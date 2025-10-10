International News Briefs for Friday, October 10, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Israeli Government Approves First Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

The Israeli government has approved the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal. It includes an exchange of the hostages held by Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Al Jazeera is reporting that Israeli forces in Gaza have started to retreat behind the lines agreed to under the deal. Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians are streaming from the southern part of the Gaza Strip to the north. On Thursday, Hamas’s exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said all Palestinian women and children will be released, and issued a statement declaring an end to the war.

Khalil al-Hayya: “Today, we announced that we have reached an agreement to end the war and aggression against our people and to begin implementing a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, the entry of aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions and the exchange of prisoners.”

It comes as President Trump announced that the Israeli hostages will be released from Gaza on Monday or Tuesday. Under terms of the deal, 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and another 1,700 Gazans detained by Israel during the war would be released. Meanwhile, the U.S. is sending about 200 troops to Israel to monitor the ceasefire deal.

This is Palestinian Civil Defense member Nouh Al-Shaghnouby, who joined celebrations Thursday in Gaza City.

Nouh Al-Shaghnouby: “Honestly, these are indescribable feelings. We can’t believe it. But thank God the war has ended, and we are alive. Honestly, we hope the war does not come back and for this to be really the end.”

In Tel Aviv, Israelis gathered at the public plaza known as Hostages Square to celebrate news of the ceasefire. This is Udi Goren, cousin of Israeli hostage Tal Haimi, who was confirmed dead in Gaza and whose body is believed to be held by Hamas.

Udi Goren: “Bringing back the hostages is just the first phase of this deal, and rightfully so, finally prioritizing bringing them home before anything else. But after we bring them all home, it’s time to start rebuilding our future.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio is reporting that 600 aid trucks will be allowed to enter Gaza daily, coordinated by the United Nations and other international aid groups. Tom Fletcher is the U.N.’s top emergency relief coordinator.

Tom Fletcher: “So, here is what we plan to deliver in the first 60 days of the ceasefire. We will aim to increase the pipeline of supplies to hundreds of trucks every day. Food — we will scale up the provision of food across Gaza to reach 2.1 million people who need food aid and around 500,000 people who need nutrition. Famine must be reverted in areas where it has taken hold, and prevented in others.”

Grand Jury Indicts New York Attorney General Letitia James

A grand jury has criminally indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James after President Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his political enemies, writing on X, “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.” Lindsay Halligan, whom President Trump installed to serve as U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, presented the case to the grand jury. Last month, Halligan secured charges against James Comey, the former FBI director. Trump forced out his previous U.S. attorney for refusing to bring charges against Comey and James. This is Attorney General Letitia James.

Attorney General Letitia James: “This is nothing more than a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system. He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding. … And so, today, I’m not fearful. I’m fearless.”

2024 Nobel Peace Prize Awarded to Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced its decision in a ceremony in Oslo earlier today.

Jørgen Watne Frydnes: “She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

In 2023, Machado launched a campaign to challenge incumbent President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela’s 2024 election. She was barred from running after the government accused her of corruption and cited her support for U.S. sanctions against Venezuela. Machado has vowed to privatize Venezuela’s state oil industry. She’s praised right-wing Latin American leaders, including Argentina’s Javier Milei.

In 2020, Machado’s opposition party, Vente Venezuela, signed a pact formalizing strategic ties with Israel’s Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Machado has said that, if elected, she’ll move Venezuela’s Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

We’ll have more on María Corina Machado later in the broadcast.

Colombia’s President Petro Claims Colombians Killed in Boat Struck by U.S.

The Nobel Peace Prize is being awarded at a time when the U.S. bombed four boats off the coast of Venezuela, killing 21 people. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday that the U.S. killed Colombians in one of the boats it bombed in the Caribbean for allegedly carrying drugs.

Peruvian Lawmakers Swear In New President

In Peru, lawmakers swore in a new president, 38-year-old head of Peru’s Legislature, José Jerí, soon after voting unanimously to remove President Dina Boluarte. Her removal comes after months of deadly protests in rural Andean and Indigenous communities; rights groups accused Boluarte’s government of using lethal force to suppress the protests. Boluarte was also enmeshed in a corruption scandal involving undeclared assets and watches.

U.S. Begins Implementation of $20 Billion Bailout for Argentina

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the U.S. has begun implementing parts of a bailout for Argentina by finalizing a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina’s central bank. Argentina’s far-right President Javier Milei is an ally of President Trump. On Thursday, eight Democratic senators introduced a bill that would prevent the Treasury Department from rescuing Argentina’s economy. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “It is inexplicable that President Trump is propping up a foreign government, while he shuts down our own.”

Federal Government Shutdown Enters 10th Day

In Washington, the federal government shutdown has entered its 10th day. On Thursday, President Trump said at a Cabinet meeting he will permanently cut programs approved by Congress during the shutdown, like billions of dollars in climate and infrastructure for Democratic-led states, adding, “we’re only going to cut Democrat programs.” The White House has suggested furloughed federal workers may not receive back pay. On Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson ruled out advancing a standalone bill to pay the salaries and benefits of military members, who are due to miss paychecks on October 15.

Meanwhile, Food & Water Watch reports that if the shutdown continues into next week, 5.3 million children under the age of 5 will lose access to SNAP food assistance benefits, with many likely to go hungry. That’s on top of more than 2 million people set to lose some — or all — of their SNAP benefits under the budget reconciliation bill Trump signed in July.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Deployment of National Guard Troops in Illinois

A federal judge in Chicago has issued a temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump’s deployment of hundreds of National Guard troops to Illinois, after city and state officials sued to block the move. U.S. District Judge April Perry said in an oral ruling Thursday that deploying soldiers would “only add fuel to the fire that defendants themselves have started.” The ruling came as Illinois’s Democratic Governor JB Pritzker once again accused Trump of overstepping constitutional limits on his authority.

Gov. JB Pritzker: “We’ve seen at every turn that they’ve tried to militarize our cities. Indeed, look at what ICE and CBP are doing. They’re wearing fatigues. They’re carrying long guns, automatic weapons. They’re coming to downtown. Come on, downtown Chicago, Michigan Avenue, what is the purpose of that? It’s all a show.”

Separately, another federal judge in Chicago ruled Thursday that federal agents violated the constitutional rights of peaceful demonstrators, journalists and religious leaders at recent protests against ongoing ICE raids. A lawsuit brought by victims of the violence accuses federal agents of a “pattern of extreme brutality,” saying they tackled and slammed people into the ground and fired rubber bullets and pepper balls at peaceful protesters and working journalists. In her ruling, District Court Judge Sara Ellis wrote, “Individuals are allowed to protest. They are allowed to speak. That is guaranteed by the First Amendment of our constitution, and it is a bedrock right that upholds our democracy.” Judge Ellis’s temporary restraining order also requires all uniformed federal agents to prominently display identification like badge numbers on their uniforms or helmets.

National Guard Troops Set to Begin Patrols of Memphis

In Tennessee, National Guard troops are scheduled to begin patrolling the streets of Memphis today, over the objections of city officials. They’ll add to a surge of federal law enforcement officers already in Memphis. Trump claims the deployment is aimed at quelling violent crime in the majority-Black city. On Thursday, Trump signaled he’s prepared to send troops into even more cities.

President Donald Trump: “And we’re restoring law and order in our country. We’re restoring it here, but we’re restoring it — right now we’re in Memphis. We’re going to Chicago. We’re going to other cities.”

Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Criticizes Trump’s Deployment of Texas Troops to Illinois

Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin Stitt has criticized the deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois. Stitt is the current chair of the National Governors Association. Speaking to The New York Times, he said, “Oklahomans would lose their mind if Pritzker in Illinois sent troops down to Oklahoma during the Biden administration.” Stitt stated that President Trump should have first federalized troops already in Illinois.

Texas Court Halts Execution of Robert Roberson, Convicted over “Shaken Baby Syndrome”

A court in Texas has halted the execution of Robert Roberson, whose 2003 murder conviction over the death of his 2-year-old daughter was based on the “shaken baby syndrome” theory, which has never been scientifically validated. On Thursday, a narrow 5-4 majority of Texas’s Court of Criminal Appeals granted Roberson’s request to stay his execution, citing a Texas law that allows for new trials in cases with flawed scientific evidence. The trial court that convicted Roberson will now consider whether he should be granted a new trial. Throughout his more than two decades on death row, Roberson has always maintained his innocence.

