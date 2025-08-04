International News Briefs for Monday, August 4, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Six More Palestinians Die of Starvation in Gaza; Hamas and Islamic Jihad Release Videos Showing Two Emaciated Hostages

Aug 04, 2025

At least six more Palestinians in Gaza have starved to death in the past 24 hours as famine spreads in the besieged strip. At least 181 Palestinians, including 94 children, have now died from hunger-related causes in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed at least 92 Palestinians on Sunday, including 56 who died while seeking food and aid. Another 34 Palestinians have been killed so far today.

On Sunday, an Israeli strike hit the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis. One staff member was killed.

Meanwhile, Israel has asked the Red Cross to intervene and help provide food and medical treatment for Israeli hostages in Gaza. The call came after Hamas and Islamic Jihad released videos showing two emaciated hostages. The Palestinian groups denied the hostages were being intentionally starved, but a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad said, “They will not receive any special privilege amid the crime of starvation and siege.”

The broadcast of the hostage videos prompted a new wave of protests in Israel calling for an end to the war and the release of all the hostages. This comes as the Israeli military is threatening to expand its war in Gaza.

600 Retired Israeli Security Officials Urge Trump to Pressure Israel to End War in Gaza

Aug 04, 2025

A group of 600 retired Israeli security officials have written a letter to President Trump to urge him to pressure Israel to end the war. Signatories include three former heads of Mossad.

In Gaza, a grieving mother shared this message for Trump after Israeli forces fatally shot her 16-year-old son while he was seeking aid.

Manal Massoud: “Trump wants us to send a thank-you letter. What thank-you letter does he want us to send him? Let him come and see my little son, a child. This is my third son. A month ago, one killed, and this third one killed today. He went to get food and drink, soaked in blood. Go see the flour thrown and filled with the blood of people who were killed and the martyrs lying there.”

60 Palestinian Women on Hunger Strike, Demanding the Body of Slain Activist Odeh Hadalin

Aug 04, 2025

Israeli authorities are continuing to refuse to release the body of Palestinian activist Odeh Hadalin, who was fatally shot by an Israeli settler last Monday in the occupied West Bank. Israel is also still detaining seven members of his family. Sixty Palestinian women from the village of Umm al-Khair began a hunger strike on Thursday to demand justice. On Sunday, Israelis also held demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to protest the killing of Hadalin, who worked on the Oscar-winning film “No Other Land.”

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have released the settler accused of killing Hadalin, Yinon Levi. He had been under house arrest. Earlier this year, the Trump administration lifted Biden-era sanctions on Levi.

Far-Right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Leads Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sparking Outrage

Aug 04, 2025

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has sparked outrage after he led a large group to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. Jordan decried Ben-Gvir’s visit, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

As Many As 300K People March Across Sydney Harbour Bridge to Protest Israel’s Genocide

Aug 04, 2025

Mass protests against Israel’s war on Gaza continue around the world. In Australia, as many as 300,000 people marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge in one of Sydney’s largest protests ever. Participants included the formerly imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Here in New York, about 50 Jewish activists were arrested Friday while protesting at the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to denounce their votes against halting arms shipments to Israel.

Texas Gov. Abbott Threatens to Remove Democratic State Legislators Who Fled the State to Block GOP Congressional Map

Aug 04, 2025

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott is threatening to arrest and expel Democratic state legislators from office if they don’t return to the state Capitol by this afternoon. More than 50 Democrats left Texas to block the passage of a new congressional map, which was gerrymandered to give Republicans five extra seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Governor Abbott was reportedly hesitant on redrawing the state’s congressional map, until Trump called the governor and pushed for it. This is Democratic state Representative Ron Reynolds.

Rep. Ron Reynolds: “And today, in the spirit of John Lewis, I decided to make some good and necessary trouble by breaking quorum, because the Abbott-Trump takeover is not acceptable on my watch. I am here today to stand up for our democracy, stand up for Black and Brown Texans that will be disenfranchised by this hostile racial gerrymandering.”

Trump Fires Head of Bureau of Labor Statistics Over Weaker-Than-Expected Jobs Report

Aug 04, 2025

President Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, hours after the agency released a weaker-than-expected jobs report. Trump wrote on social media that the numbers were ”RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad.” Trump presented no evidence suggesting the numbers were rigged.

Trump’s firing of Erika McEntarfer was widely criticized. Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers spoke to ABC on Sunday.

Lawrence Summers: “This is the stuff of democracies giving way to authoritarianism. Firing statisticians goes with threatening the heads of newspapers. It goes with launching assaults on universities. It goes with launching assaults on law firms.”

Corporation for Public Broadcasting to Shut Down After Trump Clawed Back $1.1B in Funding

Aug 04, 2025

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has announced it is shutting down after President Trump signed a law clawing back $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting. Most staff positions are set to end next month, and a small transition team will stay until January to close out any remaining work. The CPB, which was founded in 1967, helps pay for PBS, NPR and 1,500 local radio and television stations across the country. Stations in rural and poorer areas of the country rely heavily on the CPB’s grants to operate.

At Least 68 Migrants Die, 74 Others Missing After Boat Capsizes Off the Coast of Yemen

Aug 04, 2025

In international news, the U.N.’s migration agency says that at least 68 Ethiopian migrants have died and 74 others are missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Yemen. There were only 12 survivors. In recent months, hundreds of migrants from Africa, fleeing poverty and conflict, have died or gone missing in shipwrecks as they attempted to reach wealthy Gulf Arab countries through Yemen.

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Sentenced to 12 Years of House Arrest

Aug 04, 2025

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to 12 years of house arrest after being found guilty of witness tampering and bribery. Uribe was convicted of bribing imprisoned members of paramilitary groups to coax them into retracting damaging testimony exposing Uribe’s ties to right-wing paramilitary groups. Uribe was a close U.S. ally who ruled Colombia from 2002 to 2010.

Office of Special Counsel Launches Investigation into Former Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith

Aug 04, 2025

In news from Washington, the Office of Special Counsel says that it is probing Jack Smith, the former Justice Department official who led the investigations into President Trump’s efforts to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Smith is being investigated for potentially violating the Hatch Act, which prevents federal officials from participating in political activity. The Office of Special Counsel opened its investigation at the urging of Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who claimed that Smith was trying to influence the 2024 election.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Deportations of Immigrants with Parole Status

Aug 04, 2025

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from quickly deporting immigrants who were granted parole to live and work in the U.S. The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, the UndocuBlack Network and CASA challenged the Department of Homeland Security’s policies in court, which enabled ICE officers to arrest immigrants who were offered a temporary status known as humanitarian parole. The Biden administration had allowed Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans a legal pathway to immigrate to the U.S., but in March, the Trump administration had revoked parole for those groups.

More Than a Dozen States File Lawsuit to Block Trump Admin from Probing Gender-Affirming Care to Minors

Aug 04, 2025

Image Credit: Jonathan Fernandes/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

More than a dozen states filed a lawsuit on Friday to block the Trump administration from investigating hospitals and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to children. The complaint argues that in attempting to prosecute medical providers, the Trump administration is trying to put in place a national ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender children. Earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order banning federal funds from going to medical schools and hospitals that provide gender-affirming care for minors. Currently more than half of all states have laws that restrict or outright ban on gender-affirming care for minors.

Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Minimum-Security Prison After Meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche

Aug 04, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved from Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas just days after she met with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche. This comes as pressure grows on President Trump to release files about Maxwell’s longtime associate, the serial sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse and traffick young girls. Trump has not ruled out pardoning Maxwell.

Thousands of Boeing Workers Who Build Fighter Jets Begin Strike

Aug 04, 2025

Image Credit: Reuters/Marco Garcia

More than 3,000 union members who assemble Boeing’s fighter jets in Missouri and Illinois went on strike today after contract negotiations failed. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837, the union that represents the workers, says the strike is “about respect and dignity, not empty promises.” The work stoppage comes after the union rejected a contract offered by Boeing. According to the union, the workers assemble and maintain weapons systems, missile and defense technology and aircraft, including F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets.

