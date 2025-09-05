International News Briefs for Friday, September 5, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Israeli Attacks Kill Dozens of Palestinians as Army Claims to Control 40% of Gaza City

Sep 05, 2025

Israel’s military says it now controls 40% of Gaza City as its forces expand their assault on densely populated residential areas, including camps for displaced Palestinians. Israeli attacks so far today have killed at least 44 people across the Gaza Strip, including at least seven children. This is Somaya Mikdad, a relative of a family hit by an Israeli strike near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City Thursday that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Somaya Mikdad: “The woman was getting ready to deliver a baby. Here are the diapers for the baby, the baby’s clothes, in the month she was due to deliver. What is her fault? This is a people’s tent. What is their fault? Is it a war against Hamas, or is it a war against the people?”

Palestinian health officials say at least 30% of those killed by Israeli attacks are minors, amounting to 28 children — or an entire classroom — slaughtered every day for nearly two years. Meanwhile, a prominent Palestinian academic has starved to death amid Israel’s blockade of food and medicine. Before his death, 60-year-old Omar Harb lost 26 members of his family to Israeli attacks, including his wife and several children and grandchildren. He died on Thursday reportedly weighing less than 40 kilograms, or 88 pounds. With Harb’s death, the number of Palestinians who’ve died of hunger and malnutrition has soared to at least 370.

Hamas Releases Video Showing Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza City

Sep 05, 2025

Hamas has released a video showing Israeli hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel being driven around Gaza City, purportedly on August 28. The video’s release comes after Israeli leaders rejected a Hamas proposal for a comprehensive deal to release remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and an end to Israel’s assault.

U.S. Sanctions Palestinian Human Rights Groups for Backing ICC War Crimes Probe

Sep 05, 2025

The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Thursday against three prominent Palestinian human rights groups operating in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, citing their support for an International Criminal Court investigation into Israeli war crimes committed in Gaza, including genocide. In a statement, the Center for Constitutional Rights condemned the U.S. government’s sanctions against Al-Haq, Al Mezan and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights. CCR writes, “At the height of Israel’s U.S.-backed genocide against the Palestinian people, the Trump administration has cynically chosen to punish the advocates leading the charge for accountability. This attack cements the United States government’s complicity in Israel’s crimes.”

Third Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan as Death Toll Passes 2,200

Sep 05, 2025

In Afghanistan, the death toll from a series of earthquakes has climbed to 2,200 as a third earthquake struck the southeastern part of Afghanistan on Thursday. The earthquakes left tens of thousands of people homeless and injured more than 3,600. Many women were left trapped under the rubble due to cultural rules enforced by the Taliban, forbidding physical contact between men and women who are not family members. A rescue worker speaking to The New York Times said, “It felt like women were invisible.”

Indonesian Officer Fired over Killing of Delivery Driver as Anti-Government Protests Spread

Sep 05, 2025

In Indonesia, authorities fired a police officer in connection with the death of a food delivery driver killed in Jakarta during an anti-government protest. The protests, led by students, workers and human rights groups, have been spreading across Indonesia since last week, drawing attention to lavish spending by politicians and police violence. On Wednesday, hundreds of Indonesian women wielding brooms joined protesters who marched on the parliament in Jakarta.

Endri Yani: “Women are at the heart of the struggle, but our voices are often not heard. One thing that should be considered is the participation of women, how the state has an obligation to value, respect, fulfill and promote human rights and women’s rights, but the state neglects to do so.”

We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

Senators Grill HHS Secretary RFK Jr. over Vaccines and Turmoil at Public Health Agencies

Sep 05, 2025

On Capitol Hill, senators grilled Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Thursday over his false claims about vaccines and mass firings and resignations of public health officials at the CDC and other agencies. The hearing opened with Oregon Senator Ron Wyden accusing Kennedy of elevating “crackpots” and “conspiracy theorists” while seeking to cut off access to vaccines. Virginia Senator Mark Warner asked Kennedy whether he accepts that a million Americans died from COVID, to which Kennedy replied, “I don’t know how many died,” and “I don’t think anybody knows.”

Sen. Mark Warner: “Mr. Chairman, the secretary of Health and Human Services doesn’t know how many Americans died from COVID, doesn’t know if the vaccine helped prevent any deaths. And you are sitting as secretary of Health and Human Services? How can you be that ignorant?”

On Thursday, two former top officials at the National Institutes of Health filed whistleblower complaints saying they were forced out of their leadership positions after they criticized the Trump administration for canceling grants and spreading vaccine skepticism. Separately, ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez wrote in an op-ed that Kennedy had her fired after she insisted all recommendations be based on credible data, not ideology or preordained outcomes. Coming up, we’ll speak with Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who was removed from the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee last week without explanation.

Federal Reserve Nominee Plans to Keep His Job as White House Adviser

Sep 05, 2025

President Trump’s nominee to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors said Thursday he has no plans to step down as a senior economic adviser to the president, and would instead take an unpaid leave of absence from his White House role while working at the Fed. Stephen Miran’s proposal drew sharp criticism from Senate Democrats, who said his confirmation would threaten the U.S. central bank’s independence. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at the start of Miran’s confirmation hearing.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “Illegally removing a Fed governor is a key step in Trump’s scheme to destroy the independence of the Fed and turn it into his own personal toy. He wants to install his lackeys so that we will have a Fed that uses its power to please the president, but that can’t be trusted to keep inflation under control.”

None of the Republicans in the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee appeared to oppose Miran’s nomination, indicating he’s likely to be confirmed.

DOJ Launches Mortgage Fraud Probe of Federal Reserve Governor Targeted by Trump

Sep 05, 2025

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who’s accused of criminal mortgage fraud for listing more than one property as a primary residence when she applied for loans, allegedly to secure lower interest rates. Cook’s lawyer said in response the Trump administration was inventing justifications to fire Cook as part of President Trump’s pressure campaign against the Fed, an independent government agency. ProPublica reports at least three of President Trump’s Cabinet members call multiple homes their primary residences on mortgages.

Justice Department Considers Banning Transgender Americans from Owning Guns

Sep 05, 2025

In Minneapolis, Vice President JD Vance met Wednesday with families and survivors of last week’s mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church. Protesters gathered along the route of Vance’s motorcade, holding signs reading “Pro-Life = Pro-Gun Safety” and “Hate Won’t Make America Great.” On Thursday, CNN reported senior Justice Department officials are weighing proposals to limit transgender people’s right to possess firearms, because the Minneapolis shooter was a trans woman. According to the Violence Prevention Project, 98% of mass shooters in the United States are men and boys; less than 1% are trans people.

Washington, D.C., Sues Trump Admin for Deploying National Guard

Sep 05, 2025

Republican leaders of both the House and Senate will reportedly not hold votes to extend President Trump’s takeover of the Washington, D.C., police force before it expires next week. This comes after D.C.’s attorney general filed a federal lawsuit seeking to have the deployment declared unlawful and disbanded, and after a federal magistrate judge condemned what he called “implausible, illegal, and immoral” prosecutions of defendants accused of felonies after they were swept up for relatively minor offenses.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department on Thursday sued Boston over its sanctuary policy limiting cooperation between city police and federal immigration agents. And in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker says he expects the Trump administration to deploy a surge of ICE agents to Chicago this weekend — and that Trump could use resulting protests to deploy National Guard troops despite the governor’s objections.

Northwestern University President Resigns After Trump Administration Freezes Research Funds

Sep 05, 2025

Image Credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images

Northwestern University’s President Michael Schill has announced that he will resign. This comes after the Trump administration froze $790 million in research funding to Northwestern back in April. Schill had testified on Capitol Hill last year about alleged antisemitism on campus and was grilled by Republican lawmakers about negotiating with pro-Palestinian student organizers to end protests on campus. Schill’s resignation came a day after Harvard won a landmark lawsuit challenging the Trump administration for similarly withholding research funds. In Harvard’s case, it was $2.2 billion.

Federal Appeals Court Rules “Alligator Alcatraz” Can Continue Operating

Sep 05, 2025

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that the immigration detention center in a Florida Everglades swamp, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” can continue operating. The ruling blocks a lower court’s order that required state and federal agencies to shut down the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration says it’s using the notorious Angola state prison in Louisiana to incarcerate undocumented immigrants held by ICE. Republican Governor Jeff Landry was joined outside the facility Wednesday by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as they announced plans to house more than 400 men inside, half of whom are due to arrive by the end of the month.

Trump to Sign Executive Order Renaming Department of Defense as Department of War

Sep 05, 2025

President Trump is signing an executive order today renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War — the title it held for over 150 years until just after the Second World War, when the name was changed through an act of Congress. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has consistently referred to U.S. soldiers as “warriors,” will now have the title of secretary of war.

Pentagon Says Two Venezuelan Fighter Jets Buzzed U.S. Navy Vessel

Sep 05, 2025

The Pentagon says two Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets flew near a U.S. naval warship in international waters near Venezuela on Thursday, describing the incident as a “show of force.” The reported incident came as senior Trump administration officials are refusing to provide proof of their claims that a U.S. military strike that blew up a boat in the Caribbean earlier this week was carrying drugs from Venezuela. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday he watched a live video feed of the operation and that the vessel targeted by the Pentagon was operated by the Tren de Aragua gang. But Hegseth provided no evidence to back the claims. Venezuela’s communication minister claimed the video was a fake made with artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, President Nicolás Maduro announced he’s mobilizing over 8 million people into the National Bolivarian Militia to defend Venezuela against U.S. aggression. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

Eric Adams Considers Dropping Out of NYC Mayoral Race After Meeting with Trump Adviser

Sep 05, 2025

Here in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering dropping out of the mayoral race after he met with one of President Trump’s closest advisers, Steve Witkoff, this week in Florida. Speaking to reporters, President Trump confirmed that he’s paying close attention to the race, saying, “I would like to see two people drop out and have it be one on one.” The New York Times reports Trump is considering offering Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa positions in his administration to clear the field for former Governor Andrew Cuomo to challenge Zohran Mamdani in the general election, after Mamdani defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June. Mamdani spoke out Wednesday about Trump’s interference in New York City politics.

Zohran Mamdani: “We are talking about a mayor who was facing an indictment, that was then dropped by this administration to ensure greater collaboration with the immigration directives of this administration, now being considered for a job offer such that he would drop out of a race to represent the city, because of the fact that they believe that would increase the odds of anyone being able to defeat me.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.