International News Briefs for Monday, July 21, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Israeli Tanks & Snipers Kill 79 Palestinians at Aid Site in Northern Gaza

Jul 21, 2025

Israeli forces killed at least 115 Palestinians on Sunday, including 92 people who died while seeking aid. In the deadliest incident, Israeli troops massacred at least 79 people at the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza, where Palestinians gathered to wait for 25 aid trucks from the U.N. World Food Programme. In a statement, the U.N. agency said, “As the convoy approached, the surrounding crowd came under fire from Israeli tanks, snipers and other gunfire.” The head of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said the facility was overwhelmed with victims shot by Israel.

Dr. Hassan al-Shaer: “Now Al-Shifa Hospital is full of martyrs and wounded. The situation is catastrophic. We can no longer handle the influx of injuries, so we have started directing patients to other field hospitals. The situation is extremely bad and disastrous. There are so many dead and wounded, and we simply cannot treat them all. … The Israeli army is targeting anyone heading to get food in the Zikim area. People are starving. Signs of malnutrition are starting to appear.”

At Least 19 Palestinians Starve to Death as U.N. Warns Gaza Has “Reached New Levels of Desperation”

Jul 21, 2025

The attack came as the World Food Programme warned “Gaza’s hunger crisis has reached new levels of desperation.” Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 19 people have starved to death over the past day, including a 35-day-old infant and a 3-month-old baby named Yahya al-Najjar. This is Yahya’s uncle Anan.

Anan Al-Najjar: “He died due to malnutrition and the unavailability of baby formula at the Gaza Strip. We urge the entire world, all Arab countries and everyone with a living consciousness, humanity and dignity, to just stand with the children, just to let baby formula get into the Gaza Strip.”

In other news from Gaza, Israel has launched a ground and air assault on the city of Deir al-Balah, where thousands of displaced Palestinians have been sheltering.

Pope Leo Calls for End to “Barbarity of War” After Israeli Fatal Attack on Gaza Church

Jul 21, 2025

On Sunday, Pope Leo called for an end to what he called the “barbarity of war” after Israel bombed the only Catholic church in Gaza last week, killing at least three people and injuring several others, including the parish priest. Pope Leo spoke at the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV: “This act, sadly, adds to the ongoing military attacks against the civilian population and places of worship in Gaza. Once again, I call for an immediate end to the barbarity of war. … I appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, of indiscriminate use of force and forced displacement of the population.”

U.K. Police Arrest Another 100 for Supporting Banned Group Palestine Action

Jul 21, 2025

In Britain, police have arrested another 100 people for expressing support for the group Palestine Action, which was recently banned under Britain’s Terrorism Act. Across Britain, demonstrators held signs reading, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” The co-founder of Palestine Action, Huda Ammori is at the UK High Court today seeking to overturn the government’s ban on the group.

Gaza-Bound Freedom Flotilla Ship Sets Sail for Gaza

Jul 21, 2025

Image Credit: Freedom Flotilla Coalition

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship the Handala has begun its final leg to Gaza. The ship set sail from southern Italy on Sunday with the aim of breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

Syrian Gov’t Announces New Ceasefire in Suwayda After 1,000+ Killed

Jul 21, 2025

The Syrian government announced another ceasefire deal on Saturday between Bedouin and Druze groups in the southern province of Suwayda. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says over 1,000 people have died in recent fighting in Suwayda. Israel backed the Druze by launching multiple attacks on Syria last week.

U.S.-Venezuelan Prisoner Swap Frees 250 Men Held in El Salvador

Jul 21, 2025

In a surprising prisoner swap, more than 250 Venezuelan immigrants were released from El Salvador’s mega-prison CECOT in exchange for 10 Americans and U.S. permanent residents who were in Venezuelan custody. The three-country deal comes over three months after the Trump administration rounded up the Venezuelan immigrants and sent them to El Salvador without due process, even though many of them had open asylum cases in the U.S. Among those freed in the exchange is Andry Hernández Romero, a 33-year-old gay makeup artist who was wrongfully accused of being a gang member by the Trump administration over two crown tattoos he has on each arm with the words “mom” and “dad.” The freed Americans include 37-year-old Lucas Hunter, who had been in Venezuelan custody since late last year.

This comes as advocates in El Salvador continue to demand the release of tens of thousands of Salvadorans detained at CECOT and other prisons without access to due process under President Nayib Bukele’s so-called state of emergency. Many have been tortured in police custody.

Human Rights Watch Exposes Abuse at Krome Immigration Jail in Florida

Jul 21, 2025

Image Credit: Human Rights Watch

People held in a Miami immigration jail describe being shackled with their hands tied behind their backs and being forced to kneel to eat food from styrofoam plates on the floor “like dogs.” That’s according to testimonies in a new Human Rights Watch report published today detailing abusive conditions at the Krome jail and two other detention facilities in Florida operated by ICE. The report also says officers have denied detainees critical medication and held some of them incommunicado in solitary confinement as an apparent punishment for seeking mental healthcare. Detained immigrants were also routinely denied access to legal counsel.

82-Year-Old Torture Survivor Secretly Sent from Pennsylvania to Guatemala After Losing Green Card

Jul 21, 2025

In more immigration news, an 82-year-old grandfather from Pennsylvania was quietly deported to Guatemala after he was apprehended during a visit to an ICE office to replace his lost green card. Luis León lived in the U.S. for nearly 40 years. He was granted political asylum in the U.S. in 1987 after surviving torture under the military regime of the U.S.-backed Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. His family says they were initially told he was dead, then learned he was in a hospital in Guatemala, a country he has no connection to. Guatemala is one of nearly a dozen countries that has an agreement with the Trump administration to receive deported immigrants of other nationalities

Queens High School Student Reunites with Family After Month in ICE Detention

Jul 21, 2025

Here in New York, a 19-year-old high school student has reunited with his family after ICE agents arrested him in June at his asylum hearing. Derlis Chusin is from Ecuador and has been living with his relatives in Queens. This is a member of his legal team, Melissa Chua of the New York Legal Assistance Group.

Melissa Chua: “We are so excited to welcome Derlis home. He was taken a month ago in immigration detention, violently taken from his family, held at 26 Federal Plaza for many days in horrible conditions, and then transported to Texas, far away from his family, community, friends and school. And we can see how much they’ve missed him, because we have a number of supporters from his home, from his community, from his school here with him, waiting for him today.”

Another New York high school student, only identified as Dylan, remains in ICE custody since being taken by federal agents at a routine immigration hearing in May. Dylan is a 20-year-old asylum seeker from Venezuela.

Journalist Mario Guevara Still Faces Deportation Even After Charges Were Dropped Against Him

Jul 21, 2025

In Georgia, prosecutors have dropped all charges against the prominent Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara, but he still faces deportation and remains jailed at an ICE detention center in Folkston. Guevara was arrested while covering “No Kings” demonstrations in June. He has lived in the United States for some 20 years and has built a large following for his reporting on anti-ICE protests.

“Don’t You Dare Ever Say That Again”: DHS Secretary Kristin Noem Denies ICE Is Racially Profiling Latinos

Jul 21, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lashed out at journalists during a press briefing in Nashville, Tennessee, Friday, denying widespread evidence that ICE agents are racially profiling people. The reporter is heard saying, ”ICE operations are taking place predominantly in Latino communities…” before being interrupted by Noem.

Reporter: “My audience is predominantly Latino, so they kind of every day say they’re fearful because a lot of people have been targeted based on their skin color, not necessarily” —

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem: “That is not true.”

Reporter: — “because of their legal status.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem: “And so, that has been another false narrative that has been put out there in the media that I absolutely want to throw back at you and say that is absolutely false. And don’t you dare ever say that again.”

DRC and M23 Fighters Sign Deal to End Fighting in Eastern Congo

Jul 21, 2025

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and rebel forces have agreed to a declaration of principles aimed at ending the conflict in the eastern Congo. A final peace deal with the Rwanda-backed M23 is set to be signed in August. Negotiations have been brokered by the U.S. and Qatar. Rwanda has been accused of supporting M23, which has seized major portions of the eastern DRC, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu, killing thousands of people and displacing hundreds of thousands more since January.

Brazilian Police Raid Home of Bolsonaro; Court Orders Ankle Bracelet for Ex-President Charged with Coup Plot

Jul 21, 2025

Police in Brazil raided the home and political headquarters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday. Brazil’s Supreme Court also ordered Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle monitor, citing fears he may flee the country amid his trial for plotting a coup to stay in power. Brazilian authorities also accused Bolsonaro of working with the United States to impose sanctions on Brazil, after President Trump threatened to slap a 50% tariff on Brazil over the prosecution of Bolsonaro. On Friday, the Trump administration escalated its attacks on Brazil by revoking visas for eight of Brazil’s 11 Supreme Court justices.

EPA to Shut Down Scientific Research Arm

Jul 21, 2025

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will shut down its scientific research arm. The move has sparked widespread backlash from public health experts and climate advocates, who’ve warned this could lead to the dismantling of protections that shield communities from hazardous chemicals, water contaminants and toxic pollution. Gretchen Goldman, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a statement, “The nation enjoys a cleaner environment thanks to the decades of high-quality research coming out of this office. Our nation cannot let this stand.”

This comes as the EPA is also seeking to delay monitoring and cleanup requirements for toxic coal ash, allowing coal plants to stall cleanup beyond the year 2030.

Trump Calls on Washington Commanders & Cleveland Guardians to Resume Using Old Team Names

Jul 21, 2025

President Trump is threatening to block a new stadium deal for the Washington Commanders football team unless the team restores its old name, the Redskins. Trump also called for the Cleveland Guardians baseball team to resume using its old name, the Indians. Both teams had changed their names following years of protest by Native American groups.

Trump Signs Cryptocurrency Bill to Regulate Stablecoins

Jul 21, 2025

In a major victory for the cryptocurrency industry, President Trump has signed the first federal legislation to regulate stablecoins. The group Consumer Reports criticized the legislation, saying it fails to protect consumers and the economy from the risks posed by these digital assets.

Trump Sues Murdoch over WSJ Report About Trump Letter to Jeffrey Epstein

Jul 21, 2025

President Trump has filed a $10 billion libel lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch, The Wall Street Journal’s parent company Dow Jones and two reporters after the Journal reported Trump had contributed a sketch drawing of a naked woman to a birthday album for serial sex trafficker and rapist Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday. CNN has described the lawsuit as an “extraordinary escalation of Trump’s ongoing legal campaign against media companies he views as opponents.”

Trump’s close ties to Epstein are coming under increasing scrutiny as demands grow for the Trump administration to release files on Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. Over the weekend, The New York Times revealed a former Epstein employee told the FBI in 1996 about a troubling encounter with Trump in Epstein’s New York office.

Writers Guild Calls for Probe of Paramount’s Cancellation of Stephen Colbert Show

Jul 21, 2025

In other media news, the Writers Guild of America is urging New York officials to investigate Paramount’s decision to cancel Stephen Colbert’s late-night show on CBS. Colbert’s show was canceled just days after he called out Paramount for agreeing to pay Donald Trump $16 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit against CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

In a statement, the Writers Guild said, “Given Paramount’s recent capitulation to President Trump in the CBS News lawsuit, the Writers Guild of America has significant concerns that The Late Show’s cancellation is a bribe, sacrificing free speech to curry favor with the Trump administration as the company looks for merger approval.”

Democrats Endorse Omar Fateh to Be Next Mayor of Minneapolis

Jul 21, 2025

In news from Minnesota, the Minneapolis Democratic Farmer-Labor Party has endorsed Democratic Socialist state Senator Omar Fateh for mayor over two-term incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who plans to run for reelection. Fateh is the first Somali American and the first Muslim to serve in the Minnesota Senate.

