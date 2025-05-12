International News Briefs for Monday, May 12, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Hunger Monitor Issues Dire Famine Warning for Gaza as Israel’s Blockade, Genocide Continues

May 12, 2025

A leading global hunger monitor is warning Gaza’s entire population is facing a critical risk of famine with over 500,000 Palestinians already facing starvation. The report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification comes as Israel’s full blockade of Gaza enters its 10th week.

Over the weekend, Israel carried out numerous strikes across the Gaza Strip. Earlier today, Israel bombed a school turned shelter in the Jabaliya area, killing 17 Palestinians, including at least five children and four women.

“We Will Not Emigrate”: Palestinians Refuse to Be Expelled as U.N. Group Warns of “Another Nakba”

May 12, 2025

A United Nations special committee has warned the world could be witnessing “another Nakba” as Israel moves to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Despite the ongoing attacks, Palestinians in Gaza say they refuse to leave their homes.

Mohammed Badr: “We will not emigrate from Gaza, no matter how difficult the circumstances. Even if there’s killings, even if there’s bombings, if there’s no medicine, no food, nothing to drink, no clothing and no shelter, we are not leaving the Gaza Strip. If they are betting on our departure, no. The world might vanish, leave. The fish might migrate from the sea. But we will not emigrate.”

At the time of this broadcast, Hamas is about to release the Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander, following direct negotiations with the Trump administration. Alexander is believed to be the last living American hostage in Gaza.

Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza in First Sunday Address

May 12, 2025

In his first Sunday address, Pope Leo XIV called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and Gaza as part of a broader antiwar message. The pope spoke from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Leo XIV: “I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip. Let the fire cease immediately. Let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population. And may all hostages be freed.”

U.S.-Mediated Truce Between India and Pakistan Leads to Temporary Halt in Kashmir Hostilities

May 12, 2025

A U.S-.brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan continues to hold following the worst outbreak in fighting in decades between the two nuclear states over Kashmir. President Trump announced the ceasefire on Saturday. Top military officials from India and Pakistan are expected to speak today. During four days of fighting, dozens of people were reportedly killed on both sides.

Zelensky Says He “Expects” Putin for In-Person Meeting in Turkey This Week

May 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him Thursday in Istanbul for face-to-face peace talks. Zelensky made the announcement on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I will be in Turkey this Thursday, May 15th, and I’m expecting Putin in Turkey, personally. I hope this time Putin will not look for reasons why he can’t do something. We are ready to talk to end the war — Thursday, Turkey. President Trump supported it. All leaders support it.”

This comes as a group of European nations have called for Russia to immediately agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine or face new sanctions. The Trump administration initially appeared to support the European proposal, but on Sunday President Trump backed away from it. The Kremlin has not said if Putin has plans to go to Turkey on Thursday.

“This Is What Oligarchy Is About”: GOP Plans to Slash Medicaid to Offer More Tax Cuts to the Rich

May 12, 2025

In news from Washington, D.C., House Republicans have released a plan for sweeping cuts to Medicaid to help cover the cost of $4.5 trillion in tax breaks for the rich. The Congressional Budget Office projects the $880 billion in cuts would cause 8.6 million people to become uninsured. Part of the Republican plan also calls for new work requirements for many Medicaid recipients. Senator Bernie Sanders responded by writing, “This is what oligarchy is about. … The very rich get richer. The poor lose health care. Outrageous.”

Feds Arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at ICE Jail; Trump Admin Warns Dem. Lawmakers Could Be Next

May 12, 2025

On Friday, federal agents arrested the mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras Baraka, on trespassing charges after he joined a congressional delegation to inspect a privately run ICE immigration jail in Newark owned by the GEO Group. Baraka, who is running for New Jersey governor, was held for five hours.

The Department of Homeland Security has also threatened to arrest the three Democratic lawmakers who visited the ICE facility: LaMonica McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Rob Menendez. A DHS spokesperson said more arrests are “still on the table.”

The ACLU of New Jersey described the arrest and threats as a “shameful escalation of the Trump administration’s intimidation campaign against officials who refuse to do their bidding.” We will speak to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Congressmember Bonnie Watson Coleman after headlines.

Judges Warn Due Process at Risk as ICE Raids Roil Communities Across the U.S.

May 12, 2025

Mass ICE raids are continuing across the U.S. In Tennessee, over 100 people were arrested in a joint operation between immigration agents and the Highway Patrol. Advocates say the Highway Patrol is aiding federal agents in racially profiling Tennessee residents, intimidating people into self-deporting, and stoking fear in immigrant communities.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, hundreds of community members gathered Sunday to protest the recent ICE detainment of at least two residents, whose arrest has provoked outrage online. Among other things, a video of the chaotic arrest shows police restraining the distressed teenage daughter of an arrested woman, pushing the girl’s face to the ground as she screamed.

There are mounting reports of ICE raids in California, including in farmworker towns like Oxnard, where federal agents last week surrounded an undocumented father and his two children in a truck before detaining the father and forcing him to leave his children behind.

This all comes as judges warn Trump’s mass deportation plans are eroding due process and other fundamental rights. Reagan-appointed U.S. District Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson warned, “If today the Executive claims the right to deport without due process and in disregard of court orders, what assurance will there be tomorrow that it will not deport American citizens and then disclaim responsibility to bring them home?”

Trump Admin Threat to Suspend Habeas Corpus Alarms Lawmakers, Legal Experts

May 12, 2025

Democratic lawmakers and a number of legal experts have sharply criticized the Trump administration for threatening to suspend habeas corpus — the right of a person to challenge their detention in court. Trump adviser Stephen Miller made the threat on Friday.

Stephen Miller: “The Constitution is clear — and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land — that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion. So, it’s an option we’re actively looking at. Look, a lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not.”

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut responded by saying, “The slope to despotism can be slippery and quick.”

Rümeysa Öztürk Released from ICE Custody, Greeted by Lawmakers and Supporters as She Returns Home

May 12, 2025

Rümeysa Öztürk, the Tufts University Ph.D. student who was abducted near her home by immigration agents in March, has been released from an ICE jail in Louisiana and returned to Boston. Öztürk, a Turkish national, was targeted for co-writing a student article on Tufts’s response to Gaza solidarity protests. She spoke Saturday from Boston’s Logan International Airport, flanked by her lawyers and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Congressmember Ayanna Pressley.

Rümeysa Öztürk: “America is the greatest democracy in the world, and I believe in those values that we share. I have faith in the American system of justice. This has been a very difficult time for me, for my community, for my community at Tufts, in Turkey, but I am so grateful for all the support, kindness and care.”

The Vermont judge who ordered Rümeysa Öztürk be released on bail will now rule on whether her detention by ICE was illegal.

Columbia, U. of Washington Suspend Protesters as Yale, UCLA Students Join Hunger Strike for Gaza

May 12, 2025

Columbia University has suspended some 65 students who took part in a Palestinian solidarity protest at Butler Library last week. In addition, the university barred from campus another 33 people who took part in the action, including Columbia alumni and students from Barnard. Police were called in to violently crack down on the student activists, resulting in multiple protester injuries. Meanwhile, the University of Washington suspended 21 students who protested their school’s ties with weapons maker Boeing.

Despite the intensifying repression from schools, students are continuing their actions. At Yale, at least six students have launched a hunger strike demanding Yale divest from Israel and protect free speech on campus. Students at UCLA have also launched a hunger strike, joining students at other schools in California. This is Palestinian UCLA student Maya Abdallah.

Maya Abdallah: “To the people of Gaza, I want you to know that the students have not and will not give up, and we will not stop until Palestine is free.”

U.S. and China Agree to Temporarily Lower Reciprocal Tariffs by 115%

May 12, 2025

The United States and China have agreed to deescalate their trade war and to slash their reciprocal tariffs by 115% for the next 90 days. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke in Switzerland, where the U.S. engaged in high-level talks with China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “The consensus from both delegations this weekend is neither side wants a decoupling. And what had occurred with these very high tariffs, as Ambassador Greer said, was the equivalent of an embargo, and neither side wants that.”

Qatar Offers $400 Million Luxury Jet to Trump on Cusp of His Middle East Trip

May 12, 2025

President Trump has confirmed reports that the royal family of Qatar may soon give him a $400 million luxury 747 plane known as the “flying palace” to replace Air Force One. ABC News reports the plane may be the most valuable gift ever given to the United States from a foreign government. According to multiple press reports, the plane would be initially given to the Air Force, which will need to refurbish the plane. The plane will later be donated to President Trump’s presidential library, meaning Trump could continue using the plane after leaving office.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced the gift, writing on social media, “Nothing says “America First’ like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar. It’s not just bribery, it’s premium foreign influence with extra legroom.” Reports of the deal come as President Trump prepares to head to the Middle East to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

PKK Announces End to Armed Struggle Against Turkey

May 12, 2025

The Kurdish militant group the PKK has announced it will formally disarm and end a 40-year armed struggle against Turkey. PKK leaders formally voted to disband following a call in February by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan to lay down arms. Since 1984, fighting between Turkey and the PKK has killed more than 40,000 people.

Extreme Flooding in DRC Kills Over 100 People

May 12, 2025

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 100 people have died in severe flooding in the eastern part of the DRC. Most of the victims were children and elderly people.

Separate RSF Attacks in Sudan Kill Dozens over Another Bloody Weekend

May 12, 2025

In Sudan, attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces killed at least 33 people in recent days. On Friday, an air attack killed 14 members of the same family in Darfur. On Saturday, the RSF struck a prison in El-Obeid, killing at least 19 people.

White South Africans Are Arriving in U.S. After Receiving Refugee Status

May 12, 2025

A group of 49 white South Africans are set to arrive today in the United States after being granted refugee status by the Trump administration, which has suspended refugee resettlement for almost everyone else in the world. The Trump administration claims white Afrikaners face racial discrimination, even though South Africa’s white minority still own the vast majority of farmland decades after the end of apartheid rule. The South African-born Trump adviser and multibillionare Elon Musk has even accused South Africa’s government of promoting what he calls “white genocide.” Musk’s grandfather moved his family to South Africa after embracing the country’s apartheid system.

Loved Ones of Disappeared People in Mexico Rally on Mother’s Day

May 12, 2025

In Mexico City, mothers and relatives of disappeared people marked Mother’s Day by marching in Mexico City to demand justice for the more than 124,000 people who remain unaccounted for in Mexico. This is a mother named Veronica Campos.

Veronica Campos: “I’m searching for my son. I came here because I’m missing my son, José Antonio. I cannot celebrate when my son is missing.”

Newark Airport Turmoil Deepens with Two More Traffic Control Outages

May 12, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is warning flights could be disrupted across the United States as major problems continue at Newark Liberty International Airport. On Sunday, the backup air traffic control system momentarily failed at Newark. It was the third system outage in less than two weeks.

