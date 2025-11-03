International News Briefs for Monday, November 3, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, November 3, 2025.

42 Million Americans Lose Food Benefits as Trump Holds Gatsby-Themed Party

Nov 03, 2025

Image Credit: Reuters Elizabeth Frantz

The U.S. federal government shutdown has entered its 34th day. Two federal judges ruled Friday that the Department of Agriculture must partially disburse funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and ordered the Trump administration to provide an update by today. Food banks and nonprofits nationwide are scrambling to meet the needs of 42 million Americans, including 16 million children, whose SNAP benefits were cut off over the weekend.

On Friday, President Trump held a lavish Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago just hours before tens of millions of people lost SNAP benefits. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on social media, “The way he rubs his inhumanity in Americans’ face never ceases to stun me. He’s illegally refusing to pay food stamp benefits… …while he throws a ridiculously over the top Gatsby party for his right wing millionaire and corporate friends.”

Meanwhile, nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay due to the shutdown. CNN reports there have been 98 “staffing trigger” reports at airports since Friday, meaning air traffic controllers had to alter operations due to staff shortages.

Israel Continues to Carry Out Attacks in Gaza Despite U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

Nov 03, 2025

Israel is continuing to carry out attacks in Gaza, shelling eastern areas of Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp. Israel has killed at least 236 Palestinians since the ceasefire went into effect on October 10. Officials in Gaza have accused Israel of also violating the ceasefire by allowing into Gaza just 24% of the aid trucks promised under the deal.

On Sunday, Hamas returned the bodies of three more Israeli soldiers who were killed during the October 7 attack.

Israeli Forces and Settlers Kill Two Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank

Nov 03, 2025

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces and settlers killed two Palestinians early today. Israel also detained at least 15 Palestinians in overnight raids. On Friday, mourners gathered near Ramallah for the funeral of 15-year-old Yamen Samed Hamed, who was killed in an Israeli raid. This is Laila Ghannam, the governor of Ramallah.

Gov. Laila Ghannam: “The genocide continues, not only in Gaza, but in all of Palestine, because they want to say to all the world, ‘We are in control. We occupy all the world, not only Palestine.’ There are daily executions. This is a child who was executed, like our children, our women and our elders were executed in cold blood, because those who do not fear punishment will misbehave. The world should take a stand.”

Former Top Lawyer for Israeli Military Arrested For Leaking Video of Soldiers Raping Palestinian Prisoner

Nov 03, 2025

The former top lawyer of the Israeli military has been arrested for her role in the leak of surveillance video that showed Israeli soldiers gang-raping a Palestinian prisoner at the Sde Teiman prison last year. The military lawyer, Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, was arrested after being reported missing on Sunday. She resigned last week. Five of the Israeli soldiers seen in the video were criminally prosecuted. At the time, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the soldiers should be treated like “heroes, not villains.”

Israel Threatens to Step Up Attacks in Lebanon Despite Last Year’s Ceasefire

Nov 03, 2025

Israel is threatening to step up its attacks in Lebanon. Earlier today, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused the Lebanese government of delaying efforts to dismantle Hezbollah. Overnight Israeli drone strikes killed four people in southern Lebanon.

Trump Says Maduro’s Days Are Numbered in Venezuela as U.S. Strikes Another Boat in Caribbean

Nov 03, 2025

On Saturday, the U.S. bombed another boat in the Caribbean, killing at least three people. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed the boat was carrying drugs, but offered no proof. The U.S. has now bombed 15 boats, killing at least 64 people, over the past two months. U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk has denounced the U.S. attacks. Türk’s spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, spoke on Friday.

Ravina Shamdasani: “These attacks and their mounting human costs are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them.”

In related news, The Washington Post reports the Justice Department has told lawmakers that the War Powers Resolution does not apply to the boat strikes because U.S. service members have not been put in harm’s way. Former State Department lawyer Brian Finucane told The Washington Post, “It’s a wild claim of executive authority.”

This comes as the U.S. continues to amass more ships and aircraft near Venezuela. During an interview on “60 Minutes,” CBS’s Norah O’Donnell questioned Trump about Venezuela.

Norah O’Donnell: “On Venezuela in particular, are Maduro’s days as president numbered?”

President Donald Trump: “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.”

Norah O’Donnell: “And this issue of potential land strikes in Venezuela, is that true?”

President Donald Trump: “I don’t tell you that. I mean, I’m not saying it’s true or untrue.”

Trump Threatens to go into Nigeria “Guns-a-Blazing” Over Attacks on Christians

Nov 03, 2025

President Trump is threatening military intervention in Nigeria, accusing the government of failing to protect Christians. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote in part, “The U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ … If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth replied to the post by writing, “Yes sir.” Speaking to reporters yesterday, President Trump again vowed to take action in Nigeria.

President Donald Trump: “They’re killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria. And they have other countries very bad also, you know, the — that part of the world, very bad. They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen.”

But organizations monitoring violence in the region say there is no evidence to suggest that Christians are killed more than other religious groups in Nigeria. This is Malik Samuel, a senior researcher at Good Governance Africa.

Malik Samuel: “This is not a Christian genocide, because the facts don’t support it. If you look at the areas where this conflict is rife, even in the — even if you take Borno state alone, you look at northern Borno, many of these communities are Muslim-dominated. So most of the victims of Boko Haram violence are Muslims.”

Head of Red Cross: “History Repeating” in Sudan’s Darfur Region

Nov 03, 2025

The head of the Red Cross says history is repeating itself in Sudan’s Darfur region after reports of mass killings by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the city of El Fasher. It comes as Sudan’s government says the RSF has killed at least 2,000 people since the paramilitary group has seized control of El Fasher, but witnesses say the death toll could be much higher, as tens of thousands of civilians remain trapped in the city.

Federal Immigration Agents in Evanston Brutally Beat Man, Point Gun At Residents

Nov 03, 2025

The mayor of Evanston, Illinois, has opened two investigations into the actions of federal immigration agents. On Friday, one agent was filmed repeatedly punching a man in the head while the man was pinned to the pavement. Moments earlier, an agent pointed a gun at a group of bystanders.

Bystander: “Get out of here! Put the gun away! Are you going to shoot people?”

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss denounced the federal agents.

Mayor Daniel Biss: ”ICE agents have assaulted Evanston residents, beaten people up, grabbed them, abducted them, taking people off the street once again because of the color of their skin. It is an outrage. Our message for ICE is simple: Get the hell out of Evanston.”

On “60 Minutes,” CBS’s Norah O’Donnell questioned President Trump about federal immigration agents using violent tactics.

Norah O’Donnell: “More recently, Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood” —

President Donald Trump: “Mm-hmm.”

Norah O’Donnell: — “and the smashing of car windows. Have some of these raids gone too far?”

President Donald Trump: “No, I think they haven’t gone far enough, because we’ve been held back by the — by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama.”

Norah O’Donnell: “You’re OK with those tactics?”

President Donald Trump: “Yeah, because you have to get the people out.”

Mexican Mayor Shot and Killed During Day of the Dead Celebrations

Nov 03, 2025

A mayor in Mexico was shot and killed in a crowded plaza during Day of the Dead celebrations on Saturday. Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez, mayor of Urupuan in the western state of Michoacán, had been an outspoken critic of drug cartels and organized crime.

U.N. Security Council Backs Morocco’s Plan for Western Sahara

Nov 03, 2025

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-backed resolution supporting Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara as the basis for negotiations on the territory’s political future. Morocco has occupied Western Sahara for 50 years. Ten countries joined the United States in supporting the measure. Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. Algeria did not cast a vote. The Polisario Front, the Sahrawi liberation movement seeking independence, denounced the vote, saying it would not take part in “any peace process or negotiations based on proposals that aim to legitimize the Moroccan military occupation.” Click here to see our coverage of Western Sahara over the years.

