International News Briefs for Monday, July 14, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Israel Kills 200 Palestinians over Another Deadly Weekend as Gaza Genocide Death Toll Tops 58,000

Jul 14, 2025

The official death toll in Gaza has topped 58,000 as health officials say over 200 Palestinians were killed over the past three days, including at least 28 so far today. On Sunday, an Israeli missile strike killed at least 10 Palestinians, including six children, at a water distribution point in Nuseirat refugee camp. Seventeen others were wounded in the blast. Israel also attacked a market in Gaza City on Sunday, killing at least 17 people.

On Saturday, health officials in Gaza reported at least 38 Palestinian aid seekers were killed. Hassan Omran is an ambulance paramedic in Khan Younis.

Hassan Omran: “Today, more than 150 injuries and more than 20 martyrs around the aid distribution centers. Most of the gunshot injuries we see are in the head or the torso. The Israeli occupation purposely kills and annihilates people. The occupation uses this policy to carry out mass killings by calling on people to get their daily food. Then, when these people get there, they get killed in cold blood.”

Former Israeli Prime Ministers Ehud Olmert and Yair Lapid have denounced a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to forcibly move Palestinians in Gaza into a so-called humanitarian city to be built on the ruins of Rafah. Olmert and Lapid likened the proposal to forming a concentration camp. Olmert said the plan would also amount to ethnic cleansing.

Israeli Settlers Kill 20-Year-Old U.S. Citizen Visiting Family in Palestine

Jul 14, 2025

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers fatally beat a 20-year-old Palestinian American from Tampa, Florida. Sayfollah Musallet was killed on Friday while visiting family in the village of al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya. He is reportedly the seventh American killed in the West Bank since October 2023. A second Palestinian, Mohammad al-Shalabi, was shot dead during the settler attack. Musallet’s cousin Diana read a statement from the family.

Diana Musallet: “We are devastated that our beloved Sayfollah Musallet, nicknamed Saif, was brutally beaten to death in our family’s land by illegal Israeli settlers who were attempting to steal it. Israeli settlers surrounded Saif for over three hours as paramedics attempted to reach him, but the mob of settlers blocked the ambulance and paramedics from providing lifesaving aid. After the mob of Israeli settlers cleared hours later, Saif’s younger brother rushed to carry him to the ambulance. Saif was killed and died before reaching the hospital.”

The Handala Ship Sets Sail with International Crew in Hopes of Breaking the Siege on Gaza

Jul 14, 2025

A new ship from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has set sail from Italy with hopes of breaking the siege on Gaza. The Handala’s voyage comes just over a month after Israeli forces raided and seized an earlier aid ship, the Madleen, in international waters. This is the Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila, who was detained last month by Israeli forces during the raid.

Thiago Ávila: “We believe that if it was not the Madleen, then the Handala; if it’s not the Handala, the next mission, that will be bigger, will break the siege of Gaza, because a regime that depends on starving children to death and bombing hospitals, schools, shelters and residential areas to stay on top of people cannot survive. So, we understand that the whole world is uniting against the genocide. The peoples of the world, on a planet of 8 billion people, the vast majority, they are so against this violation, and they want to do something. So that’s why we are here, to do something together. This boat goes with the hearts and minds of millions of people behind it.”

U.K. Police Arrest Another 71 People for Supporting Activist Group Palestine Action

Jul 14, 2025

In Britain, police arrested at least 71 people in London, Cardiff and Manchester for publicly supporting Palestine Action, an anti-genocide direct action group that was recently banned under Britain’s Terrorism Act. It is now illegal to belong to the group or even express any support for the organization. Police in London said illegal acts include “chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos” related to Palestine Action. Individuals arrested could face up to 14 years in prison.

California Farmworker Who Fell from Roof in ICE Raid Dies from Injuries

Jul 14, 2025

In California, a farmworker who fell from the roof of a greenhouse during an immigration raid last week died over the weekend of his injuries. Fifty-seven-year-old Jaime Alanís had worked at the farm in Camarillo for 10 years and provided for his wife and daughter who live in Mexico. His niece says he will now be laid to rest in his hometown in Michoacán. The raid Thursday led to a confrontation between protesters defending the workers and ICE agents, who tear-gassed crowds, which included children. Jaime Alanís is the first known person to die in an ICE raid as part of Trump’s brutal immigration crackdown.

U.S. Judge Blocks Mass Raids in Los Angeles Area, Says Detainees Must Get Access to Lawyers

Jul 14, 2025

A federal judge in California temporarily blocked the Trump administration on Friday from conducting sweeping immigration raids and racially profiling people in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong said agents are prohibited from targeting people based on their apparent ethnicity, the language they’re speaking, their presence at a particular location or the type of work they’re engaged in. The judge also ordered immigration authorities to provide anyone they arrest with immediate access to lawyers.

One of the plaintiffs in the case is Brian Gavidia, who was aggressively pushed up against a fence by ICE agents during a raid and questioned as he repeatedly told the agents he was a U.S. citizen. Gavidia spoke at a press conference Friday.

Brian Gavidia: “I truly believe that. I believe in the Constitution. I believe in America. I believe in what we stand. I believe in this court system. And I believe that what’s going down right now in the United States is wrong. I believe in the Constitution. We are ignoring the Constitution at this very moment. It is not right. We will not stand down. We are all Americans here. We will not allow this to happen. We follow the Constitution.”

Dems Slam Inhumane Conditions at Everglades “Internment Camp” Known as “Alligator Alcatraz”

Jul 14, 2025

In more immigration news, Democratic lawmakers blasted the horrific conditions in Florida’s new immigration detention jail in the Everglades, known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” after visiting the facility on Saturday. This is Florida Congressmember Maxwell Frost.

Rep. Maxwell Frost: “Hey, everybody. I just left the Everglades internment camp, the Everglades detention facility for immigrants, and I’ve got to tell you that the conditions are horrible. These are people being caged, 32 people per cage, only three toilets for a group of 32 grown men. And where they drink water is from the toilet. It’s only a spigot that comes from the toilet, and that’s where you also drink water. … And, you know, they didn’t let us walk fully in. They opened the door and let us look in, and people were yelling at us, ‘Help me! Help me!’ I heard somebody in the back yell, ’I’m a U.S. citizen!’ We’re going to look into that.”

The Miami Herald found hundreds of detainees at the Everglades immigration prison have no criminal records or charges, contradicting claims by the Trump administration.

Two Arizona Samaritans Who Help Asylum Seekers at Border Seek Damages for Mistreatment by DHS

Jul 14, 2025

Image Credit: Tucson Samaritans

In Arizona, two Tucson-area volunteer aid workers are seeking damages after Homeland Security agents dressed in plain clothes pointed assault-style rifles at them, handcuffed and detained them along a border wall road in March. Seventy-four-year-old Gail Kocourek, who regularly assists asylum seekers at the border with water, food and medical supplies, is well known and friendly with the regular border agents in the area. She was driving a vehicle with a “Samaritans” logo on it at the time of the incident in March.

Judge Orders Release of Two Vermont Immigrant Justice Leaders

Jul 14, 2025

Image Credit: migrantjustice.net

In Vermont, a judge has ordered the release on bond of two jailed immigrant rights leaders. José Ignacio “Nacho” De La Cruz and Heidi Perez were violently arrested last month after being pulled over on the road. They organize with the group Migrant Justice.

FEMA Only Answered 16% of Calls 2 Days After Catastrophic Texas Floods That Killed 132+ People

Jul 14, 2025

In Texas, the death toll from this month’s massive flooding has reached 132. On Sunday, heavy rain and new flooding forced a halt to search efforts. Meanwhile, The New York Times has revealed FEMA didn’t answer thousands of calls from flood survivors after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem did not renew contracts for four call center companies the day after the flooding. On Monday, July 7, FEMA received over 16,400 calls. Only about 2,600 calls were answered — around 16% of all calls.

Wildfires Burn at Grand Canyon, Razing Historic Lodge

Jul 14, 2025

Image Credit: National Park Service

In Arizona, a historic lodge at Grand Canyon’s North Rim has burned down along with dozens of other structures as a pair of wildfires burned more than 45,000 acres of land. The North Rim had been evacuated on Thursday.

Trump Says He’ll Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine as He Ramps Up Criticism of Putin

Jul 14, 2025

President Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Kyiv a day after Trump announced plans to send Patriot missiles and other weapons to Ukraine. This comes as Russia continues to intensify its attacks on Ukraine. On Sunday, Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “He’ll talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that.”

Iranian President Pezeshkian Suffered Minor Injury During Israeli Attack in June

Jul 14, 2025

Iranian state media is reporting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was slightly injured last month when Israel bombed a meeting site of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Pezeshkian reportedly suffered leg injuries as he escaped from the underground facility in Tehran.

U.N.: Nearly 5,000 Haitians Killed over Nine Months Amid Ongoing Gang Violence

Jul 14, 2025

A new U.N. report warns nearly 5,000 people were killed in Haiti in just the past nine months. Gang violence has surged beyond the capital of Port-au-Prince. The U.N. is urging the international community to support the Kenya-led security mission currently deployed in Haiti and to curb the flow of firearms into the country. U.N. human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani spoke on Friday.

Ravina Shamdasani: “Caught in the middle of this unending horror story are the Haitian people, who are at the mercy of horrific violence by gangs and exposed to human rights violations from the security forces, as well as abuses by the so-called self-defense groups.”

“A Catastrophic Blow to Our National Interests”: State Dept. Fires Over 1,300 Staff

Jul 14, 2025

On Friday, the State Department fired more than 1,300 employees. The American Foreign Service Association, which represents U.S. diplomats, slammed the firings, saying, “Losing more diplomatic expertise at this critical global moment is a catastrophic blow to our national interests.”

Trump Threatens Mexico, EU with 30% Tariffs

Jul 14, 2025

President Trump is continuing to threaten major tariffs on some of the closest trading partners of the United States. On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union effective August 1. The EU’s trade commissioner said such a move would make transatlantic trade “almost impossible.”

White House Handling of Epstein Files Leads to Fracture in Trump’s MAGA Base

Jul 14, 2025

Image Credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

A major rift has emerged within President Trump’s MAGA movement over his administration’s handling of the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased convicted sex trafficker whom Trump once called a “terrific guy.” On Saturday, Trump backed his Attorney General Pam Bondi days after she released a memo claiming that Epstein did not keep a client list and that no further disclosures would be warranted, despite her previous claims that the client list was on her desk. This reportedly led to a heated confrontation between Bondi and Dan Bongino, FBI deputy director. Bongino did not go to work on Friday and reportedly considered resigning over the issue.

In a long social media post on Saturday, Trump urged his supporters to forget about the Epstein files, sparking new outrage within the MAGA movement. Meanwhile, in Congress, Democratic Representative Ro Khanna plans to introduce an amendment to force a vote demanding the full Epstein files be released to the public. Khanna wrote, “Why are the Epstein files still hidden? Who are the rich & powerful being protected?”

Trump Threatens to Take Away Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. Citizenship

Jul 14, 2025

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to revoke the citizenship of U.S.-born comedian Rosie O’Donnell, a longtime critic of the president. Legal experts said such a move would be “patently unconstitutional.”

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian Coup Leader Turned Democratically Elected President, Dies at 82

Jul 14, 2025

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has died at the age of 82. Buhari first came to power in the 1980s in a military coup and later turned to electoral politics, where in 2015 he became the first-ever opposition candidate to win a presidential election in Nigeria. He vowed to combat corruption and insecurity, but widespread violence continued to spread throughout the country and the larger region during his presidency. He served two terms and was succeeded in 2023 by Nigeria’s current president, Bola Tinubu.

