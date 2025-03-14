International News Briefs for Friday, March 14, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Friday, March 14, 2025.

U.S. Judges Order Agencies to Reinstate Fired Workers, Trump and Musk to Halt Mass Layoffs

Mar 14, 2025

Two federal judges — one in California, one in Maryland — on Thursday ordered 19 federal agencies to rehire some 20,000 probationary employees who’d recently been fired as part of President Trump and Elon Musk’s massive government layoffs. The pair have also been blocked from further axing those agencies, including the Education Department, which announced this week it was reducing its workforce by roughly one-half. The measures provide some temporary relief as labor groups, Democratic attorneys general and others challenge the White House’s attempt to dismantle most federal agencies.

Separately on Thursday, another federal judge ordered Elon Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency to hand over documents related to DOGE’s operations. The case was brought by 14 Democratic attorneys general and argues DOGE has been unconstitutionally ordering the mass federal layoffs.

“A Slap in the Face”: Democrats Accuse Schumer of “Betrayal” After He Backs GOP Funding Bill

Mar 14, 2025

In a surprise turnabout, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he is voting for a Republican measure to keep the government funded, splitting from the majority of the Democratic caucus, which had been poised to block the bill. Schumer argued that letting the government shut down would cause even more harm to people and give free rein to President Trump and Elon Musk to further dismantle federal agencies. Most Democrats say the continuing resolution would also be a “blank check” for the White House and will defund essential food, education and healthcare programs. It’s not clear yet which other Democrats will support Schumer’s move, other than Senator John Fetterman, who had already announced he would vote in favor of the funding package. At least eight Democrats need to back the measure alongside Republicans for it to pass.

The news left many House Democrats incensed, including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s been calling on her supporters to ramp up public pressure on Democrats to vote down the bill. She addressed reporters from a Democratic policy retreat in Leesburg, Virginia.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Just to see Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk, I think it is a huge slap in the face. And I think that there is a wide sense of betrayal.”

Meanwhile, young students, parents and teachers from D.C. schools rallied at Senate offices Thursday to speak out against the spending measure, which they warn will trigger a devastating $1 billion cut to education and other services in the capital.

Jewish Protesters Takes Over Trump Tower to Demand Release of Mahmoud Khalil

Mar 14, 2025

Here in New York, police arrested some 100 protesters as the group Jewish Voice for Peace led a major sit-in protest inside Trump Tower to call for the release of detained Palestinian activist, recent Columbia University graduate, Mahmoud Khalil. Those arrested include Jewish elders, descendants of Holocaust survivors, and students. Demonstrators donned red T-shirts with the message “Jews say stop arming Israel” as they took over the lobby of the Manhattan skyscraper. This is Nate Cohen, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, speaking outside Trump Tower.

Nate Cohen: “We know that fascist regimes try these things. They test these cases. They try to see if people will comply, if people will roll over and allow them to force this kind of illegal, undemocratic activity on us. And we believe that it’s deeply important to stand up in these kinds of moments, to say that we will not sit idly by, we will not comply. ‘Never again’ means right now. ‘Never again’ means for everyone. What happened to Mahmoud should never have happened, and we’re not going to let it happen to anyone else.”

Also on Thursday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a new lawsuit on behalf of Mahmoud Khalil and other Columbia students against Columbia University and a U.S. House committee for respectively disclosing and requesting student records. A lawyer for CAIR said, “No student should fear that their private information will be handed over to politicians who seek to punish advocacy for Palestinian human rights.”

Columbia Punishes Students in Historic Hind’s Hall Protest as Trump Issues Ultimatum to Admin

Mar 14, 2025

Columbia announced it had expelled, suspended and revoked the diplomas of a number of students who took part in a campus antiwar protest last spring. The protest saw students take over a school building and rename it “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl murdered by Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Also on Thursday, the Trump administration issued a letter to Columbia demanding a list of “immediate next steps” in order to open discussions on restoring $400 million in government funding that was rescinded less than a week ago. The steps include banning face masks, ramping up its law enforcement authority and placing the Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies Department under “academic receivership,” or external oversight.

Harvard Law Students Vote to Divest from Israeli War Machine

Mar 14, 2025

Harvard Law students overwhelmingly passed a referendum calling on Harvard to divest its more than $50 billion endowment from “weapons, surveillance technology, and other companies aiding violations of international humanitarian law, including Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its ongoing illegal occupation of Palestine.”

Trump and Putin Set to Talk as Zelensky Accuses Moscow of “Manipulation” over Truce Conditions

Mar 14, 2025

Moscow said Presidents Trump and Putin will discuss on the phone a possible 30-day ceasefire in Russia’s war on Ukraine following Russian talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. On Thursday, Vladimir Putin signaled he is open to a truce proposal, as he listed a series of conditions and concerns around ending his invasion.

President Vladimir Putin: “But who will give orders to cease hostilities? And what will be the price of such orders? Do you imagine almost 2,000 kilometers of frontline? Who will figure out who and when in the field of 2,000 kilometers had broken a ceasefire? And then who will blame whom in violation of this agreement?”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of “manipulation,” explaining, “Putin often does this — he does not say ‘no’ directly, but he does it in such a way that … only delays and makes normal decisions impossible.”

NBC: Pentagon Preparing Plans to Illegally Seize Panama Canal

Mar 14, 2025

NBC News is reporting President Trump has directed the Pentagon to develop proposals to advance his threats of seizing the Panama Canal. The U.S. Southern Command is reportedly drafting potential plans to increase U.S. military presence in Panama and partner more closely with Panamanian forces in an attempt to diminish China’s influence and cut off its access to ports in the Panama Canal. The NBC News report is based on the accounts of two U.S. officials. Panamanian officials responded saying, “our sovereignty over the Panama Canal is absolute and not the basis of any negotiation.” The Panama Canal Authority is run entirely by the Panamanian government, not China, as Trump has falsely claimed.

Meanwhile, Trump was asked about his threats to annex Greenland during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Trump’s reply: “I think it will happen.” During their meeting, Rutte praised Trump and vowed to keep rallying NATO members to increase military spending.

Syria Signs Transitional Constitution Against Backdrop of Israeli Airstrikes, Military Occupation

Mar 14, 2025

Syria’s transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa signed a temporary constitution Thursday and declared the start of “a new history for Syria.” Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the rebel offensive that toppled Bashar al-Assad in December, said the new constitution maintains Islamic law and that the head of state must be Muslim, as well as enshrining rights of women, the press and freedom of expression. The document’s signing came as Israel launched airstrikes on the capital Damascus. Israel’s defense minister has threatened to occupy parts of Syria for an “unlimited period” after deploying its troops following Assad’s fall.

U.N. Warns “Entire Families” Killed in Syrian Sectarian Violence as Some Alawites Flee to Lebanon

Mar 14, 2025

The U.N. warns “entire families” have been killed in recent sectarian attacks in Syria’s coastal region, which is home to the Alawite community. Many have fled across the border to Lebanon seeking safety.

Syrian refugee: “We stayed at home. We didn’t go out. We didn’t even stand in front of the windows. We shut the curtains, and we didn’t go out at all. All the doors were locked. But we haven’t slept for three nights. Gunshots, a lot of them, a lot of gunshots. We’re not accustomed to that. May God help us.”

Argentinian Riot Police Crack Down on Pensioner-Led Anti-Government Protests

Mar 14, 2025

Argentina’s far-right security minister is facing mounting calls to resign over the violent police response to a protest against President Javier Milei’s austerity measures and worsening poverty. Over 1,000 riot police were deployed to the streets of Buenos Aires Wednesday in an attempt to crack down on protesters, who were tear-gassed and shot with rubber bullets and water cannons. A photographer was left in a coma. Recent protests have been led by retirees who are demanding secure pensions and access to free medications.

Cuba Releases 553 Prisoners, Fulfilling Its End of Collapsed Deal with U.S.

Mar 14, 2025

Cuba has released 553 prisoners despite the collapse of an agreement with the United States that would have seen the easing of sanctions on the island. The deal with the Biden administration was brokered by the Vatican and came to light in January when President Biden announced he’d lift the state sponsor of terrorism designation for Cuba. The measure was quickly reversed by Trump after his inauguration.

[Editor’s Note: Less than half of those released were political prisoners of which over a thousand remain in prison with long sentences on fabricated charges.]

In related news, the Trump administration is reportedly considering including Cuba and Haiti on a list of countries that could be subjected to a sweeping new travel ban.

Trump Resumes Family Detentions, Including Children as Young as 1

Mar 14, 2025

In other immigration news, the Trump administration has resumed placing asylum-seeking families in detention — restarting a practice that caused the death of at least six migrant children during Trump’s first term. The nonprofit RAICES is reporting at least 14 immigrant families, some with children as young as 1 year old, are currently jailed at a facility in Karnes County, Texas, after being apprehended near the Mexican and Canadian borders. The families are from Colombia, Romania, Iran, Angola, Russia, Armenia, Turkey and Brazil. Family detention had been largely suspended, though not abolished, under the Biden administration. The facility where the families are being held is run by the private company GEO Group, which has been repeatedly accused of abuse, including medical neglect.

DOJ Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Immigraton Housing Contractor

Mar 14, 2025

The Justice Department has dropped a Biden-era sexual abuse lawsuit against Southwest Key, the largest provider of housing for unaccompanied immigrant children. The move comes after the Health and Human Services Department said it has stopped contracting Southwest Key’s services. Survivors of abuse said workers forced children to perform sexual acts and pose for nude photos while threatening them with retaliation.

Raúl Grijalva, Longtime AZ Congressman and Defender of Immigrant & Environmental Rights, Dies at 77

Mar 14, 2025

Longtime Democratic Congressmember Raúl Grijalva died Thursday from complications from his cancer treatment. For over two decades, Grijalva represented Arizona’s 7th and 3rd Congressional Districts, a vast border region that includes his hometown of Tucson. He was a leading progressive voice who championed immigrant rights and environmental justice. Grijalva was the longest-serving co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Grijalva’s father immigrated from Mexico through the Bracero program, which allowed agricultural workers to temporarily come to the U.S. between the early 1940s and ’60s.

Democracy Now! spoke to Congressmember Grijalva in 2017 just days before Trump was inaugurated for his first term.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva: “When the public comes into the discussion, when they are part of it, when they put that kind of pressure on — and that’s part of the strategy that I think, going forward, is so important. Those of us that are in Congress that are opposed to what’s going on are a voice. But the real power in holding back some of the worst instincts of Trump and the majority in the House and in the Senate is going to come from people themselves.”

Arizona will have to hold special elections to pick Grijalva’s successor.

