International News Briefs for Monday, June 16, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Tehran Accuses U.S. and Israel of Coordinated Attack as Conflict Between Israel and Iran Continues

Jun 16, 2025

Fighting between Israel and Iran has entered a fourth day, after Israel launched a sweeping, unprovoked attack to start a war between the two most powerful militaries in the Middle East. Since Friday, Israel has assassinated nine Iranian nuclear scientists along with key figures in Iran’s military and intelligence leadership, including the intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was killed on Sunday. Earlier today, Israel struck the command center of Iran’s Quds Force. Iran’s Health Ministry reports a total of 224 people have been killed and 1,400 injured in Israeli attacks, with the majority of victims reported to be civilians. Iran has responded by launching a wave of missile attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli cities, killing at least 24 people and injuring more than 500. One missile reportedly fell near the U.S. Embassy.

Israel attacked Iran Friday, just two days before the U.S. and Iran were scheduled to hold another round of nuclear talks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of sabotaging the talks.

Abbas Araghchi: “The Israeli government is neither seeking any type of agreement on the nuclear issue, nor looking for negotiations or diplomacy. Attacking Iran in the midst of nuclear negotiations demonstrates Israel’s disagreement with any form of negotiation. … What has transpired now is precisely an attempt to sabotage diplomacy and negotiations, and we regret that the United States took part in it.”

The Iranian foreign minister also accused the United States of supporting Israel’s bombardment of Iran. One Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, “There was full and complete coordination with the Americans.”

During an interview on Fox News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s war on Iran could lead to a regime change. He was questioned by Bret Baier.

Bret Baier: “So, is regime change part of the effort here?”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Could certainly be the result, because the Iran regime is very weak.”

We’ll have more on this story after headlines.

Suspect Detained in Assassination of Minnesota Dem. Lawmaker Melissa Hortman and Husband

Jun 16, 2025

After a two-day manhunt, authorities in Minnesota have detained a 57-year-old man accused of assassinating Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home early on Saturday. The suspect, Vance Boelter, is also accused of shooting and wounding state Senator John Hoffman and his wife at their home.

Authorities say Boelter carried out the shootings while disguised as a police officer. A hit list written by the gunman was later discovered. It contained the names of about 70 other potential targets, including other lawmakers and Planned Parenthood centers. Authorities also found flyers for Saturday’s “No Kings” rallies, prompting many organizers in Minnesota to cancel the protests due to safety concerns. Boelter has been described as a supporter of Donald Trump and a longtime opponent of abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke on Sunday night and denounced political violence.

Gov. Tim Walz: “A moment in this country where we watch violence erupt, this cannot be the norm. It cannot be the way that we deal with our political differences. Now is the time for us to recommit to the core values of this country.”

Governor Walz has also paid tribute to Melissa Hortman, who had served as speaker of the House in Minnesota from 2019 until earlier this year. Her legislative victories included codifying the right to abortion in the state Constitution and providing free school lunches to children.

No Kings Day Protests Draw Over 5 Million Across the U.S.

Jun 16, 2025

More than 5 million people took part in No Kings Day protests Saturday in the largest day of action against President Trump since his return to office. Protests were held in over 2,100 cities and towns. In Los Angeles, 200,000 people marched just days after Trump deployed the National Guard and Marines. In Philadelphia, over 100,000 people took to the streets. Democratic Congressmember Jamie Raskin of Maryland addressed the crowd.

Rep. Jamie Raskin: “Yes, Donald, the Declaration and the Constitution were written by people who wanted to stop criminal bosses like you from taking state power.”

Massive No Kings Day protests were also held in New York, San Diego, Chicago, Seattle and other communities across the country. Devan Johnson took part in the protest in Atlanta.

Devan Johnson: “I don’t recognize our country anymore. I don’t believe that parents should be taken away from their kids. No one is illegal on stolen land. And when our president does not listen to our courts, then we’re in a pretty bad spot.”

Salt Lake City Fashion Designer Killed After Shooter Causes Chaos at No Kings Protest

Jun 16, 2025

In Salt Lake City, one person was killed after a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle ran into the crowd at a No Kings Day protest. A designated peacekeeper working at the march fired shots at the gunman, but one of the shots fatally struck a peaceful protester, Afa Ah Loo, who was a prominent Samoan fashion designer who once appeared on the show “Project Runway.”

Trump’s $45B Birthday & Military Parade Draws Small Crowd Amid Massive Nationwide Protests

Jun 16, 2025

The size of the No Kings Day protests dwarfed the turnout for a military parade held in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, which was President Trump’s 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The parade reportedly cost as much as $45 million.

On the eve of the military parade, dozens of veterans were arrested, including seniors in their eighties, after a group of activists with Veterans for Peace and About Face took to the steps of the U.S. Capitol to demand an end to wars abroad and on U.S. city streets.

Israel Has Killed Over 300 Palestinians Seeking Aid in Gaza

Jun 16, 2025

In Gaza, at least 20 Palestinians seeking aid were killed earlier today near an aid distribution site in Rafah. Over 200 others were wounded. Officials in Gaza say Israeli attacks in recent weeks have killed more than 300 Palestinians seeking aid from the shadowy new U.S.-backed operation known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. An additional 2,000 Palestinians have been wounded near the aid sites.

On Friday, a U.N. official said the new aid operation has been a “failure” from a humanitarian standpoint. This is Dr. Ahmed Alfara, a doctor in Khan Younis.

Dr. Ahmed Alfara: “Example for the people, for the innocent people, they are going to the distribution aid, and they were targeted by gunshot by snipers. As you see, it is a gunshot in the head. The brain matter is out. This is one of the most, most catastrophic and serious complication of the distribution aid.”

Egypt Arrests, Deports and Attacks Global March for Gaza Convoy

Jun 16, 2025

Activists taking part in the Global March to Gaza have been violently blocked by Egyptian authorities as they’ve attempted to make their way to the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. Since the international effort to break the Israeli siege launched last week, members of the convoy have been beaten, arrested, had their passports confiscated, and have been deported. Reports on the ground say “thugs” paid by the government of Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have attacked the convoy. The international group of thousands include members of parliament from Ireland, Turkey and South Africa. A video emerged over the weekend of Turkish MP Faruk Dinç with a bloodied head following an attack on the convoy. Security forces in Libya have also blocked the activists.

Massive marches in solidarity with the convoy and with Gaza took place over the weekend, including in Belgium, France, Brazil and the Netherlands, where about 150,000 rallied in The Hague.

Meanwhile, the last three Gaza Freedom Flotilla activists in Israeli custody have been deported to Jordan.

U.S. Judge Keeps Mahmoud Khalil Behind Bars over Trump “Immigration Fraud” Accusation

Jun 16, 2025

A federal judge on Friday refused to release Columbia grad Mahmoud Khalil from an immigration jail in rural Louisiana. Earlier last week, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz ruled the government’s continued imprisonment of Khalil over his Palestinian rights activism would be found unconstitutional, raising hope for his release, but Farbianz did still accept the Justice Department’s rationale for keeping Khalil locked up for alleged fraud on his 2024 green card application over what it claims were undeclared affiliations. Khalil’s lawyer called the Trump administration’s tactics targeting Khalil “unjust, shocking, and disgraceful.”

Trump Threatens to Expand Mass Deportation and Immigration Raids in U.S. Cities

Jun 16, 2025

President Trump is threatening to expand immigration raids in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and other cities targeting what he called “the core of the Democrat Power Center.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump ordered ICE officers to “do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”

Immigrant Justice Leaders Violently Arrested and Detained in Vermont

Jun 16, 2025

In Vermont, advocates are demanding the release of two immigrant justice leaders who were detained over the weekend. José Ignacio “Nacho” De La Cruz was driving with his stepdaughter Heidi Perez when they were pulled over by Border Patrol agents, who smashed their car window and violently arrested the two organizers. Both members of the farmworkers-led group Migrant Justice now face deportation. De La Cruz has long been an advocate for workers’ rights in the dairy and construction industries and has helped push for immigrant rights legislation in Vermont. Heidi Perez just graduated high school and has advocated for higher education for immigrant students in Vermont.

Trump Admin Could Expand Travel Ban to Another 3 Dozen Countries Incl. Egypt and the DRC

Jun 16, 2025

The Trump administration is considering significantly expanding its travel ban to include nationals from another 36 countries. That’s according to The Washington Post, which obtained a memo issued by the State Department. The countries that could face a full or partial ban include U.S. allies like Egypt, as well as another two dozen African nations, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and South Sudan.

Early Voting Underway in NYC Mayoral Primary with Progressive Mamdani Pitted Against Disgraced Cuomo

Jun 16, 2025

Image Credit: @ZohranKMamdani/X // @andrewcuomo/X

Here in New York City, early voting has begun to select a new mayor. The two front-runners in the heated Democratic primary are progressive Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 in the wake of an official report detailing his sexual harassment of at least 11 women while in office. Last week, Mamdani and Brad Lander, the city’s comptroller who’s been polling in third place, co-endorsed each other in New York City’s ranked-choice voting as part of an effort to ensure Cuomo stays out of office. Zohran Mamdani blasted Cuomo’s record as governor during a televised debate last week.

Rep. Zohran Mamdani: “To Mr. Cuomo, I have never had to resign in disgrace. I have never cut Medicaid. I have never stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from the MTA. I have never hounded the 13 women who credibly accused me of sexual harassment. I have never sued for their gynecological records. And I have never done those things because I am not you, Mr. Cuomo. And furthermore, the name is Mamdani, M-A-M-D-A-N-I. You should learn how to say it, because we got to get it right.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.