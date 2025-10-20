International News Briefs for Monday, October 20, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, October 20, 2025.

No Kings: An Estimated 7 Million People Participate in Nationwide Anti-Trump Rallies

Oct 20, 2025

An estimated 7 million people took part in No Kings rallies Saturday to protest President Trump’s embrace of authoritarianism. Organizers say protests were held in about 2,600 sites across all 50 states in what was one of the largest days of protest in U.S. history, surpassing the first No Kings day of action in June. In Chicago, the protest stretched for two miles as about 250,000 took to the streets. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressed the crowd and called for a general strike. An estimated 200,000 rallied in Washington, D.C. Senator Bernie Sanders addressed the crowd.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “This moment is not just about one man’s greed, one man’s corruption or one man’s contempt for the Constitution. This is about a handful of the wealthiest people on Earth who, in their insatiable greed, have hijacked our economy and our political system in order to enrich themselves at the expense of working families throughout this country.”

At a No Kings rally in Atlanta, speakers included former gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Stacey Abrams: “And yet, we are living in a moment where ethnofascists are in charge of the government, when Christian nationalists are making economic policy, when we have a secret police telling us who we are. Their destination is division. Their destination is destruction. And their destination is denied. We will not go back, and we will not let them turn us around.”

President Trump responded to the No Kings protests by posting an AI-generated video that showed him wearing a crown while flying a jet labeled “King Trump.” In the video, Trump is seen dumping what looks like liquid feces on the heads of protesters.

Trump has also repeated his threat to investigate billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Trump claimed had helped fund the No Kings protest, which attracted massive crowds despite attempts by House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans to label the protest as a “hate America” rally.

Israel Kills Dozens in Gaza and Temporarily Halts Aid Deliveries

Oct 20, 2025

Israel carried out a wave of deadly attacks in Gaza over the weekend and temporarily halted aid deliveries, but Israel is now saying it will resume enforcement of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Israel had accused Hamas of killing two Israeli soldiers in Rafah, but there are reports the soldiers died when their bulldozer ran over unexploded ordnance.

Officials in Gaza say Israel has killed at least 97 Palestinians and injured 230 since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On Friday, Israeli forces fired a tank shell, killing 11 members of a Palestinian family in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City. The dead included three women and seven children between the ages of 5 and 13.

Israel also bombed the headquarters of the Palestine Media Production Company in central Gaza, killing broadcast engineer Ahmed Abu Matar. His colleague, Ajeb Mohammed, described the attack.

Ajeb Mohammed: “We were sitting here safe and sound. And as you can see, the place is closed off to us. No one enters or leaves. We are all journalists. No strangers were entering or staying with us. Then the bombing happened right next to us, in the middle of the chalet. Our colleague, the broadcasting engineer, was martyred, and our colleague’s child son was also martyred.”

President Trump Threatens to Send National Guard Troops to San Francisco

Oct 20, 2025

President Trump says the government will send National Guard troops to San Francisco and may invoke the Insurrection Act to do so. It comes as President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow him to send National Guard troops to the Chicago area by lifting lower court orders blocking the deployment. Meanwhile, seven officials in Tennessee are suing the Trump administration for sending the National Guard to Memphis.

The lawsuit, backed by the nonprofit Democracy Forward, says, “Our nation’s founders recognized that military rule was incompatible with liberty and democracy. … The facts on the ground cannot justify Defendants’ overreach.”

Meanwhile, Vermont’s Republican Governor Phil Scott blasted Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago and Portland, calling it unconstitutional. It follows Oklahoma’s GOP Governor Kevin Stitt criticizing the deployment of the Texas National Guard to Illinois.

Federal Government Shutdown Enters 20th Day

Oct 20, 2025

The federal government shutdown has entered its 20th day. Senate Democrats proposed a bill last week to keep funding the government through October 31, reversing cuts to Medicaid and extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, but that measure failed to garner a veto-proof majority of 60 votes. It comes as President Trump has tried to lay off thousands of furloughed workers, but that move was temporarily halted by the courts.

Trump Threatens to Cut Off Foreign Aid to Colombia and Launch Attacks Inside Venezuela

Oct 20, 2025

President Trump is threatening to cut off foreign aid to Colombia and raise tariffs on Colombian goods after Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the U.S. for blowing up boats in the Caribbean, many off the coast of Venezuela. In recent weeks, the U.S. has blown up at least seven boats, alleging without proof they were being used for drug trafficking. Petro accused the U.S. of killing innocent Colombians. Trump responded by calling Petro an “illegal drug leader.” Petro then responded by writing, “Trying to promote peace in Colombia is not being a drug trafficker.” Meanwhile, the U.S. has repatriated two individuals from Ecuador and Colombia who survived a deadly U.S. strike on a vessel last week.

This all comes as President Trump is threatening to begin launching attacks inside Venezuela despite reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has offered to give the U.S. a stake in his country’s oil wealth and other natural resources. Trump was asked about this on Friday at the White House and responded by using an expletive to warn Venezuela.

Reporter: “… offering mediation.”

President Donald Trump: “He’s” —

Reporter: “What could he do in order to stop that?”

President Donald Trump: “He has — he has offered everything. He’s offered everything. You’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to [bleep] around with the United States.”

Rodrigo Paz Wins Bolivian Presidential Election

Oct 20, 2025

In Bolivia, Senator Rodrigo Paz won Sunday’s presidential election, defeating another right-wing candidate, former President Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga. Paz’s election marks the end of nearly 20 years of rule in Bolivia by MAS, the Movement Toward Socialism party, which first came to power in 2006 with the election of Evo Morales. Rodrigo Paz is the son of former Bolivian President Jaime Paz Zamora.

Trump Urges Ukrainian President Zelensky to Accept Putin’s Terms to End the War

Oct 20, 2025

Ukrainian drones struck a major gas processing plant in southern Russia on Sunday, sparking a fire. It follows an explosive White House meeting on Friday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump that reportedly descended into a shouting match where Trump pressured Zelensky to accept Russia’s terms for ending the war. Trump also refused Ukraine’s request for long-range Tomahawk missiles. Trump reportedly told Zelensky, “if [Putin] wants it, he will destroy you.” Speaking to reporters, Trump referred to Ukraine’s Donbas region as “cut up,” urging Ukraine to “leave it the way it is right now,” which would essentially mean ceding territory to Russia. It comes as Trump and Putin are set to meet in Budapest in the coming weeks.

Prince Andrew Announces He’s Giving Up Royal Titles Ahead of the Publication of Virginia Giuffre’s Memoir

Oct 20, 2025

Prince Andrew has announced he is giving up his royal titles ahead of the publication of an explosive book by Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre. In her book, “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice,” Giuffre details how she was forced to have sex with Andrew beginning when she was 17. Giuffre also said she was beaten and raped by a “well-known prime minister.” In the book, Giuffre also details how she was recruited to work for Epstein by Ghislaine Maxwell, who met her at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, where both Giuffre and her father worked. The Metropolitan Police in London are investigating claims that Prince Andrew tried to ask his bodyguard to obtain personal information about Giuffre before a photo of the two of them, including Maxwell, was released to the public. A British government minister said that leaked emails show Prince Andrew had passed on Giuffre’s date of birth and Social Security number to his bodyguard. Virginia Giuffre died reportedly by suicide earlier this year in Australia.

Vermont Republican Legislator Resigns over Racist and Antisemitic Group Chat

Oct 20, 2025

Vermont state Senator Republican Samuel Douglass announced his resignation after it was revealed that he was involved in the exchange of racist and antisemitic messages with other Young Republican leaders. Douglass was the only elected official in the chat. Last Friday, the New York GOP officials voted to suspend its Young Republican chapter. In one message, the chair of the New York State Young Republicans, Peter Giunta, wrote, “I love Hitler.”

Trump Commutes Sentence of Former Republican Congressman George Santos

Oct 20, 2025

President Trump commuted the seven-year sentence of former Republican Congressmember George Santos. Santos was expelled from Congress in 2023 and pleaded guilty earlier this year to wire fraud and identity theft, including lying to Congress, stealing money from campaign donors and fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits. Trump’s decision to commute Santos prompted outrage from other lawmakers, including Republicans. New York Republican Congressmember Nick LaLota wrote on X, “George Santos didn’t merely lie — he stole millions, defrauded an election, and his crimes (for which he pled guilty) warrant more than a three-month sentence.” In one of his first interviews since being released, Santos said he was now free to get botox.

Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Workers End Five-Day Strike

Oct 20, 2025

A five-day strike organized by tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses and other frontline medical staff in California, Hawaii and Oregon has ended. No agreement has reportedly been reached, but the union representing the healthcare workers said there’s “new momentum” to begin negotiations. The union is requesting a salary increase of 25% over four years.

