Texas Democrats have blasted Governor Greg Abbott for trying to orchestrate a “power grab” in the wake of the flooding disaster by adding a GOP redistricting measure to an upcoming special legislative session. Texas’s voting map is already heavily gerrymandered in favor of Republicans.

4 Million People Could Perish in HIV-Related Deaths in Next Four Years Due to U.S. Aid Cuts

Jul 11, 2025

A new report by the U.N. warns over 4 million people could die of HIV-related deaths over the next four years as a result of U.S. cuts to AIDS funding. Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, called on other countries to step up their financial commitments to the most affected countries, saying, “This is not just a funding gap — it’s a ticking time bomb.”

USAID officially closed its doors last week, with the State Department purportedly absorbing its remaining workers and functions after Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE operation gutted the international aid agency. The repercussions have been felt around the world.

U.S. Cuts Aid to Somalia But Continues to Bomb It

Jul 11, 2025

In the Somali city of Baidoa, health clinics warn of a worsening vaccination and malnutrition crisis among children. This is Moazzam Malik of Save the Children.

Moazzam Malik: “Many communities, many children, many families are very vulnerable following drought years over the last few years, the loss of livelihoods, the loss of livestock, and they’re in desperate need. And at the same time that they face desperate needs with drought, with climate change impacts, they’re of course suffering now the impact of aid cuts.”

As the U.S. cuts aid to Somalia, U.S. warplanes carried out more airstrikes in Somalia last week. It was the 49th U.S. airstrike on Somalia since Trump returned to office, according to the group New America.

“Illegal and Inhumane”: Rights Groups Condemn Greece for Halting Processing of Asylum Claims

Jul 11, 2025

Human rights defenders are sounding the alarm as Greece moves to suspend the processing of asylum applications of people arriving from North Africa for at least three months. Greece’s migration minister said anyone violating the policy would face a choice between jail or being immediately expelled. The International Rescue Committee said, “Seeking refuge is a human right; preventing people from doing so is both illegal and inhumane.”

It’s not unusual for Greek coast guards to rescue hundreds of asylum seekers a day in the Mediterranean Sea. The Greek government has moved to restrict rights for the growing immigrant population and to criminalize activists who help refugees.

Iranian Lawyer Says 100 Transgender Prisoners Died in Israeli Bombing of Evin Prison

Jul 11, 2025

Israeli officials say they believe some of Iran’s underground stockpile of enriched uranium survived Israeli and U.S. attacks last month, reflecting a similar assessment issued by U.S. intelligence that the bombing campaign did not destroy Iran’s enriched uranium stores.

In other news from Iran, a prominent human rights lawyer reports some 100 transgender prisoners went missing and are presumed dead after Israel bombed Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison on June 23 as part of its 12-day war with Iran. Israel’s strikes also hit Evin’s hospital ward. Evin Prison is well known for holding political prisoners, as well as for torture and executions. Following Israel’s assault, detainees have been transferred elsewhere, but their loved ones warn conditions remain dire.

CUNY Targets Pro-Palestinian Students and Staff in Latest Crackdown

Jul 11, 2025

Here in New York, students and staff at City University are demanding school administrators rehire four faculty members who’ve been let go for their pro-Palestinian advocacy. They’re also demanding CUNY reverse its yearlong suspension of student organizer Hadeeqa Arzoo Malik.

This comes as Trump officials acknowledged they used the anti-Palestinian doxxing website Canary Mission to compile a list of student targets for deportation. The revelation came as part of testimony in the AAUP v. Rubio trial. Click here to see our conversation about that trial in Boston.

In related news, Mahmoud Khalil has filed a $20 million lawsuit against the Trump administration over his arrest, ICE detention and defamation. Khalil also said he’d accept an official apology in lieu of the millions of dollars in damages. The Columbia University graduate was the first pro-Palestinian campus protester to be jailed by the Trump administration.

Grok to Be Installed in Teslas Days After “MechaHitler” Scandal

Jul 11, 2025

Image Credit: Nikolas Kokovlis via Reuters Connect

Elon Musk announced Thursday his AI chatbot Grok will be available in Tesla vehicles next week, amid widespread fallout over Grok’s “MechaHitler” scandal. On Tuesday this week, Grok started unleashing antisemitic rants and calling itself “MechaHitler” on Musk’s social media platform X. Among other things, Grok told users it observed “radical leftists with Ashkenazi surnames pushing anti-white hate.” X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned on Wednesday.

In related news, an AI-generated voice impersonator contacted multiple officials via Signal, posing as Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Those targeted include foreign ministers, a U.S. governor and a congressmember.

Video Game Actors Sign New Contract After Yearlong Strike

Jul 11, 2025

In labor news, video game voice and motion capture actors signed a new contract this week with gaming studios after agreeing on AI protections and fair compensation. They’d been on strike for nearly a year.

