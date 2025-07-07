International News Briefs for Monday, July 7, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Trump Signs Bill to Cut Taxes on the Rich, Gut Social Programs and Speed Mass Deportations

Jul 07, 2025

President Trump signed his sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law on the Fourth of July, capping a monthslong push that saw just five Republican lawmakers break ranks to oppose the legislation. The historic bill includes some $1 trillion in federal cuts to Medicaid over a decade and is expected to result in some 17 million people losing health insurance. It makes the largest-ever cuts to food assistance benefits, could cause the closure of nursing homes and rural hospitals across the U.S., will raise housing and energy costs and will supercharge Trump’s crackdown on immigrants, all while extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts for the rich and delivering massive new tax benefits for the wealthiest Americans. The Congressional Budget Office says it will add $3.3 trillion to the national debt by 2034. New York Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against the bill ahead of its final passage in the House on Thursday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “This bill is a deal with the devil. It explodes our national debt, it militarizes our entire economy, and it strips away healthcare and basic dignity of the American people. For what? To give Elon Musk a tax break and billionaires the greedy taking of our nation. We cannot stand for it, and we will not support it. You should be ashamed.”

We'll have more on Trump's historic legislation after headlines.

Texas Floods Kill at Least 82 People, with Dozens Still Missing and More Rains Forecast

Jul 07, 2025

Search and rescue missions are continuing in central Texas, where the death toll from catastrophic flooding has reached 82 people, with dozens still missing. In the most devastated area, Kerr County, at least 40 adults and 28 children died in the flooding. Among those still missing are at least 10 girls from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River, which officials say swelled and rose some 26 feet in under an hour Friday amid torrential downpours.

Survivors and rescue workers have described harrowing scenes as people clung on to trees and took refuge on rooftops to avoid being swept away in the floods. This is Ilda Mendoza, who joined other volunteers to help search for victims.

Ilda Mendoza: “We found two bodies: a little girl and a little boy. And then we finally came up here, and we found the dad that we were looking for. And today we came back because we haven’t found the wife.”

Amid Grief and Anger, TX Officials Blame Federal Gov’t While Trump Deflects Questions on FEMA’s Fate

Jul 07, 2025

Questions are mounting over local authorities’ failure to prepare and warn residents ahead of the disaster. Texas officials have pointed the finger at federal authorities. The chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management claimed during a weekend press conference that the National Weather Service did not give proper warning of the catastrophic flash floods.

W. Nim Kidd: “Go back and look at your own forecast, and the amount of rain that fell in this specific location was never in any of those forecasts.”

Experts say staff shortages at local National Weather Service offices and the lack of a local severe weather warning system may also have been part of the problem. On Sunday, President Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Texas, activating FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which Trump has vowed to phase out after this year’s hurricane season. On Sunday, reporters questioned him about those plans.

Reporter: “Are you still planning to phase out FEMA?”

President Donald Trump: “Well, FEMA is something we can talk about later, but right now they’re busy working, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Meanwhile, Texans are bracing for more severe rains in the coming days and hours.

“It’s Criminal”: Trump Admin Discontinues Publication of Federal Reports on Climate Crisis

Jul 07, 2025

The Trump administration has scrubbed government websites of congressionally mandated reports on the climate, making it harder for state and local governments to plan for heat waves, forest fires, floods and rising seas. Federal law requires the executive branch to publish the U.S. National Climate Assessment every four years, along with a yearly update for Congress, yet last week websites hosting the assessment went dark. Climate scientists have condemned the Trump administration’s censorship. University of Illinois professor Donald Wuebbles, who worked on all five previous National Climate Assessments, told Inside Climate News, “Climate change is one of the most serious issues humanity has ever faced, and for us to not take that seriously, as this administration is doing, it’s criminal.”

MSF’s Abdullah Hammad Killed by Israel, the 609th Medical Worker Killed in Gaza Genocide

Jul 07, 2025

Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 24 people so far today, following another bloody weekend that saw scores of Palestinians slaughtered. Among the dead are at least six people killed when Israel bombed a medical clinic in Gaza City housing displaced Palestinians. At least 15 others were wounded.

Separately, Doctors Without Borders, known as MSF, is condemning the killing of Abdullah Hammad, a former MSF worker shot dead by Israeli forces on July 3. Colleagues say Hammad was part of a group of Palestinians seeking to collect flour from an aid truck in Khan Younis when Israeli forces attacked without warning, killing at least 16 people. Hammad is the 12th member of Doctors Without Borders killed by Israel’s military since October 2023.

“Shoot and Ask Questions Later”: U.S. Whistleblower Says “Aid” Workers Told to Attack Palestinians

Jul 07, 2025

A U.S.- and Israeli-backed aid distribution organization that’s been widely condemned by the international community resumed its operations today after again suspending its work Sunday. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation claimed without evidence that two U.S. contractors were hurt in an attack by Hamas at one of its sites on Saturday. The claim came as GHF security guards continued near-daily attacks on starving Palestinians queuing for aid at overcrowded distribution sites — with at least 750 Palestinians killed and nearly 5,000 others wounded in such assaults since May. This comes as a former GHF security guard and whistleblower has described how he witnessed American co-workers using machine guns to open fire on Palestinians who posed no threat. The former guard asked to remain anonymous as he spoke to the BBC.

Former GHF security guard: “When this guy was shooting into this group, this man dropped to the ground and was motionless. Then the other contractor who was standing there was like, ‘Damn, I think you got one,’ and then they laughed about it.”

U.S. contractor: “I think you hit one.”

Former GHF security guard: “I brought this to the attention of the leadership directly. I was like, ‘I don’t’ — and then the leadership said to me, ‘Well, you have no way of knowing that that person was hit with a bullet. Maybe — maybe they tripped. Maybe they — maybe they were tired, and they passed out.’”

The contractor said guards were told to open fire if they felt uncomfortable, with instructions to “shoot and ask questions later.” The guards reportedly described starving Palestinians in line for food as “the zombie horde.”

Israel Attacks Yemen Ports, Power Plant as Houthis Continue Attacks on Israel over Gaza Genocide

Jul 07, 2025

Israeli warplanes have bombed three ports and a power plant in parts of Yemen controlled by Houthi fighters. Sunday’s attacks were the first by Israel on Yemen in nearly a month. They came as a Houthi spokesperson said the group had fired missiles targeting Ben Gurion Airport, two Israeli seaports and a power station in southern Israel. The Houthis say they’ll continue attacks until Israel lifts its blockade on Gaza.

Netanyahu Visits U.S. Despite ICC Arrest Warrant as Trump Touts Possible Ceasefire

Jul 07, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington, D.C., for talks with President Trump. It’s Netanyahu’s third trip to Washington since Trump’s inauguration in January. Once again, the United States will not enforce an International Criminal Court warrant seeking Netanyahu’s arrest for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. Ahead of the meeting, Trump predicted there’s a “good chance” Israel and Hamas will reach a deal on a new U.S.-promoted Gaza “ceasefire” framework, which Trump has called his “final proposal” for the Palestinians. It calls on Hamas to release 10 living and 18 dead Israeli hostages; in exchange, Israeli forces would withdraw to a buffer zone along Gaza’s borders and allow significant amounts of aid to be brought in by the United Nations, Red Crescent and other NGOs. The plan would still allow Israel to resume its assault on Gaza after an initial 60-day truce. Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas are continuing in Doha.

U.K. Police Arrest Activists, Including 83-Year-Old Priest, for Protesting Ban on Palestine Action

Jul 07, 2025

Police in London arrested 29 protesters as they gathered in Parliament Square Saturday to support Palestine Action, hours after a ban against the direct action group came into effect. Among those arrested was Reverend Sue Parfitt, an 83-year-old retired Anglican priest who was arrested for displaying a sign reading, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

Eight Immigrants Expelled from U.S. Transferred to South Sudan After SCOTUS Ruling

Jul 07, 2025

Eight men removeda from the U.S. in May were handed over to South Sudan Friday after the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration can transfer expelled immigrants to third countries with which they have no ties. The men had been held in limbo on a U.S. military base in Djibouti after a lower court judge ruled they should not be sent to South Sudan, a country the U.N. warns could be on the brink of another civil war. Only one of the eight individuals is from South Sudan; the others are from Latin American and Asian countries.

200 U.S. Marines Descend on Florida to Assist in ICE Crackdown on Immigrants

Jul 07, 2025

The U.S. military is sending 200 Marines to help ICE terrorize immigrant communities in Florida. It’s part of a move announced by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth last month that will see hundreds more U.S. military personnel deployed to southern states, including Texas and Louisiana.

Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk Feud Escalates with Announcement of “America Party”

Jul 07, 2025

The public feud between President Trump and Elon Musk continues to deepen, after Musk announced he’s forming a new political party, the America Party, following the passage of Trump’s tax cut and spending bill. Musk objects to the bill’s projected increase of the U.S. debt by $3.3 trillion over the next decade. Tesla shares took a nosedive following the news of Musk’s new political venture. On Friday, Trump was asked by a reporter if he’d try to deport Musk, to which Trump replied, “We’ll have to take a look,” adding, ”DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon!”

Philadelphia City Workers Have Been on Strike for One Week to Demand Dignified Wages

Jul 07, 2025

Image Credit: AFSCME

In Philadelphia, some 9,000 city workers are entering their seventh day on strike. Sanitation workers, 911 dispatchers and school crossing guards are among those demanding a fair wage that keeps pace with inflation and the soaring cost of living.

